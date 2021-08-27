A Peach Festival and rummage sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. James Lutheran Church, West Main Street.
Festival hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a lunch menu that includes hot dogs and sauerkraut, chips, beverages and fresh peaches over ice cream and cake.
Rummage sale hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* * *
Featured entertainment at Ligonier Country Market Saturday, Aug. 28, will be The Dillons, a band performing all genres.
Representatives of The Ligonier Valley Endowment will be present to explain its goal, year after year, to benefit the people and institutions of the Ligonier Valley. The assets which the endowment has accumulated are the result of the generosity of this community and are administer in a way that provides the greatest good to the Valley through the many organizations that help provide and preserve the unique quality of life here. For more information, visit www.ligoniervalleyendowment.org.
Stop by the Market Sprouts tent for a fun Grab & Go Craft for kids to make at home.
Located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township, the market operates from 8 a.m. to noon.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews are allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be showing “Space Jam” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
* * *
“Antiques on the Diamond,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
* * *
During “Antiques on the Diamond,” Heritage United Methodist (HUM) Church, located on the Diamond, will be holding a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
The luncheon will offer a choice of pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, gob cake and pie. Lunch will be available for dine in or takeout.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, HUM outreach chair, stated that all proceeds form the luncheon benefit local and global missions.
* * *
New sessions of group swim lessions start at the Ligoner Valley YMCA on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
For additional information or to register, call the Y at 724-238-7580.
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will be doing Ligonier’s first ever Historical Ghost Walk. If your business or home is near the Diamond and you would like to be considered to be included, or have a eerie story to share, email diamondtheatre@hotmail.com.
* * *
Join Powdermill Nature Center staff and hit the trails for a guided family nature walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
Participants will meet in the center’s atrium, Route 381, Rector, before heading outside. This family-friendly experience is open to all ages.
Pre-registration is required as space is limited; face masks will be required inside the nature center. Details will be provided upon registration. For additional information or to register, visit https://carnegiemnh.org/event/family-nature-walk-at-powdermill-5/ or call 724-593-6105.
* * *
“Radial Reform: Artistic Impressions of Eastern State Penitentiary,” a book that is an exercise in compassion for ourselves as well as others, will be on display at Main Exhibit Gallery, West Main Street, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 3.
A show opening and book signing event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3, with author and many contributors in attendance for signatures and questions.
There will be refreshments, live music, and some fun selfie opportunities will be provided free of charge. Come dressed in prison duds and get a free gift.
* * *
If you have a boy or girl, in kindergarten to fifth grade interested in scouts, some leaders of local Cub Scout Pack 370 will be holding a sign-up night from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Grove Run picnic area in Linn Run.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, with the first on Sept. 7. Meetings are subject to change depending on the lesson/adventure planned. For example, the meeting could end up being a hike, exercising at the Ligonier Valley YMCA or visiting a local buisness.
The pack averages five to six camping trips/overnights a year, with the first being Webelos weekend this year at Fort Ligonier. Webelos weekend is when the cub scouts in grades 4-5 will camp out and meet local BSA Scout troops.
For additional information about sign-up night or joining or Webelos weekend, call Sara Hillen, cub master, at 412-613-3538
* * *
Ligonier Valley Historical Society announces a first time event, “Hop Thru History,” an age 21 and older event that will showcase the historical processes of 18th and 19th century brewing.
Historical interpreter Scott Henry will demonstrate brewing methods in early America, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11, at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown.
The event will also focus on the various proclivities of tavern life, exploring the libations, music, and gambling enjoyed by many early Americans. Sample a variety of unique hard ciders produced by Bella Terra Vineyard of Hunker.
Jeff Bell and Amy Clarke of String Thyme, Bits and Pieces, a Civil War era band, as well as Hazel Johnston and Ellaine Woodside of Riverside Players will perform music throughout the day.
A 50/50 raffle will be held throughout the day with all proceeds going towards the historical society’s Save our Stagecoach project.
General admission is $12 for adults, $11 for adults 62 and up, and free to society members or active military members. Tickets can be purchased onsite, the day of the event. For additional information, check the website at compassinn.org/eventcalendar, email info@compassinn.org or call 724-238-6818.
* * *
The Cannon Ball, that is not a dance, is Fort Ligonier’s signature fundraising event planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17.
Proceeds benefit the fort’s onsite and online education programs and historic preservation projects.
Event features: one-of-a-kind items offered at the live auction and silent auction with online bidding, unveiling and sampling of new whiskey, “A mad sort of Fool” by the award winning, Pittsburgh-based Wigle Whiskey, Hors d’oeuvres by Vallozzi’s, cocktails and live music by the Westmoreland Symphony String Quartet.
The largest portion of the event will be held outside in the Lower Fort area. RSVP deadline is Friday, Sept. 3.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2022 Ligonier calendar contest showcasing beautiful and unique images of the Ligonier Valley.
The winners include: Sally Bahler, Ligonier Creamery and July bandstand; Rebecca Bell, fall scene; Alina Boehme, Heritage United Methodist in spring; Denise Eidemiller, scenic barn and Rail Road Association museum; Joe Fennell, Laurel Linn Run and Comet Neowise Spruce Flats Bog; Rusty Glessner, Adams Falls and Mill Creek Falls; Allan Howard, The Diamon; Jocelyn Emert, Rolling Rock Rainbow, and Todd Teacher, Old Railroad Station.
Sponsors of the 2022 calendar include: Baily Insurance Agency, Bethlen Communities, Betsy’s of Ligonier, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Ligonier Giant Eagle, Ligonier Law, Mack M. Darr Company Inc., Martin’s Specialty Shop, McIntire Insurance Services, Paul Church Inc., Smith Propane and Oil, Standard Bank, and Welty & Welty Attorneys at Law.
* * *
There will be an Armory Way petition hearing at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, prior to the 7 p.m. regularly scheduled Ligonier Borough Council meeting in Town Hall.
The residents of Armory Way are petitioning to have council accept the road as a public street.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Cook Township Supervisors, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the municipal office, Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.