Grab your poodle skirts and saddle shoes and take a stroll around the Diamond with oldies music, dancing and classic cars Aug. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy the throwback ’50s vibe.
***
Get your Marianna’s subs Saturday, Aug. 12, on the Diamond from the Ligonier Youth Inc. nonprofit. This supports their mission to help our youth in our school district participate in extracurricular activities when they cannot afford it. Being a part of things and learning a talent and skill is essential to well rounded and thriving individuals. Thank you for your support in this new local nonprofit.
***
The Cook Township Community Center is holding a Back to School Event Kids Clothing Swap/Sale Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community center. They invite you to sell/swap and/or buy gently used kids clothes, sports gear and toys. Tables are $5 setup fee and this is a cash only event. Call Colby at 724-244-9527 to secure a table.
Also be sure to save the date for their Brew Fest 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with live music, food, activities for kids, vendors, 50/50 and raffle basket. Drinking tickets are $20 and non-drinking tickets are $10; children 4-12 $5, and 3 and under get in free. Tickets available at the gate and on eventbrite.com and look on their Facebook page.
***
Get your Bon Journey on with the band at the Harvest Market Dinner and Dance 6 p.m. Aug. 12. All the fun to be had for only $5 presale and $8 at the door. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com or at the Ligonier Country Market Red Tent. This event is brought to you by the market and Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
***
The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 — Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
***
History comes alive at Compass Inn Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Living History Weekend includes John Proctor’s Historic Independent Battalion Encampment. Present-day Proctor’s Independent Battalion will depict the lives of minutemen, men trained in weaponry and military strategies ready to fight at a minute’s notice, as well as their camp followers, ladies who may have been seamstresses, laundresses, cooks, female relatives or wives of the soldiers. The battalion will be encamped with canvas tents and other daily survival gear on the museum grounds throughout the entire weekend. As always there will be tours of the Inn, including cooking and blacksmith demonstrations as well as children’s activities. There is an admission fee depending on age, but if you’re within the area I highly recommend joining and being a supporter of our local history and get to enjoy some of the perks!
***
The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company 2023 Gun Bash is Saturday, Aug. 19, from 4:30 to 9 p.m at the Darlington Fire Station. Get your ticket from a firefighter or their family. Guns provided by Clear Run Sporting Goods. Two numbers per ticket with food and drink included. $30 donation.
* * *
The adult summer reading challenge started June 21. New and current users can open up the fun by visiting either ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org or downloading and joining through the free Beanstack app.
There’s a reading challenge for everyone! The challenge is to read or listen to 2,121 minutes between June 21 and Aug. 21 – about 35 minutes each day. Books, e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines all count. Log your minutes and complete activities to earn fun badges and tickets that can be used for a chance to win a prize!
If you need help, stop in or call the Ligonier Valley Library at 724-238-6451. Pop in and see what’s happening, there’s always something!
* * *
The 4th Annual Al Ludwig Memorial Fund presents the Golf Classic and Family Fun Night at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Fairfield Township. Join in the fun Friday, Aug. 18, from 7-10 p.m. for Classic Kickoff. The fun community event is for all ages with live entertainment by Acoustic Fingers. There will be a basket raffle, games of chance, appetizers and pizza donated by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse and Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. is the shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble. The tee sheet is currently full but contact Cindy Shaffer at cshaffer_107@comcast.net to be added to the wait list and for sponsorship opportunities. What an amazing charity group honoring the memory of an amazing local man.
***
Gearing up for another Rams season of all sorts of sports and music, Meet the Rams Night is 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Weller Field. Meet the high and middle school athletes, cheerleaders and marching band participants.
***
It’s almost that time again, local football! The first game (scrimmage) is Aug. 19 at Berlin with the next ones Aug. 25 at Springdale, Sept. 1 vs. Southmoreland (Youth Night), Sept. 8 at Greensburg Salem, Sept. 15 vs. Apollo Ridge, Sept. 22 at Steel Valley and Sept. 29 vs. Yough. Oct. 6 vs. Burrell is Homecoming. Go Rams!
***
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will be offering its popular Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 26. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the luncheon to be held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, a variety of pies and beverages. Lunch will be available for dine in or take out. Chuck Shaffer, HMC outreach chair, stated that “all proceeds benefit local and global missionaries and/or mission projects.”
***
The 115th Annual Flax Scutching Festival will be Sept. 16-17 at Monticue’s Grove in Stahlstown. Just reminding you to mark those dates in your agendas.
***
Be sure to check the Chamber’s website at ligonier.com to see its upcoming events. There’s some events in the works to come back and to continue! I for one am extremely happy.
***
Fort Ligonier Days are Oct. 13-15.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
Happy August!
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
