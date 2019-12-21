Tickets are still available for the annual Merchant Christmas Raffle, sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased at: Abigail’s Coffeehouse, American Indian Jewelry, Betsy’s of Ligonier, The Finishing Touch, Giant Eagle, G Squared, The Holiday Home Store, Ligonier Outfitters, Martin’s Specialty Shop, Post & Rail Men’s Shop, Second Chapter Books, Swansdowne Antiques, Fort Ligonier, the Ligonier Creamery and the chamber office.
There will be a random drawing held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, in O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop. You need not be present to win.
* * *
Laurel Mountain slopes officially open today for the 2019-2020 season. Hours of operation today, tomorrow and Monday are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check out the full daily schedule on the “Schedule & Rates” page available on the website http://www.laurelmountainski.com/ski-ride/mountain-cam/.
* * *
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services are scheduled in Ligonier Valley Churches as follows: Calvary United Methodist Church, North St Clair Street, 7 p.m.; Christian Church of Waterford, Nature Run Road, 7 p.m.; Covenant Presbyterian Church, North Market Street, 5:30 and 8 p.m.; Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond, 6 and 8 p.m.; Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, West Main Street, Mass 5:30 and 10 p.m.;
Waterford United Methodist Church, Fire Hall Road, 7 p.m.; Rector United Methodist Church, Weaver Mill Road, 9 p.m.; St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Main Street, 7 p.m.; St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Route 381, 4 and 9 p.m.; Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethel Church Road, Cook Township, 7 and 11 p.m.;
Epiphany Anglican Fellowship, Kalassay Drive, 6:30 p.m.; Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church, Route 711, Fairfield Township, 7 p.m.; First Church of the Brethren, Route 271, Waterford, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Pleasant Grove Road, 3 and 7 p.m.
The following Churches invite you to attend their Christmas morning services: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, West Main Street, Mass 8 and 10 a.m.; St. Johns the Baptist Church, Wilpen Road, 9 a.m., and St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church,, Route 381, 10:30 a.m.
* * *
Showings of “Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker” continue at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street.
* * *
What can you build? Come to the Ligonier Valley Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, for the first-ever “Block Party.”
The program is best for ages 3 to 5 years. Caregivers will stay and play with their children.
A Block Party is an hour-long free play session with a set of universal wooden blocks, people, vehicles, animals, scarves, photographs of buildings, and other materials that preschoolers have the freedom to build and play as they wish.
Registration is not required for this free family event.
For additional information, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, at 724-238-6451 or at lvlkids@ligonierlibrary.org.
* * *
A Twelfth Night celebration will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in Fort Ligonier, South Market Street.
Enjoy this colonial holiday tradition with 18th century music selections by the Wayward Companions Orchestra and country-dance callers Tom and Lesley Mack. Special treats include a traditional Twelfth Night cake, tavern ham, homemade bread, wassail and spirits.
Come dressed in your finest 18th century clothing or 21st century after 5 p.m. attire. Cost is Fort Association members: $40 and non-members $50. Register deadline is Friday, Dec. 27. For additional information or to register, call 724-238-9701 or visit www.fortligonier.org/event/twelfth-night-celebration/
* * *
The annual “Vintage Christmas in Ligonier,” show displaying Don Lachie’s collection of vintage holiday decorations and Christmas tree lights, continues in the Ligonier Valley Library’s Pennsylvania Room until Wednesday, Jan. 14.
Lachie has been collecting the items for more than 30 years. The collection features an assortment of lights including bubble lights from the 1940s, and ornaments dating back as far as the 1800s.
The Pennsylvania Room is open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
For additional information, call Shirley Iscrupe, Pennsylvania Room archivist, at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Ligonier Township is seeking letters of interest from residents that would like to serve on the following: planning commission, recreation board, zoning hearing board, municipal authority board, and Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
Send letters to Terry Carcella, township manager, via email tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mail to: Ligonier Township, 1 Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office in Town Hall will be open Christmas Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to provide the opportunity for last minute shopping. Items available include 2020 calendars and gift cards for shopping, eating and lodging.
From 12:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. these item can be purchased at the Post & Rail Men’s Shop, located on the Diamond.
* * *
Ligonier Borough offices, in Town Hall, and the Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. The Ligonier Valley Library, on the Diamond, will be closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
* * *
Meetings scheduled for the coming week: Ligonier Township Supervisors, Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission, Thursday, Dec. 26, both canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.