Dec. 4, 2020

Patrons are encouraged when coming to the Ligonier Valley Library to take time to view the portrait of Janet Hudson, retired director.
The library’s board of trustees wanted Hudson to be a permanent visible part of the library in recognition of her endless work to create a library atmosphere for present and future generations of patrons to enjoy and decided to commission the painting of the portrait.
Cards or letters wishing her well can be dropped off at the library’s circulation desk or placed in the outside drop box.
If you missed the live viewing of the celebration, it can still be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary/
* * *
Town Wide Open House in Ligonier will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
The Merchant Raffle Window is featured at Post and Rail Men’s Shop, located on the Diamond. A $2 ticket gives you the chance to win a gift from local merchants.
* * *
Ligonier BSA Troop 372’s annual Christmas tree sale continues in the lot just off Route 30 next to Fat Daddy’s.
Scouts are there to help bail and load trees from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to send Scouts to camp.
* * *
Unfortunately, because potential COVID-19 exposure within the Ligonier Valley Historical Society staff, the Armor Family Country Holiday Celebration has been canceled.
The historical society said it is “committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and public health and believes it is in the best interest of staff, volunteers, and the general public to cancel this event.”
* * *
Join Graceful Aging and the Ligonier Valley Library’s Zoom event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, for virtual Christmas story readings by Heather Oates, children’s librarian; a vintage ornament talk by Don Lachie, and paper chain crafting.
Secret messages will be written on the paper chains to cheer up residents at Bethlen Homes and make the holiday season brighter.
Paper chain craft packets are also available at the library, or you can use paper you already have at home. Gift wrap, newspaper and construction paper make treasurable paper chains.
Drop off your completed chain at the library, to be hung up at Bethlen Homes.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83496537327 Meeting ID: 834 9653 7327. For additional information, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
A Holiday Whiskey sale will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, at Fort Ligonier, South Market Street.
This is the last whiskey sale of the year. A limited quantity of the 1762 Whiskey, made expressly for Fort Ligonier by the award-winning Wigle Whiskey, will be offered.
Cost is $50, plus tax, per 375 ml. bottle or two for $90 plus tax.
For additional information, visit http://fortligonier.org/ or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
A Socrates Cafe virtual discussion on the topic “U.S. Voting System” will be hosted by the Ligonier Valley Library in its Zoom chat room at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10,
The Café brings together a group of diverse individuals to discuss a topic chosen by the group in a safe and friendly environment. Participants will join from the comfort of their home.
Everyone must register to attend including those who attended the in-person cafes. Register at https://bit.ly/lvl-svc-registration by noon on the day before. An email will be sent from lvl.activities@ligonierlibrary.org with the information for joining the chat room.
For additional details, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Take a stroll down memory lane with the live presentation of a funny and heartwarming tale set in the 1950s. You’ll get to see Ebenezer Scrooge, Laverne, Shirley, ChaChi, and even Mr. Sandman plus hear a live band playing some of your favorite ‘50s tunes.
“Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma” will premiere at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and will have two showtimes at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The final show will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Tickets will be for sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each show.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve, Route 381, Rector, will host a “Family Nature Walk” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Participants will meet in the atrium of Powdermill before hitting the trails for a guided nature walk.
This family friendly experience is open to participants of all ages. Pre-registration is required. For additional information, call 724-593-6105 or visit https://carnegiemnh.org/visit-powdermill/
* * *
As long as state mandates allow, Ligonier Valley YMCA’s Youth Basketball League’s pending start date is Saturday, Jan. 9, with a draft day.
Weekly practices with your coach will begin the week of Monday, Jan. 11, dates/times to be announced and are dependent on coach availability.
The first game will be on Saturday, Jan. 30. The league will run for six weeks with the last day will be on Saturday, March 6.
Registration is open and fees are $40 for members and $80 for non-members. For additional information, email mmarinchak@ligonierymca.org or call 724-238-7580.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 Station 43 posted on its Facebook page the following safety measures to take in order to avoid holiday decoration hazards:
“As we all start to get ready for the holidays, keep in mind if you are using a ‘real live’ tree to follow a few tips from your local fire company. Water your tree a couple times a day, unplug your tree when you are not home or when you are sleeping.
“If you notice your tree drying out or the needles falling off in large amounts refrain from turning the lights on. Don’t over load outlets!
“We want to wish everybody a happy and safe holiday season.”
* * *
Ligonier Borough Public Works crew announces that the final leaf pick up for the Borough will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, weather permitting.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 5 p.m. and Ligonier Township Supervisors at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the municipal complex. A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Email before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to find availability. Masks are required.
The meetings will be available on Zoom. Comments to be read can be emailed to Terry Carcella, tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Caracella at 1 Municipal Park Dr. Ligonier, PA 15658.
To attend remotely, contact Jim Nieusma by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by email at jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com
For additional information, call the township office at 724-238-2725, ext. 111 and speak to Tracy Krowchak, administrative assistant.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, will be via Zoom. Next week, the meeting access information will be available on the borough website, ligonierboro.com or call the office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.