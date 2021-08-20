Movie Under the Stars, featuring Sonic, will be held, at dusk Friday, Aug. 20, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Bring your own chair or blanket. Popcorn/drinks available for purchase. In case of rain the movie will be shown inside the center.
Admission is free. Sponsored by Bizup Sanitation.
* * *
Featured entertainment Friday, Aug. 21, at Ligonier Country Market will be the Evergreens, an indie/folk duo from Johnstown, who cover a range of hit songs from the 1950s to ‘90s that have stood the test of time and have never gone out of style.
Stop by the Market Sprouts tent for a fun Grab & Go craft for kids to make at home.
Located on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, the market operates from 8 a.m. to noon.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco fre; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Living History Weekend will present from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22, at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown, Proctor’s Militia demonstrating the diverse functions of the U.S. Navy during the War of 1812.
The men and women of Proctor’s Militia will depict the lives of soldiers and camp followers, such as midwives, surgeons, gun makers, and leather workers.
Rifle and cannon firing occurs at 12:30 and 3 p.m. daily. On-going demonstrations and discussions include: rifle making, woodworking, period military gear, enlistment officers, women’s responsibilities, letter wax seal, Whirligig- historic toy, blacksmithing, cooking in cookhouse, and tours of the museum and grounds.
Paid admissions to the event includes tours of the historic Museum and outbuildings, cooking /demonstrations and docent-led tours. Regular admission rates will apply. adults $12, adults age 62 plus $11, youths age 6 to 17 $8, active military and society members free.
* * *
The Wally Gingers Orchestra will perform the last concert of the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, on the Diamond.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the auditorium inside Town Hall.
* * *
Elvis will be at the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department Fair Grounds, Route 711 North, Saturday, Sept. 4, with doors opening at 4 p.m and the concert beginning at 7 p.m..
The concert will include musical entertainment presented by Elvis (Walt Sanders) and the Cadillac Band and featuring South Penn Crossing performing Gospel and Blue Grass.
Cost is pre-sale tickets $20 per ticket and $25 at the door. Call Gloria at 724-238-9335 for additional information.
* * *
A bag and box sale continues the entire month of August at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
A small grocery store bag or box full of clothing is $1, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag
Regular hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday. The boutique will also be closed Labor Day weekend Sept. 3-6.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help at the boutique contact Esther Berkey at 724-238-4844.
For general information about Open Hands, contact the Rev. Christine Doren at 724-593-7417 or email Pasto@Stahlstowncharge.org
* * *
Holy Trinity Parish, West Vincent Street, is collecting “Canned Meals” including stews, ravioli etc. for the Ligonier Valley Food Pantry.
Items may be placed in the grocery cart in the Narthex next to the Jesus cutout.
For additional information, call the parish business office 724-238-6434.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley, Route 711 South, announces the return of the Monarchs Milkweed and More event held in collaboration with Penguin Court and Brandywine Conservancy, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
This family event is designed to enrich and educate children and adults on various pollinators and native flora.
It is free to attend, however, attendees are encouraged to make a donation of $10 per family to help support the gardens.
Registration is not required, but encouraged to help prepare for the event. Register at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list. For additional information, call 724-238-6015.
* * *
It is almost back to school time. Even if you are not headed back to school the Ligonier Valley Library children’s department hopes you can celebrate this time of year with them by joining their Beanstack Challenge.
You can pre-register now and the challenge begins Tuesday, Aug. 31. Unlock badges and earn tickets to enter in the $10 Abigail’s gift drawing.
This challenge is for all ages. Join at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org. For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Forbes State Forest will host Little Leaves, a program designed to provide outdoor experiences for little ones, while providing parents with the confidence to explore the forest with their family.
This free program is recommended for adults age 18-plus and their children ages 0 to 4. It includes a story, short hike and an independent outdoor play.
Themed sessions will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates: Sept. 2 — Seasons, Sept. 30 — Signs of Fall, Oct. 7 — Colorful Leaves, and Oct. 28 — Animals in Autumn.
Pre-registration is required. Sign up for one day, or for all four sessions. Program location information will be provided upon official registration.
For additional information or to pre-register, call 724-238-1200 or email rmahony@pa.gov.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will conduct a Sunset Adult Tour, for ages 21 and up, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Guests will enjoy an exclusive, private guided tour of the award-winning French and Indian War Museum, and a wine and cheese reception capped off with a lantern-lit walk through the Fort as the sun sets.
Reservations essential. Casual attire and comfortable walking shoes recommended.
Cost is $30 Fort Ligonier Association members and $35 non-members
* * *
New Florence Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a Chicken BBQ from 11 a.m. to sold out, on the first Saturday of each month starting Sept. 4 to Dec. 4.
The Fire Company is also hosting a Rippie Party (Pull Tabs) on the second Thursday of each month with the next one Sept. 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and party starts at 7 p.m. Food and drinks are provided.
A Gun Bash is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 724-552-6501 or stopping by at the fire company located at 177 13th St, on any Monday from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Social Hall is available for rent for events. For information, call 724-235-2920, leave a message and someone will contact you, or email at nfvfd46@outlook.com
* * *
There will be no Silver Cycle class at the Ligonier Valley YMCA on Friday’s from now until October.
The spin room will remain open to those who would like to use the bikes.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Supervisors, 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, immediately followed by a Ligonier Township Public Works meeting, in the municipal complex; Ligonier Borough Planning Commission Tuesday, Aug. 24, canceled for lack of an agenda, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission 7 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 26, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
