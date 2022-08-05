* * *
Family fun happens at the Square Dance 7-10 p.m. Aug. 6, at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center. Grab your partner and enjoy the live band.
Everybody loves a deal and a bargain. See what you can find at the St. John’s UCC Youth Group Annual Looking Yard Sale of the Youth Group Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Darlington Fire Hall. There will be treasures to purchase as well as a lemonade stand with beverages and snacks to purchase. You can sell your own treasures of yard sale goods for $15 a table. Please contact Shannon at 724-689-6835 to purchase a table or with questions.
The season is winding down so you need to get there before it’s gone. The Sunday concert is back this Sunday, Aug. 7, on the Diamond in front of Town Hall at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs, please leave the pooches home as dogs are not to be on the Diamond grass. The Penn-Trafford Community Band will be performing for all to enjoy. The fun continues every Sunday with different groups performing throughout the summer season with Big Fat Jazz and Wally Ginger’s Orchestra.
All expecting and new parents are welcome to attend Mommy Gear’s Mommy Club for support. This is a free in-person informal meeting to provide information, support and friendship. The next meetings are Monday, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Right after the Mommy Club, the Ligonier La Leche League Breastfeeding Support Group will meet and all are welcome to stay for that. Ask questions and join in the discussion.
The first LVHS Marching Band sub sale will happen Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. until sold out. Get those subs sold out and show up that Saturday.
Bolivar Brickfest 2022 is Aug. 13 with a kickoff at 7:30 a.m., with the blow-up race signups and official start at 9 a.m. There’s a full day of events. Ask your favorite Bolivarian for more information and make a family and friends get-together from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Music, food, games, and more.
Wing, hoagie, and dance night benefit for the Doug Nixon family will happen at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy all the fun, as well as music by the Other Side of the Hill Band, performing from 6-10 p.m.
Enjoy producers and processors around the Diamond for the Ligonier Night Markets on a Thursday every month of the summer from 5-8 p.m. Find your goodies and enjoy shopping and eating around town. Mark your calendar for the future ones: Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. There’s something for everyone. Remember to support your local everything.
Isn’t it grand when one of our own is featured at the SAMA Art of Ligonier Valley? Color, Light and the Outdoors: A Collaborative Exhibition with Kevin Kutz, Sandra Jackson (my extremely talented neighbor), Eddie Mitchell, and William Pfahl will be on display Aug. 19 through Oct. 30. Join in the fun Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. for the opening reception. Cost is $5 and reservations can be made with a quick call to 724-238-6015. You won’t want to miss this as I’m sure you’ve seen some of Kevin’s work around the area and if you drive in town, you’ve seen Sandra’s as well. It’s a near family affair with the related artists.
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM is hosting the Sporting Clays Shoot Aug. 27 at Buffer Creek Sporting Clays in Somerset. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Reservations were due by Aug. 1 for early bird savings. $85 individual, $400 per team, $35 dinner only for the delicious prime rib. The event benefits the lodge which donates to local charities. All are welcome. Contact Damian Hart at 724-691-4338 or a Mason.
Valley Youth Network Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. You are invited to this fun-filled scramble at beautiful Champion Lakes. Whether you sign up to golf, sponsor a hole, donate a prize, or make a contribution, we greatly appreciate your help. By helping the Valley Youth Network, you are investing in the lives of our youth and strengthening our mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.
Grab your red and black Rams gear and come on out for the Meet the Rams Night 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Come one come all Rams fans to Weller Field for an evening to meet the athletes of all the sports teams, the marching band, and the cheerleaders. The athletic director, Joe Skura, is expecting to see a huge community turnout. Jeff Page, the voice of the Rams, will host the event. They hope to have the concession stand open and spirit wear available for purchase. If Mother Nature happens, the event will be held in the gym.
St. John The Baptist Orthodox Church in Wilpen will be selling some not to be missed goodies at its Ethnic Food Fundraiser. Call to order now through Aug. 21. Pickup date is Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 315 Wilpen Road. The Ethnic Platter with one halupki, two pierogi and haluski is $8, halupki (stuffed cabbage) one dozen $25 or 1/2 dozen $15. Please call Stevie at 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb at 724-238-5800 (land line). Cash and check only please. Leave name, number, quantity if you leave a message. Payment due on pickup.
LHTC Customer Appreciation Day will commence Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Flax Scutching Grounds in Stahlstown. If you’re interested in sponsorship call Kristin at 724-594-0123.
In a blink of an eye, the fall season will be upon us so plan accordingly for the fun. Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by SuperMOON String Trio, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists, the Dirty Grass Players, and Raid on the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 18, begins with a church service from 9-10 a.m. and entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Black Diamond Bluegrass Band, The Martin Sisters, and Raid on the Homestead. Stroll throughout the grounds for other displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious food. It’s really a cherished local event.
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
Enjoy the dog days of summer while you can.
