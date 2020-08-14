The Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department continues to create book bundles containing five books based on a variety of themes and topics. Bundle theme examples include: Summer, Birds, The Beach, Feelings, C is for Cookie, WWII, Picnics and This Little Piggy. Themes change and will be updated on the form as they are checked out.
Fill out the form at http://tiny.cc/bookbundle and you will be updated on the bundles currently available and contacted when your bundle is ready to be picked up.
The form will only let you choose one bundle per week per library card.
However, if you have more than one child, who has a library card, you can submit one form per week per child.
If you have any questions, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, at lvlkids@ligonierlibrary.org or 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Open Hands Ministry Boutique in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 South, Stahlstown, is hosting their bag sale every day the Boutique is open in August.
A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Regular hours of operation are: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday.
Under current regulations, customers and volunteers are expected to wear masks, practice proper hand hygiene, and social distancing. Customers will be limited three to five at a time.
Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families. Over 10,000 layettes have been given since the beginning in the mid-1990s.
Anyone wishing to donate to the project can mail contributions to: Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier, PA 15658. These donations defray the costs of rent and utilities.
* * *
Ligonier Country Night Market will be located, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, on the Diamond.
This is an abridged version of the traditional Saturday Market with the focus on produce and processed foods including jarred items, cheese, meats, etc.
Saturday morning’s country market continues to be open from 8 a.m. to noon on the Loyalhanna Watershed Asociation (LWA) property corner of Old Route 30 West and Springer Road.
Ligonier Country Christmas Market (COVID Style) will be held this year from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, on the LWA property.
* * *
History Happy Hour will be featured at Fort Ligonier from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 with Saturday, Aug. 22, as a rain date.
Happy Hour with an historical twist includes: light bites, live music, spirits, and a living history demonstration in the Lower Fort.
Cost is Fort Association $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Limited reservations available.
Register at fortligonier.org. For additional information call the Fort office at 724-238-9701.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, will be offering burgers, hot dogs, pop, and fresh cut French fries from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the fire hall, North Fairfield Street.
Cost is hamburger $5, two hot dogs $5, fresh cut fries $5 with cheese $6, and pop or water $1. A meal deal is hamburger or two hot dogs with fresh cut fries and a pop $10.
All items will be to-go.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will hold an Italian Take Out Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the fire hall.
Meals available are spaghetti with meatball or stuffed shells and includes: salad and choice of two dressings, roll and butter. Cost is $10.
No call in orders, come to the hall to place and pick up your order.
* * *
Join Forbes State Forest naturalist for an easy one mile “Late Summer Wildflower Walk,” to explore some of late summer/early fall’s blooms and to learn how to use a field guide for fast and effective plant identification.
The program begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, and is limited to five participants. Pre-registration is required. Waiver form and COVID-19 prescreening required prior to attending.
For additional information or to register contact rmahony@pa.gov.
* * *
Graceful Aging Wellness Center, Kalassay Drive, is offering a cardio and weights outdoor workout at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The Green Light exercise schedule includes outdoor, in person options, and zoom classes. Cathy Graham is dedicated to providing members with safe exercise options as the Center navigates a new normal.
For additional information call 724-238-2235.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley posted the following on their Facebook page: “Well, it would have been groovy to have our Woodstock Garden Party, but the pandemic has socked it to us again! We wanted to keep everyone safe and healthy so our Peace, Love, and Music Event will have to wait.”
The museum will be closed through Monday, Aug. 24, for installation of the next exhibition “Journeys In Nature.”
* * *
Ligonier MOPS plans to meet in person this year with a number of changes. Meetings will be in the evenings on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, North Market Street. There will not be any childcare.
The first meeting of each month will be “MOPS Late Night,” and the second “Supper Club,” with everyone bringing a dish to share.
The tentative schedule for the two meetings is: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2, and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept 16.
Closer to September more information and a detailed description of the meetings will be available.
All recommended CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed and there is a possibility that plans will need to change. Safety is the priority.
* * *
Dumpster Days have been tentatively scheduled for residents only of Ligonier and Cook Townships as follows: Ligonier Township 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays Sept.12, 19, and 26. Dropoffs will be by appointment only, township residents will need to call ahead to schedule a date and time. More details will be available closer to the event.
Cook Township 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Nothing will be scheduled for Ligonier Borough residents until the spring of 2021.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the municipal building, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
