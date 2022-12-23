The hustle and bustle is still going on. Don’t forget to get your last-minute shopping done locally.
* * *
The Ligonier area and some locals are once again in a movie and you can enjoy it at our local theater, Diamond Theatre of Ligonier. Catch a viewing Friday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m. Grab a sweet seat (you’ll thank me later, but get there early to snag one) and don’t forget their delicious movie popcorn, bubble tea, pretzels, candy, and Dippin’ Dots, or if you’re like me, a good coke to enjoy. The storyline is “veteran detective Augustus Landor investigates a series of grisly murders with the help of a young cadet who will eventually go on to become the world-famous author Edgar Allan Poe.” See if you can spot the parts filmed at Compass Inn. As a bonus, if you were in the film or participated, the theater has a surprise for you so be sure to let them know when you purchase your ticket.
* * *
When you’re wondering what to do go to the Wicked Googly and check out their new bowling setup with the new machines and cosmic bowling Saturday night! Call to reserve a lane or two at 724-238-2123.
* * *
Grab your 2022 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce ornament to keep or gift from the Chamber office at Town Hall. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $20 or $26 includes shipping and handling to mail. Makes a great gift to collect every year. Look for each year to feature a different treasure of town.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 calendar is available to keep you organized and knowing what day it is. These also make wonderful gifts. Don’t forget your service people like postal people, newspaper deliverer, teachers, activity instructors, neighbors and anyone else. Each calendar is $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office, El Vaquero, Ligonier Giant Eagle, and O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop. Call the Chamber with your calendar questions 724-238-4200. They can be mailed for those homesick friends and family.
* * *
Don’t cook dinner on Dec. 23, instead grab some Chick-fil-A and support the LVHS junior class. Make sure to tell them that you’re to support them. Yum!
* * *
From Janet Riordan and the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches:
“For unto us a child is born; unto us a son is given.” – Isaiah 9.6
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches is providing the following listing of Ligonier Valley churches and their Dec. 24 Christmas Eve candlelight services. Please attend the church of your choice this holiday season.
Calvary United Methodist Church — 7 p.m., 201 North St. Clair St., Ligonier, phone 724-238-9840
Christian Church of Waterford — 6 p.m., 856 Nature Run, Ligonier
Covenant Presbyterian Church — 6:30 p.m., 200 North Market St., Ligonier, phone 724-238-3657
Epiphany Angelican Fellowship — 7 p.m., 135 Kalassy Drive, Ligonier, phone 724-259-7055
Fort Palmer Church — 7 p.m., 4627 Route 711, Bolivar
First Church of the Brethren Waterford — 7 p.m., 404 Route 271, Ligonier, phone 724-238-6292
Heritage United Methodist Church — 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., 107 South Market St. (on the Diamond), Ligonier, phone 724-238-2627
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church — 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., 342 West Main St., Ligonier, phone 724 238-6434
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church — 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., 423 Pleasant Grove Road, Ligonier, phone 724-593-7417
Rector United Methodist Church — 9 p.m., 628 Weaver Mill Road, Rector
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church — 5 p.m. Please note — this is an outdoor worship service; bring a chair and dress accordingly — 300 West Main St., Ligonier, phone 724-238-7242
St. John’s United Church of Christ — 7 p.m., 117 Youngtown-Ridge Road, Ligonier
St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 state Route 381, Rector, phone 724-238-9411
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 647 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe, Phone 724-593-2483
All of the churches will be having their regular Sunday morning services on Christmas Day. Check with the specific church you wish to attend Christmas Day for times.
* * *
Ready! Set! Go! There’s a new race in town! Jan. 1, 2023, at 10 a.m., the “Set Your Year on Fire 5K” will be held in town. This will be on the Ligonier Valley Trail as an “out and back” race. Start the new year off by participating in this new 5K. All proceeds go directly to the Ligonier Borough Fire Company. To register go to https://runsignup.com/.../Ligonier/SetYourYearOnFire5k2023 View the race course at https://youtu.be/Xv6U1JDQw8w
* * *
Looking ahead, mark those calendars for the Ligonier Ice Fest on Jan. 21-22 with all the usual icy fun.
* * *
I wish you a Merry Christmas!
* * *
