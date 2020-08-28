Aug. 28, 2020

Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, collected non-perishable food and monetary donations for the Ligonier Valley Food Pantry that will stay in the Valley and help the community.
The program included setting up a table inside the front door of the old fire house on North Fairfield Street, that remained open from the end of July through Aug. 20.
Volunteer firemen went to the Ligonier Giant Eagle parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, with their 1927 American La-France Cosmopolitan, to receive donations of non-perishable items. There was a firefighter boot set out to collect monetary donations all of which went to the food pantry.
Members of the fire company also assist the food pantry with food distribution and traffic control at Holy Trinity Parish, West Vincent Street.
The items collected directly help families in need in the community, which they need more now than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
* * *
Joshua Derk, 2nd lieutenant with Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, is part of a crew fighting the raging wildfires that are destroying anything in their way in California.
He is with PA Wildland Fire Crew No. 4 that arrived in Redding California, on Sunday, Aug. 23, and was assigned to Woodward Fire in Northern California.
R.K. Smithley, a former member of Station 43, is operating Tanker Air 10, hitting the fire from the sky.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, Station 45, will hold an Italian Take Out Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the fire hall.
Meals available are spaghetti with meatball or stuffed shells, and includes salad and choice of two dressings, roll and butter. Cost is $10.
There are no pre-orders, and guests are asked to drive up to place your order, stay in your car and try to have exact payment.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum reopens Friday, Aug. 28, and Proctor’s Militia will set up camp this weekend.
Proctor’s Militia living history demonstrations will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 29, and 30.
For additional information, call 724-238-4983.
* * *
Ligonier MOPS plans to meet in person from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Covenant Presyterian Church, North Market Street, Ligonier.
Remember, children will need to stay at home this year.
All recommended CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Safety is the priority.
* * *
Fort Ligonier’s Sunset Tour will be conducted from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
The event includes a private guided tour of the award-winning museum, a wine and cheese reception and lantern-lit walk through the fort as the sun sets over the hillside.
Casual attire with comfortable shoes for walking recommended. This is an adult tour for guests age 21 and up.
Reservations are essential. Cost is Fort Ligonier Association members $30 and non-members $35. Go to fortligonier.org to register. For additional information, call the fort at 724-238-9701.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Company, Station 45, is holding a Labor Day Meat Spectacular fundraiser.
The winner will receive meats from Hoffer’s Ligonier Valley Packing, including half a side of beef and half a hog, plus $500 cash.
There are still some of the 500 tickets available at $10 each from Wilpen fireman, by message the department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Wilpenfire45/ or stopping in at Hoffer’s, Darlington Road: Ligonier Agway, West Main Street; Barbs Country Store, Linn Run Road, Rector; Laurel Valley Hardware, Route 711, Ligonier, and Andrews Sales and Service, Route 271.
* * *
Ligonier Valley YMCA will be offering children’s swimming classes on Tuesday or Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The eight-week sessions will have small class sizes and each child will meet with their group once a week. Instructors will be wearing face shields so that they are able to continue giving instruction in a new safe way.
Class schedules are: Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 to 6 p.m. starters, 6 months to 3 years, four max; preschool, 3 to 5 years, 6 max; 6 to 6:45 p.m. progressive, 6 years and up, 8 max; Saturday: 9 to 9:30 a.m. starters; 9:30 to 10 a.m. preschool, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. progressive.
Program guidelines include: limit locker room usage when possible, every child must be accompanied by an adult at all times, and maintain social distancing on the bleachers at all times.
For additional information or to register, call 724-238-7580.
Senior members-only swim times are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA)-Ligonier Valley’s new exhibition is titled, “Journeys in Nature” created by artists Kelly Coursey-Gray, Richard McWherter and Vincenzo Spinelli.
This is a photography and metal sculpture exhibition.
For additional information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
* * *
The “new” Roaring Run connector trail was completed a few weeks ago connecting Tower Road Trail to the Roaring Run Trail in the Roaring Run natural area. The old portion of the connector is now closed off, refer to the new map that highlights these recent changes.
All of Forbes State Forest trail maps have been updated and the new maps are available online. To access the trail maps, visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateForests/FindAForest/Forbes/Pages/Maps.aspx
* * *
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling, Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road, Unity Township, is now accepting electronics.
The center’s hours of operation is from noon to 5 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month.
The 2020 Household Hazardous Waste Collection is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
For additional information, call 724-879-4020 or visit https://www.westmorelandcleanways.org/
* * *
Ligonier Township is still taking registration for Dumpster Days on Sept. 12, 19 and 26. Dumpster Days is for township residents only and you must register ahead of time.
Check the township’s website at ligoniertwp.com for complete list of fees. Payment by check, no cash or cards. Call or email Tracy Krowchak at 724-238-2725 ext. 111 or email tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Cook Township Supervisors 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in the municipal office, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in the municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
