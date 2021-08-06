A bag and box sale will be held the entire month of August at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown.
A small grocery store bag or box full of clothing is $1, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag. It is great for back-to-school shopping.
The boutique is getting ready for fall and winter, the seasonal switch over will happen at the beginning of September. Come shop for fall and winter favorites after Labor Day.
Looking for a place to donate gently used clothing and odds and ends? Consider donating to the clothing boutique. Proceeds stay in the community to assist those that have experienced fires or loss, and provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families. Monetary donations, to support these projects, can be made by sending contributions to Open Hands Ministries, PO Box 896, Ligonier PA 15658. Donations of clothing or other items can be taken to the boutique during hours of operation.
Regular hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday. The boutique will also be closed Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.
* * *
Featured entertainment at Ligonier Country Market Saturday, Aug. 7, will be SuperMoon, a acoustic string trio playing bluegrass music and classic rock from the 1960s to the ‘80s.
Also featured will be Stormwater Management for the Homeowner. Stormwater draws pollutants into our source of drinking water. What are some practices that a homeowner can do to help? The Penn State Master Watershed Steward Outreach will have information about ways that can make a difference. Rain gardens are just one choice and will be highlighted.
Located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, the Market operates from 8 a.m. to noon.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
* * *
Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, will host its first Community Block Party, for township and surrounding area residents of all ages, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
There will be a visit from Pennsylvania State Police and friends plus fun activities, including a kickball tournament, volleyball games, cornhole, tug-o-war, sack races and more. There will be drinks and food available for purchase.
Bring your sun screen, lawn chairs and celebrate coming together as a community.
If you are planning to attend, go to the center’s Facebook page and let them know at https://www.facebook.com/CookTownshipCommunityCenter/ or call 724-593-2705 and leave a message.
* * *
Big Fat Jazz band will perform the concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, on the Diamond in front of Town Hall. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the auditorium inside Town Hall.
* * *
The Women’s Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Heritage United Methodist Church Lounge. They will be planning an activity for the October meeting that will get the word out about early detection, prevention, healthy living and their group. Everyone, from newly diagnosed to longtime survivors, are welcome to attend.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s The Stroll, scheduled to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, will feature 130 classic cars lining the Diamond as well as one block East and West Main streets and one block of North and South Market streets.
The sounds of the 1950s will be provided by Ligonier Radio and Swing City performing on the Bandstand from 7 to 9 p.m. The Stroll sponsors include Betsy’s of Ligonier, Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, Charles M. Mills Insurance Agency, Inc., El Vaquero Mexicano, G Squared Gallery, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Ligonier Paws on Main, Mack M. Darr Company Inc., Ralph & Ginny Bennett, and Town & Country Ford.
For additional information, visit www.ligonier.com or call the chamber office at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, will be offering burgers, hotdogs, fresh cut fries and pop at the firehall, North Fairfield Street, during the Stroll, Friday, Aug. 13.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will hold it’s August Sunset Tour from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, featuring a private guided tour of the award-winning French and Indian War Museum, wine and cheese reception and lantern-lit walk through the fort at dusk.
Register at fortligonier.org or call 724-239-9701. Cost is $30 for Fort members and $35 for non-members.
* * *
Ken Clark of Clean Water Kenya will be speaking at Heritage United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Contemporary Worship Service, and all are invited.
Here’s information about what Clean Water Kenya does (taken from their Mission Statement):
“Clean Water Kenya provides rural Maasai and Kampo Villages in the Great Rift Valley and northeast Kenya simple, easy-to-maintain Portable Water Filtration Systems that cleanse the local drinking water of the bacteria that causes typhoid, cholera, amoebic dysentery, salmonella, E.coli, botulism, giardia, cryptosporidium and other pathogens that are deadly to the Maasai.
We also provide an educational program that focuses on water hygiene and waste management and sanitation.” Laurel Mountain Volunteers can pre-register to do brush work along several different trails in the Laurel Mountain Division of Forbes State Forest, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Pre-register is required. Details will be provided upon registration. For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-238-1200.
* * *
Join the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Ligonier Valley Library for an up-on-your-feet storytime that explores movement and dance. Learn basic ballet steps and a dance from the ballet.
“Dance the Story of Alice in Wonderland” starts at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the library. This is an active, dance-centered program that’s perfect for both boys and girls, pre-K through fifth grade.
To register, either call 724-238-6451 or stop in the library
* * *
The Southern Allegheny’s Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier will hold a Children’s Clay Workshop with exhibiting artist Alexis Dillon from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 21 and 28 for children ages 6 through 12. Cost to attend is $25 per person which includes both sessions, all materials, and snacks. Call the museum today to register at 724-238-6015 or go to to website at www.sama-art.org
* * *
Shirley Iscrupe, Ligonier Valley Library’s Pennsylvania Room Archivist, needs to borrow copies of photographs, documents and any other data relating to the men and women who served in Korea including those stationed in Germany.
The items are needed for displaying at the 2021 historic photography show, “Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of the Korean War Era,” scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 14.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 or email Shirley.Iscrupe@wlnonline.org
* * *
Roaring 20’s Tailgate Polo Match, an era-themed event, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, on the Richard E. Raizman Memorial Polo Field, Meade Lane, Ligonier.
The event is being held to commemorate 100 years of the Rolling Rock Hunt in Ligonier. In the event of rain, either a rain date will be announced or tickets refunded. Bring your own chairs; no seating provided. Guests are requested to not only respect the field, but respect the neighbors by adhering to all speed limit signage while entering or exiting the property. Field spots will have a buffer between spaces.
Limit your tailgate numbers to ensure social distancing is observed. Parking in the back field will be available for spectators at a per-person fee. Bring your own garbage bags as all garbage should be removed by the attendee to limit outside contact.
For additional information and/or register, visit https://www.ligonierpolo.com/events/tailgate-polo-match-5
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled “A Night At The Races” for Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Donegal Event Center, located off Route 31 on Community Center Lane, Jones Mills.
Doors open at 6 p.m., races start at 7 p.m. and include: 10 races, auction race, 50/50 and instant rip strip tickets. All tickets are being sold separately. Cost of admission is $10.
Support the fire department and purchase tickets from a fire company member, email 110crcvfc@gmail.com, Facebook messenger, Diane Proctor dianeproctor 77@gmail.com or on-line https://www.crcvfc.com/online-sales.html#/ For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/chestnutridge.vfc/events/?ref=page_internal
* * *
Last week for work night, some members of Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, practiced a water movement drill. This allows crews to draft water from streams or other water sources when hydrants aren’t available in some locations. They dam up the water to allow it to be pumped to the truck to supply water wherever needed.
* * *
Ligonier Valley residents that are former Latrobe Area Hospital employees/retirees are reminded that the seventh annual picnic will be held starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, on the Slovak picnic grounds in Derry Township. For additional information, contact Bernie Miller at 724-217-9365.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office in Town Hall, will be open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
* * *
The Ligonier branch of Citizens Bank will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 9. It is being merged with the Latrobe branch of Citizens Bank.
* * *
Ligonier Township is starting a new texting program that will enhance communication between the administration and the citizens.
It will facilitate reporting non-emergency items like road closures, trees down, potholes and such, directly to the public works for disposition.
It will also allow people to ask questions and receive information directly from the township staff.
Flyers with the signup information for this free service will be placed throughout the township very soon.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in Town Hall. It will also be simultaneously cast on Zoom. Check the borough’s website, ligonierborough.com, for sign in information.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in the municipal complex, Ligonier Valley Police Commission, 5 p.m. and Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the municipal complex, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
