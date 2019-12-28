Come to Graceful Aging Wellness Center from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, to Jump Start the New Year. All fitness levels are welcome to participate in this workout mashup extravaganza.
Open to all ages cost is $7, no advance registration just drop in. The center is located in the Bethlen Communities, Kalassay Drive.
For additional information, call 724-238-2142.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve will hold a children’s Storytime and More program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Children ages 3 to 9, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to discover the wonders of nature through a picture book read-aloud.
Animals around the world live in many different kinds of homes, and some of these animals build their homes all by themselves. Discover the sewing skills of the tailorbird that stitches together leaves before building a nest inside, explore the giant mounds that cubitermes termites construct, and dive into the underwater nest-building techniques of the three-spined stickleback.
After hearing the story about animal homes from around the world, participants will have the chance to build their own animal homes.
For additional information about this free program, call 724-593-6105. Powdermill is located along Route 381 in Rector.
* * *
Come to the Ligonier Valley Library’s Pennsylvania Room at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, to hear Don Lachie speak about his collection of vintage Christmas decorations and tree lightings.
Cookies and light refreshments will be provided for the talk. The exhibit runs through Tuesday, Jan. 14.
For additional information, contact Shirley Iscrupe, Pennsylvania Room Archivist, at 724-238-6451
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier will host a special workshop with artist Loretta Radeschi from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Create a needle-felted picture by using a personal photo of a scene, item or simply use your imagination. Capture the picture in wool and llama fleece. No experience necessary. Loretta will help you every step of the way and provide the backing, fleece, wool and needles. Bring a picture frame, size 5-by-7 or smaller, and a photo you wish to render.
Cost is $22 for non-members and $20 for members. Reservations are required by Jan. 15 and can be made by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
SAMA is located along Route 711, south of Ligonier Borough.
* * *
Four residents of the Ligonier Valley shared their personal accounts of how “God has made himself known in our lives,” as part of the Christmas Cantata recently held at Heritage United Methodist Church.
Two gentlemen described their miracles, one with multiple accidents/events that led to his being paralyzed and told he would never walk again. The other related his 50-year search for a son he was forced to put out for adoption.
Two ladies related surviving serious/fatal health problems, one involving the heart, who was told to go home and get her affairs in order, and another born without the soft spot in her head to allow the growth of the brain.
They all credit their miracle recoveries to prayer and never ending faith in God. The full telling of the miracles is available on YouTube https://youtu.be/hdqPoxCBeAs Start at: 7:16 for intro, first miracle story: 8:05 to 12:48; second miracle story: 17:08 to 31:13,; third miracle story: 31:45 to 32:52, and fourth miracle story: 33:26 to 40:58.
* * *
Registration is open for Preschool Storytime at the Ligonier Valley Library. This winter/spring session will run from Feb. 12 through April 8. The same one-hour program will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. Special programs will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 26 and 11:15 a.m. March 25.
Preschool Storytime is for children ages 3 to 5 and must be registered to attend. Children must be 3 years old at the time of registration.
Stop in or call the library at 724-238-6451 for additional information or to register. This is a drop-off event, but caregivers are more than welcome to stay.
* * *
With winter having officially arrived, Ligonier Borough property owners and residents are reminded of the Borough’s snow and ice removal ordinance.
Property owners, occupants or tenants, in all zoned districts except commercial, are required to remove or have removed from sidewalks in front or alongside of the property all snow or ice within 24 hours after it has ceased to fall or form.
Property owners are responsible for conforming to the requirements of the ordinance whether occupied by the owner, occupier, tenant, unoccupied, a multiple-business or multiple-dwelling property.
Owners, occupants or tenants located in the districts zoned C1 (Diamond Commercial), C2 (General Commercial) and VR (Village Residential) are required to remove snow and ice from all sidewalks in front or alongside of the property within six hours after the snow or ice has ceased to fall or form. If it ceases after 6 p.m. it may be removed at any time before 10 a.m. the next morning.
Any owner, occupant or tenant failing to comply with the ordinance, upon conviction, will be sentenced to pay a fine and court costs.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA and Ligonier Borough Office will close at noon and the Ligonier Valley Library at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will be closed New Year’s Eve and each facility will be closed New Year’s Day.
* * *
Wishing every one a happy and prosperous New Year.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
