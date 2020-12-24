Heather Oates, children’s librarian at the Ligonier Valley Library, related that families might enjoy Brightly’s Storytime on YouTube titled “Christmas & Holiday Read Aloud Books for Kids.”
They have included a few fun Christmas stories at https://youtube.com/c/BrightlyStorytime
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, members have been participating and helping monthly with the Ligonier Food Bank this year.
They were amazed to see the amount of donations that are collected and needed just in the community.
Members of Station 43 credit Chief Engineer Matt Ferry as being very instrumental in getting the help together and gathering donations at the fire station.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Department participated in last week’s 2020 Shop With A Cop at the Unity Township Walmart.
Everyone involved with Westmoreland County Shop with a Cop helped make some local families’ holidays a little brighter this season.
* * *
Fort Ligonier is planning a virtual “Twelfth Night Celebration” from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, featuring a concert of 18th century music by the Wayward Companions.
The program also includes the history of Twelfth Night and other 18th century holiday traditions, plus a demonstration on how to make Fort Ligonier’s secret rum punch.
Cost is $35 for Fort Association members and $45 for non-members and it includes a Colonial Treat Box with a pair of bayberry candles, tea for rum punch recipe, Twelfth Night cake for two and other festive surprises.
For details on signing up and treat box pickup, go to fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Laurel Mountain Ski Resort hours of operation, weather permitting, are: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and holidays.
Laurel Mountain snow reports/updates are available at http://www.laurelmountainski.com/ski-ride/mountain-cam/
* * *
The Ligonier Township Supervisors are seeking requests for proposals to operate facilities and manage recreational activities at the Ligonier Beach Park on a public-private partnership basis.
Proposals are due by 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
For additional information, call Terry Carcella, township manager, at 724-238-2725, ext. 110. or visit https://www.facebook.com/LigonierTownship/
Currently, the cardboard recycling bins located at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex are almost full and it is unlikely the truck will be there to empty them before Christmas. Any cardboard left on the ground outside the bins cannot be recycled after it gets wet.
The cardboard recycling is contracted with Pittsburgh-based Royal Oaks. They come out to empty the bins when they can, usually once a month. They are supposed to be here once a week, but because of the pandemic, they are short-staffed. Because there are no competitors physically closer, the township does not have any options.
The township no longer has any other recycling because people abused the system, throwing garbage in the cans and plastics bins. It cost more in man hours to clean it than can be recovered in fees.
If the current service continues to be abused, it could also be discontinued.
* * *
Be cautions of answering phone calls even if caller ID identifies them as someone you know. Let the answering machine take the call and be sure you don’t hear a recording announcing your identity/information has been stolen and you need to contact them.
I have gotten this message from time to time, but last week I made the mistake of hitting the redial button because I knew the name on the ID. The person said they had not called.
Shortly after that, I received 18 calls averaging four to five minutes apart all with different IDs, including people I know, but all with that same message, so I temporally shut off the answering machine which seemed to end the repeated calls.
Our phone is only answered now by the answering machine to be sure it is who the ID says it is.
* * *
Town Hall will close at noon Thursday, Christmas Eve, and reopen 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
* * *
The Ligonier Township offices will be closed Christmas Day and the following Monday, Dec. 28.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.
* * *
Wishing everyone a safe and Merry Christmas.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.