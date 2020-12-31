Dec. 31, 2020

There is still time for patrons of all ages to register for the Ligonier Valley Library’s winter challenge to read at least 18,000 minutes during the month of January.
This is Beanstack’s fourth annual winter reading challenge, “Books Like Us,” sponsored by Simon & Schuster, and you can read any books that interest you.
You will need to keep track of reading minutes on the library’s Beanstack site or with the app on your smartphone. First time users must register for Beanstack. If you are a returning reader, just log in. Both options are available at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/
The challenge supports public libraries and school systems throughout the United States. Prizes will include book collections and virtual author visits. Ten winning schools or libraries will each get a collection of 50 books from the “Books Like Us” collection.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451. The library will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
* * *
Loyalhanna Watershed Association will partner with Westmoreland Cleanways in the Christmas Tree-cycling program.
Bring trees, with no decorations, tree bags, wires, etc., to the designated area at the Ligonier Country Market field, located at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
Trees will be collected through Jan. 31, and will be re-purposed as mulch with to help provided from the crew at Ligonier Township.
* * *
During the holiday season, Ligoner Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, has been taking up donations for the “Food 2 Go 4 Kids” backpack program that benefits Ligonier Valley School District families.
Visit the fire company’s PayPal account to make a secured, online donation at Station43ligonier@gmail.com
* * *
Many things are looking different at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort this winter because of COVID-19. The resort’s team is working to operate in a safe and healthy manner.
Purchase tickets or rentals in advance; wearing a mask is not negotiable and will be enforced, except when you are skiing or snowboarding and physically distancing from others. Face coverings are required everywhere else, including lift lines, chairlifts, inside all buildings and during all lessons.
A to-go menu is available upstairs at the Laurel House Cafe, including a selection of beers and seltzers. Patio fires make it comfortable to eat lunch there.
There are limits to how many are allowed in the guest services area and this will be enforced in order to keep employees and guests healthy, and keep the season going.
Hours of operations are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays.
Snow reports, updates and other important information can be found online at http://www.laurelmountainski.com/ski-ride/snow-report/
* * *
Offices located in Town Hall will close for New Year’s as follows:
The Ligonier Borough municipal office at noon Thursday, Dec. 31, and reopens on Monday, Jan. 4.
Robin Roberts tax collector’s office will be open until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, and closed Friday, Jan. 1. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is closed Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1.
* * *
The Ligonier Township municipal office will be closed for New Year’s Day and reopen Monday, Jan. 4. The township supervisors will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, for its annual reorganization meeting and at 4:30 p.m. for a business meeting in the municipal complex.
Email Jim Nieusma at jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com before 3 p.m. Monday for remote meeting access.
The Cook Township municipal office will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, and reopen Monday, Jan. 4. A reorganization meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Monday while the regular monthly business meeting will follow, both in the municipal complex along Route 711 in Stahlstown.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Wishing everyone a safe and Happy New Year.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
