Children of Wilpen and surrounding areas be aware that information was received from the North Pole, stating that Santa Claus will be arriving at the Wilpen Volunteer Fire Company’s fire station on Friday, Dec. 18.
The firemen are making arrangements to take Santa around on their fire truck starting at 6 p.m. Because of COVID-19 and the need to keep Santa safe, he will be at the firehall from 7 to 8 p.m. to wave from the fire truck.
He will have a mailbox for Christmas letters and there will be curb side pick up for Christmas treats.
* * *
Santa is coming to the Darlington Firehall from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, for a drive-by visit with children. He will be collecting Christmas lists from each child and each one will be given a small treat.
Everyone involved will be keeping a safe distance. Wearing of masks is suggested. The fire company regrets that, because of the virus, the usual breakfast will not be provided.
* * *
Ligonier Cub Scout Pack 370 will be Christmas Caroling through Ligonier Borough Sunday, Dec. 20, and collecting food donations for the Ligonier Food Bank run out of Holy Trinity Church.
They will start at 2 p.m. and head from the church up Church Street, turn north at Graham Street, head west down Summit Avenue and continue back to Holy Trinity on Vincent Street.
Place food items in bags or boxes outside your residence by 2 p.m., or bring food items to Holy Trinity if you do not live along the route. Scouts will be walking down both sides of the street with a vehicle following to play music and collect food items.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Station 43, will be escorting a special guy in a red suit around town at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
You will be able to wave from a distance and from the warmth of your home as they travel around the borough with Santa Claus in their 1927 Open Cab American LaFrance Cosmopolitan fire engine. Depending on weather conditions, an alternative apparatus may be used.
Because of current CDC guidelines, the firemen will be unable to stop in order to protect the responders and Santa’s upcoming busy schedule.
* * *
The December bag sale at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown, ends on Saturday, Dec. 19.
A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Hours of operation are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday. The boutique will also be closed from Dec. 23-31.
* * *
While the Fort Ligonier Museum is closed due to the governor’s statewide mandate, the museum store is open for last-minute holiday shopping. The store offers a selection of 18th century-inspired gifts and toys.
Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through through Sunday, Dec. 18-20, and by appointment on Monday through Wednesday, Dec, 21-23. To make an appointment or for additional information, call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Everyone is asked to come out at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and ring a bell for two minutes to spread Christmas Spirit.
After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the communities.
End 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness.
* * *
With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting gatherings during this Christmas season, the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches is providing a list of Christmas Eve candlelight services.
Attend the church of your choice this holiday season, but remember to wear a mask and continue to social distance.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, North Market Street, outdoor at Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, Route 711 North, will hold services under the pavilion at 4:30 p.m. and indoor at the church at 7 p.m. by reservation only. Call the church office at 724-238-3657 for more details.
Epiphany Anglican Fellowship is weather dependent. Visit facebook.com/EpiphanyLigonier for additional information.
Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church, Route 711 North, will have a 7 p.m. broadcast live on its FM station (94.7) to those who want to stay in their cars in the parking lot.
Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond, will have indoor services at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, West Main Street, will conduct Mass at 4, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Mass is slated for 8 and 10 a.m.
Rector Charge–Waterford Methodist Church, Fire Hall Road, will have a 7 p.m. service and Rector Methodist Church, Weaver Mill Road, will have a 9 p.m. service.
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Main Street, will have an outdoor service at 5 p.m. around the Nativity scene in the church’s side yard.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Stahlstown, will offer services at noon, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
Additionally, Bethlen Home and Ligonier Gardens will offer online services on closed circuit televisions for staff and residents.
* * *
The Loyalhanna Creek has been selected as one of five nominees for the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year Award. This is the third time the Loyalhanna has been nominated.
The public is invited to vote now through Jan. 22 by visiting www.pariveroftheyear.org and selecting the Loyalhanna. One vote can be cast for each email address that is entered.
If selected as the winner, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association will be awarded a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund several activities planned for 2021 to celebrate the Loyalhanna’s incredible transformation and the 50th Anniversary of the Association.
For additional details and to cast your vote, visit www.pariveroftheyear.org.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley will remain closed until Jan. 4 but will continue to serve the community with virtual events.
For additional information and to stay up-to-date, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Southern-Alleghenies-Museum-of-Art-81338531655
* * *
Because of the governor’s shutdown orders, the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier has postponed its Christmas production of “Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma.”
It has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 15, 3 and 6 p.m. Jan. 16, and 3 p.m. Jan. 17.
Stroll down memory lane with a funny and heartwarming tale set in the 50’s. You’ll get to see Ebenezer Scrooge, Laverne, Shirley, ChaChi and Mr. Sandman, with a live band playing some of your favorite 50’s tunes.
Tickets will go on sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each show.
* * *
Area volunteer fire companies are asking, with snow storms occurring over the winter, to please take a few minutes to remove snow and ice from fire hydrants near your home, 3 feet in all directions.
This can be a huge help to the firefighters arriving on scene and also saves them precious time.
* * *
As winter approaches, residents are reminded that snow and ice must be removed from the sidewalks within 24 hours of a snow event.
Owners, occupants or tenants in the commercial districts are required to remove all snow and ice within 6 hours after a snow event. Snowfall after 6 p.m. may be removed by 10 a.m. the next morning.
Do not shovel snow onto the streets and alleys. This is a violation of state law and causes hazardous conditions on the roads.
During large snow events residents are asked to try and use off-street parking, if possible, to aid the public works crews with snow removal.
* * *
Among the meetings canceled for December are: Ligonier Township Supervisor, Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission, Thursday, Dec. 24.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
