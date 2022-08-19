Isn’t it grand when one of our own is featured at the SAMA Art of Ligonier Valley? Color, Light and the Outdoors: A Collaborative Exhibition with Kevin Kutz, Sandra Jackson (my extremely talented neighbor), Eddie Mitchell, and William Pfahl will be on display Aug. 19 through Oct. 30. Join in the fun Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. for the opening reception. Cost is $5 and reservations can be made with a quick call to 724-238-6015. You won’t want to miss this as I’m sure you’ve seen some of Kevin’s work around the area and if you drive in town, you’ve seen Sandra’s as well. It’s a near family affair with the related artists.
Valley Youth Network Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. You are invited to this fun-filled scramble at beautiful Champion Lakes. Whether you sign up to golf, sponsor a hole, donate a prize, or make a contribution, we greatly appreciate your help. By helping the Valley Youth Network, you are investing in the lives of our youth and strengthening our mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.
Grab your red and black Rams gear and come on out for the Meet the Rams Night 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Come one come all Rams fans to Weller Field for an evening to meet the athletes of all the sports teams, the marching band, and the cheerleaders.
The athletic director, Joe Skura, is expecting to see a huge community turnout. Jeff Page, the voice of the Rams, will host the event. They hope to have the concession stand open and spirit wear available for purchase. If Mother Nature happens, the event will be held in the gym.
The 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams Football schedule is Aug. 20, Berlin-Brothersvalley (H) 10 a.m.; Aug. 26, Springdale (H) 7 p.m.; Sept. 2, Southmoreland (A) 7 p.m.; Sept. 9, Greensburg Salem (H) 7 p.m.; Sept. 16, Apollo-Ridge (A) 7 p.m.; Sept. 23, Steel Valley (H) 7 p.m. and Homecoming.
Another perk of the Meet the Rams Night is that you can purchase a Ligonier Valley School District athletic pass, which covers all the athletic events for the 2022-23 school year. They will be available for purchase there as well as the first football game Friday, Aug. 26, at Weller Field as well as the volleyball match at LVHS Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., and at soccer games at Weller Field Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
If you can’t make it to any of those options you can stop in at the high school office to purchase yours. Passes are $35 for adults, $25 for learners in grades 1-12, and free for senior citizens 65 and older. What a deal to enjoy and support our local athletic teams. As always, go Rams.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Wilpen will be selling some not to be missed goodies at its Ethnic Food Fundraiser. Call to order now through Aug. 21. Pickup date is Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 315 Wilpen Road. The Ethnic Platter with one halupki, two pierogi and haluski is $8, halupki (stuffed cabbage) one dozen $25 or 1/2 dozen $15. Please call Stevie at 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb at 724-238-5800 (land line). Cash and check only please. Leave name, number, quantity if you leave a message. Payment due on pickup.
Our local dance studio, Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a party and open house. Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., you are cordially invited to join in the celebrations. There will be so much fun to be had with free games and prizes, giveaways and enter a free raffle, refreshments, raffle basket from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., sale of used dance costumes, dance shoes, prom and homecoming dresses, props, vinyl records, and more, meet the student teachers, and registration for dance classes is available. There’s something for everyone so all of BDS family past, present, future, and our community, are invited to celebrate the wonderful local small business hitting 20 years. See you at the studio at 200 N. Saint Clair St., Ligonier, two blocks up from downtown.
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM is hosting the Sporting Clays Shoot Aug. 27 at Buffer Creek Sporting Clays in Somerset. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Reservations were due by Aug. 1 for early bird savings. $85 individual, $400 per team, $35 dinner only for the delicious prime rib. The event benefits the lodge which donates to local charities. All are welcome. Contact Damian Hart at 724-691-4338 or a Mason.
The famous Clockwork Knotwork will be back in our beloved area bringing entertainment to all. They are a not to be missed act. The kickoff for some Knotwork fun is Aug. 25 at Pop’s Pub and Grub Inn (the old Washington Furnace). Mark your calendars for the future dates of Sept. 8, 15, and 22 there. Sept. 1, they will perform at the Waterford Fire Hall stage at the fire hall. Grab your steampunk gear and enjoy their unique tunes. You may have heard them as The CRAIC Show at the Ren Faire.
LHTC Customer Appreciation Day will commence Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Flax Scutching Grounds in Stahlstown. If you’re interested in sponsorship call Kristin at 724-594-0123.
Know a Ligonier Valley athlete who should be in the newly forming athletic hall of fame? Get in touch with the committee who are forming the inaugural class now with the nominee process now open. The form is available on the high school’s website. This will honor past athletes and teams. The distinguished nominees may include coaches, administrators, officials, media, sports medicine personnel, trainers, stat-keepers, volunteers and athletes. The main categories are student-athlete, coach and contributor. There are requirements of athletes having graduated at least 10 years ago, while coaches and contributors had to have served for at least 10 years. Mail nomination forms to Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura at the high school address. Call the athletics office for more info at 724-238-9531, ext. 608.
In a blink of an eye, the fall season will be upon us so plan accordingly for the fun. Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by SuperMOON String Trio, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists, the Dirty Grass Players, and Raid on the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 18, begins with a church service from 9-10 a.m. and entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Black Diamond Bluegrass Band, The Martin Sisters, and Raid on the Homestead. Stroll throughout the grounds for other displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious food. It’s really a cherished local event.
A naughty little witch told me that passes for the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade will be available to purchase at the beginning of September. The witchy fun happens Sunday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m.
A popular time for former Ligonier High School classmates to get together is during Fort Ligonier Days each year, so the Class of 1955 will meet at noon for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse located one block off of the Diamond on state Route 711 north. Reservations should be made with Ina Mae Smithley online at smthlypu@verizon.net or at 724-238-2308 by Oct. 1. Guests may order from the menu. Smithley advises those from out of town that there is a handicap ramp located at the rear of the restaurant.
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
Don’t wish your life away; count your blessings and do something fun.
