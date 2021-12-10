A great big thank you from the Ligonier Lodge No. 331 F&AM to all that helped make their Stuff a Truck event a huge success. They were able to deliver six vehicles packed full of toys thanks to the generous folks in the area. The woman at the local Salvation Army was in tears by the overwhelming support and thoughtfulness. Well done all!
* * *
Illuminate Ligonier with Boy Scouts from troops 372 and 1372 and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce to bring some extra holiday joy. On Friday, Dec. 17, all businesses and residents are asked to line sidewalks, driveways, and walkways with luminaires to make the town a festive winter wonderland for all to enjoy. Scouts are selling and distributing the luminaire kits with each containing 10 luminaires for $12 with pickup or delivery available. Visit www.IlluminateLigonier.com for more details.
* * *
Don’t hibernate yet, come out to the Powdermill Nature Reserve for “Nature Explorers: Hibernation” event. Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, come into the Netting Classroom for a hands-on investigation of the natural world. You get to learn about hibernation as a survival adaptation.
This program is for children ages 8 to 12 and accompanied by an adult. Please pre-register as space is limited and masks are required indoors. To register, visit https://carnegiemnh.org/event/nature-explorers-hibernation/
* * *
To kick off that favorite time of year, the town will be gifted free parking during the holiday season each Saturday through Dec. 18. Special thank you to Elek Wealth Management and Ligonier Borough for sponsoring this holiday gift.
* * *
Boy Scout troops 372 and 1372 will be selling Christmas trees through Dec. 23. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. All Colorado Blue Spruce trees are $50, tree stands are $5, and tree bags and wreath hooks are $1. Your support is greatly appreciated and helps Scouts earn their way to camp.
* * *
Get a leg up on how to dance English country style at Fort Ligonier. Dance lessons are back at the Fort with Brett Walker an English Country Dance instructor. Cost is $8 with an additional dance class slated for Wednesday, Dec. 14. Masks and gloves are recommended. Spruce up your steps in time for the Annual Twelfth Night Celebration on Jan. 8, 2022.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Community Center, a local gem, is available to rent as well as all programs are open to the public. All are welcome to come take part in activities and discuss new ideas at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. State Police Tpr. Tristan Tappe will speak and take questions, while the monthly meeting is set for 7 p.m.
If interested in renting the community center or any questions, contact Jane 724-235-9793.
* * *
Join the Christian Church of Waterford for their pancake fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11. The delicious fun begins at 8 to 11 a.m. or until they sell out. The all-you-can-eat meal includes, pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice, water and fellowship. $12 for adults (13 and up) and $5 for kids (1 to 12). Gluten free pancakes are available. All proceeds go toward a mission trip to Jordan in July 2022. You won’t go home hungry and be helping the church.
* * *
A birdie told us that the jolly, white-bearded, big guy will be at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in the community room. Adults are $10, children 6 to 12 years old are $7, and ages 5 and under are free. Enjoy your meal with Santa, plus the first 75 children under 12 get treat bags. Always support your fire station.
* * *
Support the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 Waterford by attending the Holiday Sale. Come attend the sale on Friday, Dec. 17, with preview beginning at 5 p.m. and sale starting at 6 p.m. Bring a friend, a cooler, and enjoy some shopping with the deals on new merchandise, holiday gifts and dry/frozen food for sale. They will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots and the Food Bank. Cash, check (good pa check) and credit cards with 3% processing fee accepted. There is no buyer premium. Food and drink will be for sale from the kitchen. The fire stations rely on your support and donations.
Santa will also be at the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, to listen to children’s wish lists. There will be delicious milk and cookies served as requested by Santa himself. Make sure you’re on the nice list!
* * *
Slide into some fun with the sled dogs at the Ligonier Valley Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Learn about sled dog life in Alaska and meet some retired sled dogs. Copies of “Black Bear Saves Christmas” will be available for purchase, along with other books about Black Bear the Sled Dog’s adventures. Book proceeds support the rehoming of retired Alaskan sled dogs. This special program is best for children 5 years and older as well as adults of any age. Five attendees will receive an autographed book! Register at the Children’s Desk or call 724-238-6451 as space is limited to 25 people.
* * *
Hope you get to enjoy some of these events since we are so lucky to have them.
* * *
