Look for your treasures or admire the ones that you already have at Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, Aug. 26. Explore them around the Diamond and while you’re there take a peek at the shops and restaurants.
***
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will be offering its popular Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 26. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the luncheon to be held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, a variety of pies and beverages. Lunch will be available for dine in or take out. Chuck Shaffer, HMC outreach chair, stated that “all proceeds benefit local and global missionaries and/or mission projects.”
***
The Ligonier Youth Inc. wanted to thank everyone who came out to buy a sub and support the new local nonprofit. They sold out and if you were lucky enough to grab a sub you were given a brochure that had how to apply for help and how to donate to the 5013c. Its mission is to help our youth in the school district participate in extracurricular activities when they cannot afford it. This includes sports, the arts (art, theater, voice, dance), and activities that might be forgotten such as fencing, horseback riding, etc. It is for all children in the district at all the schools. Being a part of things and learning a talent and skill is essential to well rounded and thriving individuals. Thank you again and look for more things that LYI will do! Follow them on Facebook as well as email ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com or call 724-259-0226. This was started by local Karl Horman as he grew up poor and remembers how extracurricular activities were a highlight of his youth and only was given the opportunity because it was free and gear was provided, unlike today with pay to play, as he wouldn’t have been able to participate. If you wish to get involved, call the above number. See you soon!
***
Did you know you can register your scarecrow now for the Scarecrow Contest? You are able to register up until Oct. 11 by 5 p.m.
It might not be a witch’s brew, but save the date for their Brew Fest 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, with live music, food, activities for kids, vendors, 50/50 and raffle basket. Drinking tickets are $20 and non-drinking tickets are $10 with children 4-12 entering for $5 and 3 and under get in free. Tickets available at the gate and on eventbrite.com and look on their Facebook page.
***
Rita’s Closet is always looking to get the word out about “A Free Clothing Ministry for All” (but it’s more than just clothes!). You can explore what they have to offer all for free on Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or arrange for another time by calling 814-243-7156. They invite you to browse and have a cup of coffee or tea. Rita’s Closet is at First Church of the Brethren located at 405 Route 271, Ligonier Township. You can also call and inquire about donating. Just another gem in our area. Tell them I sent you.
***
The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
***
It’s almost that time again, local football! The first game (scrimmage) is Aug. 25 at Springdale, Sept. 1 vs. Southmoreland (Youth Night), Sept. 8 at Greensburg Salem, Sept. 15 vs. Apollo Ridge, Sept. 22 at Steel Valley and Sept. 29 vs. Yough. Oct. 6 vs. Burrell is Homecoming. Go Rams!
***
Members of the Ligonier High School Class of 1958 will hold their luncheon reunion 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse in Ligonier.
The reunion committee is still in need of some addresses for the following classmates: John Rummell, Joann Drenner Rummell, Pricilla Tarr, Robert Marietta and Phyllis Woleslagle Huske. If anyone has information regarding these classmates please contact Connie at bccarna182@comcast.net or phone 724-238-7392.
Deadline for reservations is Aug. 25.
***
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground. They are looking for vendors to sell their goods for a fee of $15. Contact the committee at nflcommunitydev@yahoo.com or call 724-235-9993. Deadline to register was Aug. 18.
***
Pennsylvania GOP Meet & Greet for statewide, county and local candidates is Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-7 p.m. at Ligonier Town Hall in the community room (basement); for more information call 724-787-0399. There will be refreshments and a silent auction.
***
Love finding a treasure or a deal? Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market and Bake Sale at the Cook Township Community Center.
***
The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16-17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. Just reminding you to mark those dates in your agendas.
***
Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
***
St. John’s Ladies Guild Bazaar is Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. It’s always a popular event with crafts for all ages, baked goods, soup and more. The Ladies Guild is always donating back to the community both financially and talent wise. They make layettes for the local hospital to hand out to new mothers and babies in need, currently making teddy bears for a cause, and those are just a few of what they do. Don’t miss this event, lots sell out!
***
Remember I mentioned the Chamber bringing back an event that I have been dying for, well here is it, Pumpkin & Spice Festival. It is Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where you can enjoy fall-flavored food, drinks and activities. You must grab a ticket for $20 and let me tell you, this event is a thing so it has sold out in the past, not to mention the pumpkin decorating competition and silent auction is going on during the festival.
Calling all fellow pumpkin lovers! Take part in the Hey Pumpkin! Decorated Pumpkin Contest & Silent Auction Oct. 28. The contest and silent auction will happen during the Ligonier Pumpkin and Spice Festival and is the time to bid items and vote for your favorite decorated pumpkin. Everyone is invited to vote and bid on the pumpkins that you’d want to win. Proceeds from this contest and silent auction will benefit the Westmoreland Walks, a breast cancer nonprofit dedicated to funding research, promoting awareness and supporting those affected by breast cancer in our communities. To decorate a pumpkin for submission you must use an artificial pumpkin, $5 registration fee per entry, pumpkins no larger than 24”x24” please, registration ends Oct. 17. All decorations must be secured to the pumpkin or the base of it, pumpkins must be submitted by Oct. 24 to the Chamber office. All submitted pumpkins will be part of the contest and silent auction. Categories will be adult (13 years and older) and kids (12 years and younger). The event is open to individuals, businesses and organizations. The contest will award “Best in Patch” in first, second and third places. Pumpkins will be displayed in Diamond Park. Happy decorating!
***
Best wishes to all the students and staff going back to school! May it be a stellar year for all!
***
Light Up Ligonier will be bringing Santa to town Nov. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If you’re like me you’ll want to add that to your agenda/planner.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
When we hang out next week here it will be a new month and the beginnings of a new season. Don’t forget to brake for leaves in case they are little furry creatures.
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.