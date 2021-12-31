A friendly reminder that the Ligonier Valley Library will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, for staff to enjoy the holiday season. They wish you the very merriest of holidays.
Now for someone a little bit different, the Forbes State Forest’s Storybook Trail has a new story, “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner. The story begins at the forestry office trailhead, located by the kiosk in the parking area. The address is 1291 Route 30, Laughlintown.
Simply follow the numbered story signs to guide you on your hike and enjoy the story. Parking is available anywhere in the parking lot. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feel free to call the office at 724-238-1200 if you have questions. The trail is open everyday from dawn until dusk even if the office is closed. This is in partnership with Forbes State Forest and the Ligonier Valley Library.
* * *
Enjoy this post from Compass Inn highlighting the season for holiday cheer, Christmas movies, traditions, feasts, and celebrations. The post better explains how the practices came to be and explore the stories and myths behind the holiday of Christmas and the jolly old soul, Santa Claus. To view use the website https://www.compassinn.org/lvhs-blog/tis-the-holiday-season
* * *
Don’t forget to recycle your live Christmas trees instead of throwing them away. The Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling sponsor help organize the live Christmas tree recycling events throughout the county. Instead of being sent to the landfill the trees are either chipped into mulch and used to beautify community parks, or placed in natural areas to provide wildlife habitat. Be sure to note your location with Ligonier’s being at the Country Market parking lot of the Loyalhanna Watershed land. Find out more at www.westmorelandcleanways.org/christmas-trees/
* * *
Ring in the new year of 2022 at the New Florence VFW. A live DJ will be leading the fun with your party tunes. Dance the night away and watch videos on the big screen. This event is open to the public with a $5 cover and only 21 and over allowed to attend. Cheers!
* * *
Ligonier American Legion Post 267 will host its New Year’s Eve party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The event will include fun with food and a DJ. For more information, call 724-238-5525.
* * *
Starting Jan. 1 until the end of the month, the Ligonier Valley Library is participating in the Beanstack’s Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group.
The Ligonier community is challenged to read at least 10,000 minutes during the month of January. You can keep track of your reading on the library’s Beanstack’s site at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org as well as downloading the Beanstack app. This is a fun challenge read away as well as win prizes that include books, signed books and even virtual author visits. Ready, Set, Read!
* * *
Enjoy some stretching and flowing with an hour-long yoga class. Full Circle Goat Co., every Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4. Yoga classes are held at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts in Ligonier Borough. Classes are limited to 10 people per class for $15, with check or cash due at class time. Enjoy stretching and finding peace with Amie. Book via https://www.fullcirclegoatco.com/bookings-checkout/yoga-at-dance-studio/book online.
Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in St. James Lutheran Church of Ligonier, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier.
Donation times can be scheduled online by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Lodge331. Walk-ins are encouraged.
If you are unable to schedule your time through the link, please feel free to reach out to Stephen Small JW at 443-904-5739 or by email at stephendsmall1993@gmail.com.
* * *
Dust off those cowboy boots, grab your hat and circle round with a do-si-do to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center square dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Enjoy square dancing no matter your skill level and have some fun.
* * *
Look ahead to the new year and ring it in with Fort Ligonier’s Twelfth Night Celebration from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
The colonial holiday tradition is celebrated with music by the Wayward Companions, dancing, treats and spirits. Dress in your 18th century outfits of modern day cocktail attire. Fort member pricing is $40 and non-members are $50. Our Valley is so lucky to have such a historical event.
* * *
Bring your appetite to the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company’s brunch in the fire hall’s community room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
Adults are $10, ages 6 to 12 are $7 and children 5 years and under are free. Brunch includes delicious sausage, bacon, pancakes, french toast, eggs, biscuits and gravy, plus desserts (menu subject to change). Bring your appetite and support the fire company.
* * *
Try your luck at bingo on Monday, Jan. 10, at the Waterford Volunteer Fire Company. Early bird begins at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lucky item, dauber or anything else you need to win. They can’t wait to see you!
* * *
Make the best you with Red Brick Yoga at the Graceful Aging Wellness Center six-week series, starting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12-26. Ange from Red Brick Yoga will focus on basic yoga poses, healthy spine alignment, balance and more.
This is a great class series for beginners to experienced yogi. This is a great way to work on yourself and get the health benefits that yoga offers. Register online by Jan. 10 at www.redbrickyoga.com.
* * *
It’s a bit away, but mark your calendars now for the 31st annual Ice Fest on Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23. With more than 40 ice sculptures, grab a warm drink, and admire the ice art in town for a fun winter time. Take a carriage ride for $5 per person and enjoy a different mode of transportation around town as well as munch on some freshly made kettle corn to purchase and enjoy. Be sure to get your photos with your favorites. There’s a free concert each day at Town Hall starting at 2 p.m. Saturday with Big Fat Jazz and 12:30 p.m. Sunday with Candle in the Wind. Come spend the day and enjoy all that Ligonier has to offer.
* * *
May your new year be the best that you could imagine. Happy 2022 New Year!
* * *
