Please note venue change – gearing up for another Rams season of all sorts of sports and music, Meet the Rams Night is Aug. 18 at the Ligonier Valley High School gymnasium at 6 p.m. Meet the high school, middle school athletes, cheerleaders and marching band participants.
***
The 4th Annual Al Ludwig Memorial Fund presents the Golf Classic and Family Fun Night at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Fairfield Township. Join in the fun Friday, Aug. 18, from 7-10 p.m. for Classic Kickoff. The fun community event is for all ages with live entertainment by Acoustic Fingers. There will be a basket raffle, games of chance, appetizers and pizza donated by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse and Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. is the shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble. The tee sheet is currently full but contact Cindy Shaffer at cshaffer_107@comcast.net to be added to the wait list and for sponsorship opportunities. What an amazing charity group honoring the memory of an amazing local man.
***
The Darlington men and women of their fire company have been hard at work getting ready for their famous Darlington Volunteer Fire Company 2023 Gun Bash this Saturday, Aug. 19, from 4:30 to 9 p.m at the Darlington Fire Station. Get your ticket from a firefighter or their family. Guns provided by Clear Run Sporting Goods. Two numbers per ticket with food and drink included. $30 donation. This usually sells out and the prizes are worth every bit, not to mention the food is *kiss* chef’s kiss by the Ladies Auxiliary! Jo, I’m looking at you! See you there! Thank you Darlington Volunteer Fire Company for serving our surrounding areas with your time, skills, and energy. We salute you!
***
The history is coming, the history is coming! History comes alive at Compass Inn Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Living History Weekend includes John Proctor’s Historic Independent Battalion Encampment. Present-day Proctor’s Independent Battalion will depict the lives of minutemen, men trained in weaponry and military strategies ready to fight at a minute’s notice, as well as their camp followers, ladies who may have been seamstresses, laundresses, cooks, female relatives or wives of the soldiers. The battalion will be encamped with canvas tents and other daily survival gear on the museum grounds throughout the entire weekend. As always there will be tours of the Inn, including cooking and blacksmith demonstrations as well as children’s activities. There is an admission fee depending on age, but if you’re within the area I highly recommend joining and being a supporter of our local history and get to enjoy some of the perks!
Be sure to look into becoming a member of the Historical Society as there are numerous perks to joining. We are! Not to mention you help preserve the local history with your support, and that’s priceless!
***
The LHTC Broadband Customer Appreciation Day 2023 is Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flax Scutching Grounds in Stahlstown. They are the local company that serves our area with great phone, internet and cable.
***
The Ligonier Youth Inc. wanted to thank everyone who came out to buy a sub and support the new local nonprofit. They sold out and if you were lucky enough to grab a sub you were given a brochure that had how to apply for help and how to donate to the 5013c. Its mission is to help our youth in the school district participate in extracurricular activities when they cannot afford it. This includes sports, the arts (art, theater, voice, dance), and activities that might be forgotten such as fencing, horseback riding, etc. It is for all children in the district at all the schools. Being a part of things and learning a talent and skill is essential to well rounded and thriving individuals. Thank you again and look for more things that LYI will do! Follow them on Facebook as well as email ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com or call 724-259-0226. This was started by local Karl Horman as he grew up poor and remembers how extracurricular activities were a highlight of his youth and only was given the opportunity because it was free and gear was provided, unlike today with pay to play, as he wouldn’t have been able to participate. If you wish to get involved, call the above number. See you soon!
***
It might not be a witch’s brew, but save the date for their Brew Fest 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, with live music, food, activities for kids, vendors, 50/50 and raffle basket. Drinking tickets are $20 and non-drinking tickets are $10 with children 4-12 entering for $5 and 3 and under get in free. Tickets available at the gate and on eventbrite.com and look on their Facebook page.
***
Thank you Garrett Smithley for honoring Jim “Sam” St. Clair while you raced in Jennerstown. What a special time for all with you being back “home,” giving it a great go, and putting a huge smile on so many of Sam’s – or as my immediate family calls him, “Bucko” – family. We thank you and you have another family of fans for life! Till next time.
***
Rita’s Closet is always looking to get the word out about “A Free Clothing Ministry For All” (but it’s more than just clothes!). You can explore what they have to offer all for free on Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or arrange for another time by calling 814-243-7156. They invite you to browse and have a cup of coffee or tea. Rita’s Closet is at First Church of the Brethren located at 405 Route 271, Ligonier Township. You can also call and inquire about donating. Just another gem in our area. Tell them I sent you.
***
The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
***
The Ligonier Valley Library reading challenge is winding down quickly, ending Aug. 21. It’s been a blast earning prizes and, best of all, reading – not to mention those First Fridays with bubble tea, popcorn, cookies, crafts and prizes.
If you haven’t jumped into the fun at the library let me assure you that you won’t be disappointed, especially if you are a youth! Tell Marissa I sent you!
***
It’s almost that time again, local football! The first game (scrimmage) is Aug. 19 at Berlin with the next ones Aug. 25 at Springdale, Sept. 1 vs. Southmoreland (Youth Night), Sept. 8 at Greensburg Salem, Sept. 15 vs. Apollo Ridge, Sept. 22 at Steel Valley and Sept. 29 vs. Yough. Oct. 6 vs. Burrell is Homecoming. Go Rams!
***
Members of the Ligonier High School Class of 1958 will hold their luncheon reunion 1 p.m. Sept. 15, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse in Ligonier.
The reunion committee is still in need of some addresses for the following classmates: John Rummell, Joann Drenner Rummell, Pricilla Tarr, Robert Marietta and Phyllis Woleslagle Huske. If anyone has information regarding these classmates please contact Connie at bccarna182@comcast.net or phone 724-238-7392.
Deadline for reservations is Aug. 25.
***
Look for your treasures or admire the ones that you already have at Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, Aug. 26. Explore them around the Diamond and while you’re there take a peek at the shops and restaurants.
***
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will be offering its popular Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 26. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the luncheon to be held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, a variety of pies and beverages. Lunch will be available for dine in or take out. Chuck Shaffer, HMC outreach chair, stated that “all proceeds benefit local and global missionaries and/or mission projects.”
***
Looking ahead to next month, the New Florence Community Development is hosting a Back to School Scavenger Hunt at the New Florence Playground. Join them Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. for fun, something to eat and school supplies. This is for ages pre-k to fifth grade and their smiling faces.
New Florence is the place to be! The New Florence Community Development is hosting a vendor-craft show Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Florence Playground. They are looking for vendors to sell their goods for a fee of $15. Contact the committee at nflcommunitydev@yahoo.com or call 724-235-9993. Deadline to register is Aug. 18.
***
Pennsylvania GOP Meet & Greet for statewide, county and local candidates Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-7 p.m. at Ligonier Town Hall in the community room (basement); for more information call 724-787-0399. There will be refreshments and a silent auction.
***
Love finding a treasure or a deal? Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market and Bake Sale at the Cook Township Community Center.
***
The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16-17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. Just reminding you to mark those dates in your agendas.
***
Be sure to check the Chamber’s website at ligonier.com to see its upcoming events. There’s some events in the works to come back and to continue! I for one am extremely happy.
***
Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
***
St. John’s Ladies Guild Bazaar is Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Darlington Fire Hall. It’s always a popular event with crafts for all ages, baked goods, soup and more. The Ladies Guild is always donating back to the community both financially and talent wise. They make layettes for the local hospital to hand out to new mothers and babies in need, currently making teddy bears for a cause, and those are just a few of what they do. Don’t miss this event, lots sell out!
***
***
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
