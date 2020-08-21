Aug. 21, 2020

A limited number of Ligonier Valley Library logo tote bags are currently for sale as a LVL fundraiser at the library bookstore.
The bags are priced at $20 each, but for an extra $5, you can fill it with books that are for sale in the ReReadables Bookstore. All proceeds from the sale will go directly to assist in funding library operations.
The logo and tote design were a collaboration between Annamae Bolen, youth services librarian, and Kathleen Giesey, library technical assistant.
The tote’s flip side is printed with the library’s current slogan: “Narrate, Educate, Participate.”
The totes will be useful while shopping in local businesses and will serve as a reminder of the library’s mission within the community.
* * *
St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church in Rector will be showing “The Secret Life of Pets” outdoors on the fair field, beginning at dusk today, Aug. 21.
It’s free and open to the community. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars.
* * *
First new release since COVID-19, “Unhinged” will be shown in 4K laser at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier at 8 p.m. today, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
There will still be temperature checks and wearing of masks upon entering.
* * *
Ligonier’s 33rd Annual Antiques will be around the Diamond Park area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, will be offering burgers, hot dogs, pop and fresh cut fries at the firehall, North Fairfield Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Cost is hamburger $5, two hot dogs $5, fresh cut fries $5 fries with cheese $6, and pop or water $1. A meal deal is hamburger or two hot dogs with fresh cut fries and a pop $10.
All Items will be to-go.
* * *
The bag sale at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown, continues to the end of August.
A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag. A $1 box sale has been added to get summer items out to make room for the new seasons items.
This year, Open Hands is partnering with Food2go4kids. A group of Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) learners are helping with the marketing, promotion, inventory and some day to day operations at the boutique.
A group of LVHS seniors have started to help organize/sort some of the donations recently accumulated. They arranged the storage room making sections of it for clothing, household items and decorations for the holidays. Clothing was separated based on gender, age and season. While going through the clothing the learners found many name brand items like Polo-Ralph Lauren, American Eagle and IZOD.
Donations of clothing or other items can be taken to the Boutique during hours of operation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday.
Proceeds from the sales stay in the community going to provide layettes for every WIC eligible mom that gives birth in Westmoreland County. More than 10,000 layettes have been given since the beginning in the mid-1990s.
Any local family that loses everything in a fire or other household disaster can go to Open Hands to get whatever they can find to help recoup some of their losses. Some of the funds are also used on local projects to help the elderly.
Monetary donations to support these projects and help defray the costs of rent and utilities can be made by sending contributions to Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier PA 15658.
* * *
Ligonier Gardens and Bethlen Home will be opening for outside visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in half-hour increments with a limit of two guests per resident.
Visitation is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For Ligonier Gardens, call 724-238-3517 and for Bethlen Home, call 724-238-6711.
All visitors are required to wear a mask and fill out a screening questionnaire upon arrival at the facility.
Residents are looking forward to seeing their loved ones again.
* * *
Fort Ligonier has expanded the hours of operation from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Check the fort’s website at https://www.fortligonier.org/ for a list of CDC guidelines being used to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.
For additional information on upcoming events, visit the website or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Check the Ligonier Valley Library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary/ for the latest “Throwback Thursday” photograph.
Also, the Pennsylvania Room History Quiz is posted on the Facebook page.
* * *
The Ligonier YMCA has several different options for families with school-age children in grades K through fifth.
Before and after school programing at R.K. Mellon and all-day assistance with virtual classrooms at the main YMCA, West Church Street. Call or email Jessica at 724-238-7580 ext. 20 or jstehley@ligonierymca.org for additional information.
* * *
Do you have a flag needing to be retire? BSA Troop 372 Ligonier is collecting flags to be retired at their next Court of Honor.
Drop off flags before Monday, Aug. 24, in the box outside Mommy Gear, located on South St. Clair Street.
Scouts will make sure they are retired in a dignified way in accordance with the U.S. Flag code.
* * *
Ligonier Township plans to hold multiple Dumpster Days in September, for township residents only, from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 12, 19 and 26.
Register either by sending an email to Tracy Krowchak at tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725, ext. 111. Notify the township by Tuesday, Sept. 1, the day you have chosen. If your date is full, you will be contacted for another date.
It will be “self-service.” Residents will need to pull up and empty their own items into the trash receptacles. There will be limited assistance for the disabled.
The following cannot be accepted: Plaster, concrete, rocks, dirt, large tree stumps, grass clippings, paint, pressurized paint cans, shingles, fiberglass insulation, broken glass, liquids, medical waste or any other hazardous/flammable material.
Fees are: Appliances, $10; appliances with freon, $20; regular tires, $3 each; regular tires with rim, $15 each; large tires, $4 each, and large tires with rim, $18 each. Checks only; cash will not be accepted.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Planning Commission’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25, was canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
Ligonier Township Supervisors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 , and the Ligonier Township Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the municipal building.
Residents may attend in person or remotely via Zoom.
Seating is limited to first come, first served. Masks are required.
To attend remotely, visit the township’s web site, http://www.ligoniertwp.com for details.
Comments to be read on the record at the supervisors meeting can be emailed to Jim Nieusma, jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to 1 Municipal Park Dr. Ligonier, PA 15658.
Write or email comments for the planning commission to Tracy Krowchak at tkrowchak@ ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725 ext. 111.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
