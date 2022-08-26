Our local dance studio, Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a party and open house. Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., you are cordially invited to join in the celebrations. There will be so much fun to be had with free games and prizes, giveaways and enter a free raffle, refreshments, raffle basket from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., sale of used dance costumes, dance shoes, prom and homecoming dresses, props, vinyl records, and more, meet the student teachers, and registration for dance classes is available. There’s something for everyone so all of BDS family past, present, future, and our community, are invited to celebrate the wonderful local small business hitting 20 years. See you at the studio at 200 N. St. Clair St., Ligonier, two blocks up from downtown.
* * *
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM is hosting the Sporting Clays Shoot Aug. 27 at Buffer Creek Sporting Clays in Somerset. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Reservations were due by Aug. 1 for early bird savings. $85 individual, $400 per team, $35 dinner only for the delicious prime rib. The event benefits the lodge which donates to local charities. All are welcome. Contact Damian Hart at 724-691-4338 or a Mason.
* * *
The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams football schedule is Aug. 26, Springdale (H) 7 p.m.; Sept. 2, Southmoreland (A) 7 p.m.; Sept. 9, Greensburg Salem (H) 7 p.m.; Sept. 16, Apollo-Ridge (A) 7 p.m.; Sept. 23, Steel Valley (H) 7 p.m. and Homecoming.
You can purchase a Ligonier Valley School District athletic pass, which covers all the athletic events for the 2022-23 school year. They will be available for purchase there as well as the first football game Friday, Aug. 26, at Weller Field as well as the volleyball match at LVHS Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., and at soccer games at Weller Field Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
If you can’t make it to any of those options you can stop in at the high school office to purchase yours. Passes are $35 for adults, $25 for learners in grades 1-12, and free for senior citizens 65 and older. What a deal to enjoy and support our local athletic teams. As always, go Rams.
* * *
Meet the friendly merchants of 220 W. Main St. Saturday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and join them in their party. All are invited from local to far, they want to see your smiling faces. Meet the owners of Allegory Gallery with their beady and artsy goodness that you are blessed to find right here, their neighbors Scentsational Ideas where you can take in some amazing scents and grab a candle or two, check out their amazingly talented buddy, Dennis Hager at Cecilia’s Main Street Tattoo Gallery and book your appointment for some ink.
Say hello, browse, shop and have some fun. Pop into the backyard to taste some beverages from the neighbors across the street, Sweet Rust and the best BBQ by Cecilia’s friends, and snack on some Simply Good Gourmet Catering. You don’t want to be missed in this fun. Rain or shine at 220 W. Main St.
* * *
The famous Clockwork Knotwork will be back in our beloved area bringing entertainment to all. They are a not to be missed act. The kickoff for some Knotwork fun was Aug. 25 at Pop’s Pub and Grub Inn (the old Washington Furnace). Mark your calendars for the future dates of Sept. 8, 15, and 22 there. Sept. 1, they will perform at the Waterford Fire Hall stage at the fire hall. Grab your steampunk gear and enjoy their unique tunes. You may have heard them as The CRAIC Show at the Ren Faire.
* * *
Know a Ligonier Valley athlete who should be in the newly forming athletic hall of fame? Get in touch with the committee who are forming the inaugural class now with the nominee process now open. The form is available on the high school’s website. This will honor past athletes and teams. The distinguished nominees may include coaches, administrators, officials, media, sports medicine personnel, trainers, stat-keepers, volunteers and athletes. The main categories are student-athlete, coach and contributor. There are requirements of athletes having graduated at least 10 years ago, while coaches and contributors had to have served for at least 10 years. Mail nomination forms to Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura at the high school address. Call the athletics office for more info at 724-238-9531, ext. 608.
* * *
In a blink of an eye, the fall season will be upon us so plan accordingly for the fun. Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by SuperMOON String Trio, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists, the Dirty Grass Players, and Raid on the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 18, begins with a church service from 9-10 a.m. and entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Black Diamond Bluegrass Band, The Martin Sisters, and Raid on the Homestead. Stroll throughout the grounds for other displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious food. It’s really a cherished local event.
* * *
Enjoy music outside and into the night for a second time through the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in partnership with the Ligonier Country Club, which will host a fun evening of live entertainment “Under the Stars.” On Sunday, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., listen to the Westmoreland Symphony during an evening concert on the lawn of the Ligonier Country Club at state Route 711 south, Country Club Road, Ligonier Township. Grab your lawn chairs, enjoy a club meal with dessert, relax and take in the “British Invasion” tunes from the Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and more. Enjoy a libation while listening to our own county’s very talented orchestra. Dust off those wallets and checkbooks to bid on some amazing prizes including symphony tickets, a golf club package, fabulous gift baskets, and a one-of-a-kind painting created just for this event by featured artist, Doreen Currie. Of course there will be a 50/50. See you at the Symphony. Cost per ticket is $65 for adults and $40 for children under 10 years of age which includes entertainment, food, and libations. Rain date is Monday, Sept. 19. Reservations can be made by contacting the museum at ligonier@sama-art.org or 724-238-6015.
* * *
The fuzzy furry friends hope to count on your participation in Action for Animals Humane Society’s 13th annual golf outing at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club. Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, they rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters our shelter until a “furever” home is found for each one. This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more.
Whether you join as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action for Animals. They are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to their animals. Please visit their website, www.afashelter.org, to view their golf outing pamphlet for more information. Sept. 30, registration at 9 a.m., shotgun start at 10 a.m.
* * *
A naughty little witch told me that passes for the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade will be available to purchase at the beginning of September. The witchy fun happens Sunday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m.
* * *
A popular time for former Ligonier High School classmates to get together is during Fort Ligonier Days each year, so the Class of 1955 will meet at noon for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse located one block off of the Diamond on state Route 711 north. Reservations should be made with Ina Mae Smithley online at smthlypu@verizon.net or at 724-238-2308 by Oct. 1. Guests may order from the menu. Smithley advises those from out of town that there is a handicap ramp located at the rear of the restaurant.
* * *
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
* * *
You gotta live a little and love a little.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.