Let it be known that the town recently lost an amazing staple and community figure, James. B. St. Clair. He gave 65 years of community service from fireman, council member, and many other forms of community service that were done under the radar. A great testimony and how it truly takes a village to run ours. I challenge you to get involved in something to give back and contribute to our amazing community. ’Tis the season for giving.
* * *
It’s time to pick up your food orders Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church at 315 Wilpen Road. Call Stevi at 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb at 724-238-5800 (landline). Payment is due at pickup by cash or check only. Thank you.
* * *
Free parking is available all day Saturday, Dec. 17. Thanks to the Ligonier Borough and Elek Wealth Management.
* * *
Now is the time to be ugly. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Ugly Sweater Contest. The rules are: 1. Post a picture in your ugliest sweater in Ligonier (deadline Dec. 9) on Visit Ligonier Facebook and use hashtag #visitligonier #uglysweaterjinglejam 2. Photos will be posted on Visit Ligonier Dec. 13. 3. Vote for your favorite between noon Dec. 13 and noon Dec. 19 by hitting “LIKE.” 4. Top three photos with the most “LIKES” will receive Chamber gift certificates.
Grab your 2022 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce ornament to keep or gift from the Chamber office at Town Hall. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $20 or $26 includes shipping and handling to mail. Makes a great gift to collect every year. Look for each year to feature a different treasure of town.
* * *
Congrats to all of those who bid on trees at the Festival of Lights. A successful show once again. Well done to all who were a part of it and thank you to those who came out to support the show. Such a town tradition and treasure.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 calendar is available to keep you organized and knowing what day it is. These also make wonderful gifts. Don’t forget your service people like postal people, newspaper deliverer, teachers, activity instructors, neighbors and anyone else. Each calendar is $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office, El Vaquero, Ligonier Giant Eagle, and O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop. Call the Chamber with your calendar questions 724-238-4200. They can be mailed for those homesick friends and family.
* * *
Breakfast with Santa at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Hall Dec. 17 with breakfast at 9 a.m. Santa arrives at 10 a.m. to visit with the children. Call Nikki to reserve a spot at 724-454-1904. Leave a message.
* * *
The jolly guy will be at the Oak Lodge for breakfast. Join Santa at Oak Lodge Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon for a breakfast buffet, refreshments, explore the village and spend time with Santa. Tickets are available for purchase until sold out. Go to www.oaklodgepa.com to register. Costs are $20 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under.
* * *
Don’t cook dinner on Dec. 23, instead grab some Chick-fil-A and support the LVHS junior class. Make sure to tell them that you’re to support them. Yum!
* * *
From Janet Riordan and the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches:
“For unto us a child is born; unto us a son is given.” – Isaiah 9.6
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches is providing the following listing of Ligonier Valley churches and their Dec. 24 Christmas Eve candlelight services. Please attend the church of your choice this holiday season.
Calvary United Methodist Church — 7 p.m., 201 North St. Clair St., Ligonier, phone 724-238-9840
Christian Church of Waterford — 6 p.m., 856 Nature Run, Ligonier
Covenant Presbyterian Church — 6:30 p.m., 200 North Market St., Ligonier, phone 724-238-3657
Epiphany Angelican Fellowship — 7 p.m., 135 Kalassy Drive, Ligonier, phone 724-259-7055
Fort Palmer Church — 7 p.m., 4627 Route 711, Bolivar
First Church of the Brethren Waterford — 7 p.m., 404 Route 271, Ligonier, phone 724-238-6292
Heritage United Methodist Church — 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., 107 South Market St. (on the Diamond), Ligonier, phone 724-238-2627
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church — 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., 342 West Main St., Ligonier, phone 724 238-6434
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church — 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., 423 Pleasant Grove Road, Ligonier, phone 724-593-7417
Rector United Methodist Church — 9 p.m., 628 Weaver Mill Road, Rector
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church — 5 p.m. Please note — this is an outdoor worship service; bring a chair and dress accordingly — 300 West Main St., Ligonier, phone 724-238-7242
St. John’s United Church of Christ — 7 p.m., 117 Youngtown-Ridge Road, Ligonier
St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 state Route 381, Rector, phone 724-238-9411
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 647 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe, Phone 724-593-2483
All of the churches will be having their regular Sunday morning services on Christmas Day. Check with the specific church you wish to attend Christmas Day for times.
* * *
Looking ahead, mark those calendars for the Ligonier Ice Fest Jan. 21 and 22 with all the usual icy fun.
* * *
No matter what you can give, give it with your heart.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
