Local volunteer firefighters have expressed their appreciation to the many individuals and businesses that have made contributions to this year’s Ligonier Valley Fire Companies campaign.
If you have not made a contribution or did not receive their letter, contributions can be made at any time of the year and sent to Ligonier Valley Fire Companies, P.O. Box FIRE, Ligonier, PA 15658.
* * *
DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry celebrates its 125th anniversary of conserving Penn’s Woods for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’Bureau of Forestry, and serving the citizens of the commonwealth.
The Division of Forestry was created in 1895 to control wildfires and revitalize thousands of acres of cut-over and burned-over land.
Its first mission was to gather information about the condition of the state’s forests, establish a forest fire protection system, and buy land for reforestation and watershed protection.
The state forest system has since grown to more than 2.2 million acres. The bureau leads efforts for the health and care of all the Commonwealth’s forests — public and private.
Its current mission is to ensure the long-term health, viability, and productivity of the commonwealth’s forests and to conserve native wild plants.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, is collecting non-perishable food items for the Ligonier Food Pantry. The collected items will stay in the Valley and help the community.
They can be dropped off on the table inside the front door of the old fire house, North Fairfield Street, until Thursday, Aug. 20.
Donate food at Ligonier Giant Eagle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. There will be a fire truck in the parking lot to receive food donations and a firefighter boot will be out to collect monetary donations, all of which will be given to the food pantry.
* * *
Kathy Zimmerman of Kathy’s Kreations, East Main Street Ligonier, celebrated the 40th anniversary of her business this past week.
Her shop carries yarn and accessories for knitting and crocheting, and she is a nationally recognized knitwear designer and teacher.
The premiering of hand-dyed yarns by Stacey Rivera of New Florence as well as special promotions continue until Sunday, Aug. 9.
For additional information, check out her website,www.kathys-kreations.com or call 724-238-9320.
* * *
The Socrates Virtual Café, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Library in their Zoom chat room, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Participants will join from the comfort of their home.
The Cafe brings together a group of diverse individuals to discuss a topic chosen by the group in a safe and friendly environment. The topic will be “US/China Relations: Changing dynamics of the current and future US/China relationship.”
Registration is required. If you are interested in joining the discussion, register @ https://bit.ly/lvl-svc-registration by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
An email will be sent from lvl.activities@ligonierlibrary.org with the information for joining the chat room
* * *
Proctor’s Militia will be setting up camp on Compass Inn Museum’s historic grounds, Laughlintown, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug 15-16.
Proctor’s Militia, named after John Proctor, the sheriff of Westmorland County, was formed and tasked with protecting the early Pennsylvania colony border in the mid-1700s from Native and British attacks.
The men and women of Proctor’s Militia will depict the lives of camp followers, midwives, surgeons and leather workers. Camp followers were typically the thousands of wives and girlfriends of soldiers, who had to prove their worth to the unit and were subject to military discipline just like the soldiers.
Required to be of good character and productive members of the unit, these camp followers were vital to the function of the army by performing a variety of tasks, including laundry, sewing, tending cattle and other odd jobs.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will hold an Italian Take Out Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the fire hall.
Meals available are spaghetti with meatball or stuffed shells and includes salad and choice of two dressings, roll and butter. Cost is $10.
No call in orders, come to the hall to place and pick up your order.
* * *
Laurel Mountain volunteers can pre-register to do brush work along several different trails in the Laurel Mountain Division of Forbes State Forest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
After pre-registering stop by the office, to pick up a tool and head out on the trails to do some work. It is recommend working with a partner from the same household and/or social distancing with a friend.
The event is limited to 10 volunteers. Details will be provided upon registration. Pre-registration is required. For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA reopened the pool as of noon on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The Y offers a Senior Only Open Swim Time from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
The whole facility closes daily from 2 to 3 p.m. for cleaning.
* * *
Cook Township Supervisors have tentatively rescheduled dumpster day for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Additional information will be available closer to the event.
* * *
Despite living in a relatively low-crime area, the Ligonier Valley Police Department encourages residents to lock their vehicles to prevent items being stolen.
Also, with school possibly starting the end of August be cautious and stop for buses.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 via Zoom.
Next week’s meeting access information will be posted on the borough’s website at ligonierboro.com or call the office at 724-238-9852.
All council meetings through the end of the year will be via Zoom.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. and business meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road; Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in person at the municipal building; Ligonier Valley Police Commission, 5 p.m., and Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
For updates on whether the police commission and supervisors meetings will be in-person at the municipal building or via Zoom, visit the township’s website http://www.ligoniertwp.com/
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.