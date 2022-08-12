Wing, hoagie, and dance night benefit for the Doug Nixon family will happen at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy all the fun, as well as music by the Other Side of the Hill Band, performing from 6-10 p.m.
The first LVHS Marching Band sub sale will happen Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. until sold out. Get those subs sold out and show up that Saturday.
Bolivar Brickfest 2022 is Aug. 13 with a kickoff at 7:30 a.m., with the blow-up race signups and official start at 9 a.m. There’s a full day of events. Ask your favorite Bolivarian for more information and make a family and friends get-together from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Music, food, games, and more.
Enjoy producers and processors around the Diamond for the Ligonier Night Markets on a Thursday every month of the summer from 5-8 p.m. Find your goodies and enjoy shopping and eating around town. Mark your calendar for the future ones: Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. There’s something for everyone. Remember to support your local everything.
The Waterford United Methodist Church invites you to their meatloaf dinner Aug. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Eat-in or takeout available. The meal includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, dessert and if dining in, a beverage. Come place your order for whichever dining preference you wish. Adults are $11 and children up to 10 years old $5. Any questions call Donna at 724-238-6834.
Isn’t it grand when one of our own is featured at the SAMA Art of Ligonier Valley? Color, Light and the Outdoors: A Collaborative Exhibition with Kevin Kutz, Sandra Jackson (my extremely talented neighbor), Eddie Mitchell, and William Pfahl will be on display Aug. 19 through Oct. 30. Join in the fun Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. for the opening reception. Cost is $5 and reservations can be made with a quick call to 724-238-6015. You won’t want to miss this as I’m sure you’ve seen some of Kevin’s work around the area and if you drive in town, you’ve seen Sandra’s as well. It’s a near family affair with the related artists.
Valley Youth Network Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. You are invited to this fun-filled scramble at beautiful Champion Lakes. Whether you sign up to golf, sponsor a hole, donate a prize, or make a contribution, we greatly appreciate your help. By helping the Valley Youth Network, you are investing in the lives of our youth and strengthening our mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.
Grab your red and black Rams gear and come on out for the Meet the Rams Night 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Come one come all Rams fans to Weller Field for an evening to meet the athletes of all the sports teams, the marching band, and the cheerleaders. The athletic director, Joe Skura, is expecting to see a huge community turnout. Jeff Page, the voice of the Rams, will host the event. They hope to have the concession stand open and spirit wear available for purchase. If Mother Nature happens, the event will be held in the gym.
St. John The Baptist Orthodox Church in Wilpen will be selling some not to be missed goodies at its Ethnic Food Fundraiser. Call to order now through Aug. 21. Pickup date is Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 315 Wilpen Road. The Ethnic Platter with one halupki, two pierogi and haluski is $8, halupki (stuffed cabbage) one dozen $25 or 1/2 dozen $15. Please call Stevie at 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb at 724-238-5800 (land line). Cash and check only please. Leave name, number, quantity if you leave a message. Payment due on pickup.
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM is hosting the Sporting Clays Shoot Aug. 27 at Buffer Creek Sporting Clays in Somerset. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Reservations were due by Aug. 1 for early bird savings. $85 individual, $400 per team, $35 dinner only for the delicious prime rib. The event benefits the lodge which donates to local charities. All are welcome. Contact Damian Hart at 724-691-4338 or a Mason.
LHTC Customer Appreciation Day will commence Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Flax Scutching Grounds in Stahlstown. If you’re interested in sponsorship call Kristin at 724-594-0123.
In a blink of an eye, the fall season will be upon us so plan accordingly for the fun. Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival is Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by SuperMOON String Trio, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists, the Dirty Grass Players, and Raid on the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 18, begins with a church service from 9-10 a.m. and entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Black Diamond Bluegrass Band, The Martin Sisters, and Raid on the Homestead. Stroll throughout the grounds for other displays, demonstrations, crafts and delicious food. It’s really a cherished local event.
A popular time for former Ligonier High School classmates to get together is during Fort Ligonier Days each year, so the Class of 1955 will meet at noon for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse located one block off of the Diamond on state Route 711 north. Reservations should be made with Ina Mae Smithley online at smthlypu@verizon.net or at 724-238-2308 by Oct. 1. Guests may order from the menu. Smithley advises those from out of town that there is a handicap ramp located at the rear of the restaurant.
Fort Ligonier Days this year are Oct. 14, 15, 16 for the 2022 season. Plan ahead for next year, Oct. 13, 14, 15, 2023.
August, the month summer starts to wind down and the time to get that fun in before school and fall begin.
