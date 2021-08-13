The Stroll will be held, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, with Swing City band performing in the bandstand from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Ligonier Valley Education Trust will be selling pieces of pie in the Town Hall Courtyard, and merchants will have sidewalk sales.
The Stroll will go on rain or shine.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, will be offering burgers, hot dogs, fresh cut fries and pop at the firehall, North Fairfield Street, during the Stroll on Friday, Aug. 13.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Marching Band will be selling freshly made subs around the Diamond and at Get Go from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14. Cost is $8, with or without onions.
* * *
Ligonier Country Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road.
Stop by the Market Sprouts tent this week for a fun Grab & Go Craft for kids to make at home!
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco free, no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be showing “Free Guy” at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
* * *
Delmont Concert Band will perform the concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, on the Diamond.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the auditorium inside Town Hall.
* * *
Enjoy the sounds of Acoustical Bruce while shopping the Night Market vendors and local merchants from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Bruce performs as an acoustic single playing songs from local Greensburg artists and more. He represented the Pittsburgh area as a Regional Finalist for the Nashville Star TV Show and participate in Rock The Palace at The Palace in Greensburg. The last Night Market for 2021 will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16.
* * *
As summer fades, autumn slowly approaches bringing along a change in the forest, join Forbes State Forest naturalist from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, for an easy walk, to explore some of late summer/early fall’s blooms.
Pre-registration is required. Details will be provided upon registration. For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov.
* * *
Have a young adult in your life that loves to golf? Do they want to learn how to become a pro? Come join the Koepka Cup Sunday, Aug. 22, at Champion Lakes Golf Course & Resort Route 711, Bolivar.
The day will start off at 10 a.m. with a golf clinic taught by PGA professional Dave Kuhar and LPGA tour champion Missi Bertiotti, followed by an 18-hole golf outing. Children age 14 and under will play a scramble format and age 15 to 18 will play a best ball format.
This will be followed by a young golfer development speech done by Robert Koepka, father of PGA champion Brooks Koepka and PGA player Chase Koepka.
Cost is $220 per twosome. Skill prizes, family style cookout, and free gifts included. Pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../koepka-cup-tickets...
* * *
Proctor’s Militia will set up camp on Compass Inn Museum’s historic grounds in Laughlintown and give demonstrations, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22.
This American Revolutionary War Re-Enactment Unit portrays frontier and militia life in Southwestern Pennsylvania during the 18th century.
In the mid-1700s, the Laurel Highlands separated the early Pennsylvania colony from the wild frontier. This western border had to be protected from Native and British attacks. Proctor’s Militia, named after John Proctor, the Sheriff of Westmorland County, was formed and tasked with protecting this frontier border.
For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/compassinnmuseum/, email info@compassinn.org or call 724-238-6818.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the August music bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at El Vaquero Mexicano located on the Diamond.
Purchase your favorite items from El Vaquero’s menu. A bingo card is $5. All songs are from the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. Prizes and 50/50 available.
Music bingo is a fun spin on traditional bingo that allows participants to jam out to snippets of songs.
Instead of letters and numbers, the DJ plays 30 to 60 seconds of a song and players who recognize the song and see it on their card, mark it off. The DJ keeps playing snippets of songs until someone gets five songs in a row on their card and yells out “Bingo!”
The chamber strongly encouraged you to make reservations to attend the event by calling El Vaquero Mexicano at 724-238-1105.
* * *
Do you remember eating at Carbone’s in Crabtree? You may want to watch Natalie Carbone Mangini, retired scientist and restaurateur, appear as a featured guest on Pennsylvania Cable Network’s PCN Profiles at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
She spent much of her childhood and adult life working in Carbone’s, the restaurant opened by her parents in 1938 and operated by her family until 2018. She was one of the first women to work as a nuclear scientist.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library children’s department for Lap Time Storytime, an interactive storytime for children ages one and two along with their caregiver, every child must have a lap to sit on.
The group will meet every Tuesday in September for half an hour, reading a story, singing songs and having interactive finger plays and rhymes.
As part of a Ligonier Valley Education Trust grant the children’s department received, each child will receive a free book at each storytime along with a take home activity.
At this time masks are optional, however, this may change and adults will be asked to wear a mask.
Space is limited to 10 children and their caregiver. Call 724-238-6451 to register or for additional information.
* * *
“Radial Reform: Artistic Impressions of Eastern State Penitentiary,” a book that is an exercise in compassion for ourselves as well as others, will be on display at Main Exhibit Gallery, West Main Street, from Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3.
A show opening and book signing event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, with author and many contributors in attendance for signatures and questions.
There will be refreshments, live music, and some fun “selfie” opportunities will be provided free of charge. Come dressed in prison duds and get a free gift.
* * *
A meatloaf dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, pie or cake and a cold beverage, coffee or tea.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. Eat in or take out is available.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps recently installed a new trail bridge on the Fish Run Trail in Forbes State Forest.
The 4.5-mile trail meanders through the forests of Laurel Mountain, along Fish Run, and can be connected to many other trails in the area.
Fall Dumpster Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, for Cook Township residents only; ID required.
* * *
Among the meeting scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, Aug. 17, canceled for lack of an agenda; Ligonier Valley school board, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the conference room at the district administration building, West Main Street.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.