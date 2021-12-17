Need some last minute presents? Give the gift of Ligonier. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 calendar is available for $15, while Ligonier gift certificates are available in any amount. Visit the chamber office to purchase or call 724-238-4200.
Illuminate Ligonier with Boy Scouts from troops 372 and 1372 and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce to bring some extra holiday joy. On Friday, Dec. 17, all businesses and residents are asked to line sidewalks, driveways, and walkways with luminaires to make the town a festive winter wonderland for all to enjoy. Scouts are selling and distributing the luminaire kits with each containing 10 luminaires for $12 with pickup or delivery available. Visit www.IlluminateLigonier.com for more details.
To kick off that favorite time of year, the town will be gifted free parking during the holiday season each Saturday through Dec. 18. Special thank you to Elek Wealth Management and Ligonier Borough for sponsoring this holiday gift.
Boy Scout troops 372 and 1372 will be selling Christmas trees through Dec. 23. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. All Colorado Blue Spruce trees are $50, tree stands are $5, and tree bags and wreath hooks are $1. Your support is greatly appreciated and helps Scouts earn their way to camp.
Get a leg up on how to dance English country style at Fort Ligonier. Dance lessons are back at the Fort with Brett Walker an English Country Dance instructor. Cost is $8 with an additional dance class slated for Wednesday, Dec. 14. Masks and gloves are recommended. Spruce up your steps in time for the Annual Twelfth Night Celebration on Jan. 8, 2022.
Support the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 Waterford by attending the Holiday Sale. Come attend the sale on Friday, Dec. 17, with preview beginning at 5 p.m. and sale starting at 6 p.m. Bring a friend, a cooler, and enjoy some shopping with the deals on new merchandise, holiday gifts and dry/frozen food for sale. They will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots and the Food Bank. Cash, check (good pa check) and credit cards with 3% processing fee accepted. There is no buyer premium. Food and drink will be for sale from the kitchen. The fire stations rely on your support and donations.
Santa will also be at the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, to listen to children’s wish lists. There will be delicious milk and cookies served as requested by Santa himself. Make sure you’re on the nice list!
Slide into some fun with the sled dogs at the Ligonier Valley Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Learn about sled dog life in Alaska and meet some retired sled dogs. Copies of “Black Bear Saves Christmas” will be available for purchase, along with other books about Black Bear the Sled Dog’s adventures. Book proceeds support the rehoming of retired Alaskan sled dogs. This special program is best for children 5 years and older as well as adults of any age. Five attendees will receive an autographed book! Register at the Children’s Desk or call 724-238-6451 as space is limited to 25 people.
Santa Claus will be at the Wilpen Fire Company on Saturday, Dec. 18. He will ride to the fire hall at 5 p.m. and hand out treats from 6 to 7 p.m. Kids are asked to bring their wish list and they’ll receive a bag of treats. Don’t forget your cameras for a memorable moment.
Cub Scout Pack 370 invites you to donate nonperishable cans for the food bank during the pack’s Caroling for Cans fundraiser. Scouts will collect canned donations and sing carols along their route from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Donations are also collected in bins at the Ligonier Valley Library and Ligonier Valley YMCA. Catch them along their route from Holy Trinity Church, up West and East Church Street, across Graham Street, down Summit Avenue, down East and West Vincent street. Please leave bags for donations on your doorstep for the Scouts to collect. Thank you for helping the Scouts.
Santa Claus is coming to town! Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 will be helping the jolly man in his ride around the borough. Catch him starting at 6 pm. Dec. 23. His route will begin on West Main Street, around the Diamond, onto East Main Street, and he will travel through the streets before making his way back down West Main Street. Be sure to catch a glimpse of Santa in town and in style.
A friendly reminder that the Ligonier Valley Library will be closed December 24-25 and 31, and Jan. 1 for library staff to enjoy the holiday season. They wish you the very merriest of holidays.
Ring in the new year with Fort Ligonier’s Twelfth Night Celebration from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The colonial holiday tradition will feature music by the Wayward Companions, dancing, treats and spirits. Dress in your 18th century outfits of modern day cocktail attire. Fort Ligonier member pricing is $40 and non-members is $50.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, enjoy it!
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
