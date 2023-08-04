Cook Township Community Center presents Free Children’s Movies Under the Stars Aug. 4 starting at dusk. The movie will be about the different elements. ...see if you can guess that one. There will be refreshments to purchase. Bring your blanket or chair and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Also be sure to save the date for their Brew Fest 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with live music, food, activities for kids, vendors, 50/50 and raffle basket. Drinking tickets are $20 and non-drinking tickets are $10; children 4-12 $5, and 3 and under get in free. Tickets available at the gate and on eventbrite.com and look on their Facebook page.
***
Rita’s Closet is always looking to get the word out about “A Free Clothing Ministry For All” (but it’s more than just clothes!). You can explore what they have to offer all for free on Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or arrange for another time by calling 814-243-7156. They invite you to browse and have a cup of coffee or tea. Rita’s Closet is at First Church of the Brethren located at 405 Route 271, Ligonier Township. You can also call and inquire about donating. Just another gem in our area. Tell them I sent you.
***
Enjoy the Ligonier Country Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Special features are Concordia Home Health of Bethlen. Bethlen’s Home Health helps you get better, regain your independence and become as self-sufficient as possible. To coordinate and provide the highest quality of care, the Home Care Team communicates regularly with you, your doctor and anyone else who gives you care. Offered as meets your schedule, Bethlen Home Health medical, physical and care management services are available seven days a week. Market Sprouts – Walking Tacos & Craft Bow-Tie Butterflies. Visit Chef Beth at the children’s garden while she makes custom walking tacos for you. While your taco is cooking, come and make the most requested craft of the year. Let’s glue our pasta butterflies down.
***
The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 — Penn-Trafford Community Band; Aug. 13 — Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
***
Get your Marianna’s subs Saturday, Aug. 12, on the Diamond from the Ligonier Youth Inc. nonprofit. This supports their mission to help our youth in our school district participate in extracurricular activities when they cannot afford it. Being a part of things and learning a talent and skill is essential to well rounded and thriving individuals. Thank you for your support in this new local nonprofit.
***
Get your Bon Journey on with the band at the Harvest Market Dinner and Dance 6 p.m. Aug. 12. All the fun to be had for only $5 presale and $8 at the door. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com or at the Ligonier Country Market Red Tent. This event is brought to you by the market and Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
***
History comes alive at Compass Inn Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Living History Weekend includes John Proctor’s Historic Independent Battalion Encampment. Present-day Proctor’s Independent Battalion will depict the lives of minutemen, men trained in weaponry and military strategies ready to fight at a minute’s notice, as well as their camp followers, ladies who may have been seamstresses, laundresses, cooks, female relatives or wives of the soldiers. The battalion will be encamped with canvas tents and other daily survival gear on the museum grounds throughout the entire weekend. As always there will be tours of the Inn, including cooking and blacksmith demonstrations as well as children’s activities. There is an admission fee depending on age, but if you’re within the area I highly recommend joining and being a supporter of our local history and get to enjoy some of the perks!
***
The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company 2023 Gun Bash is Saturday, Aug. 19, from 4:30 to 9 p.m at the Darlington Fire Station. Get your ticket from a firefighter or their family. Guns provided by Clear Run Sporting Goods. Two numbers per ticket with food and drink included. $30 donation.
***
The popular square dance is Aug. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome, live music, food for purchase and fun to be had.
***
Take a stroll around the Diamond with oldies music, dancing and classic cars Aug. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy the throwback ’50s vibe.
***
Calling all photographers! The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking submissions for its 2024 Ligonier Valley Calendar Contest. Photos should be recognizable as a location in the Ligonier Valley and can include scenic landscapes, special events, landmarks, and much more. The Chamber is looking for photos that represent all four seasons in the Ligonier Valley. Deadline for submission is Aug. 18. Only photos of the Ligonier Valley will be eligible for the contest.
All photos must be submitted as high-quality or high-quality digital photos on a flash drive. All photos and flash drives must be labeled with the photographer’s name, address, and phone number. All submissions must be color photos and horizontal format. No black and white photos will be accepted. Watermarks on photos may disqualify the entry. The LVCC reserves the non-exclusive right to use any photograph(s) in its marketing projects. Photographers are encouraged to send submissions to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or office@ligonierchamber.com. Winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Ligonier Valley Calendar and in various LVCC publications. Winners will receive a $25 cash prize and a 2024 calendar.
***
The 4th Annual Al Ludwig Memorial Fund presents the Golf Classic and Family Fun Night at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Fairfield Township. Join in the fun Friday, Aug. 18, from 7-10 p.m. for Classic Kickoff. The fun community event is for all ages with live entertainment by Acoustic Fingers. There will be a basket raffle, games of chance, appetizers and pizza donated by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse and Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. is the shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble. The tee sheet is currently full but contact Cindy Shaffer at cshaffer_107@comcast.net to be added to the wait list and for sponsorship opportunities. What an amazing charity group honoring the memory of an amazing local man.
***
Gearing up for another Rams season of all sorts of sports and music, Meet the Rams Night is 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Weller Field. Meet the high and middle school athletes, cheerleaders and marching band participants.
***
It’s almost that time again, local football! The first game (scrimmage) is Aug. 19 at Berlin with the next ones Aug. 25 at Springdale, Sept. 1 vs. Southmoreland (Youth Night), Sept. 8 at Greensburg Salem, Sept. 15 vs. Apollo Ridge, Sept. 22 at Steel Valley and Sept. 29 vs. Yough. Oct. 6 vs. Burrell is Homecoming. Go Rams!
***
Look for your treasures or admire the ones that you already have at Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, Aug. 26. Explore them around the Diamond and while you’re there take a peek at the shops and restaurants.
***
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will be offering its popular Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 26. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the luncheon to be held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, a variety of pies and beverages. Lunch will be available for dine in or take out. Chuck Shaffer, HUM outreach chair, stated that “all proceeds benefit local and global missionaries and/or mission projects.”
***
New Florence Community Development is hosting a Back to School Scavenger Hunt at the New Florence Playground. Join them Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. for fun, something to eat and school supplies. This is for ages pre-k to fifth grade and their smiling faces.
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground. They are looking for vendors to sell their goods for a fee of $15. Contact the committee at nflcommunitydev@yahoo.com or call 724-235-9993. Deadline to register is Aug. 18.
***
The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16-17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. Just reminding you to mark those dates in your agendas.
***
Be sure to check the Chamber’s website at ligonier.com to see its upcoming events. There’s some events in the works to come back and to continue! I for one am extremely happy.
***
Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
Make August the best month of summer! It is for me!
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
