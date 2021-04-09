April is National Poetry Month and in celebration, the Ligonier Valley Library has many poetry books ready for patrons to check out. Stop by the children’s department and look in the bench area where you will find these books
There is a Poet-Tree set up and patrons are needed to help decorate it with poems. Use a paper leaf, available at the library, write a poem of any kind and leave it on the tree. Poems can be favorites, classics or originals; just keep them appropriate for all ages.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 or https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary/
* * *
Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine clinics will be administered by LVRX Pharmacy from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, April 10 and 17, at St James Lutheran Church, West Main Street.
Register online at lvrxpharmacy.com.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pickup from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The meal is takeout only and there will be no phone orders; come to the church to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10. For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) is partnering with the Westmoreland County Library Network to provide a ballet engagement opportunity for children and caregivers.
Join live via Zoom at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 17, for “Dance the Story: Ballet Fairies,” a live, 30-minute, up-on-your-feet story time that explores movement and dance.
You will hear about different ballet fairies, read the Cinderella ballet story, learn basic ballet steps and movement concepts, along with a ballet fairy dance.
This is an active, dance-centered program for storytime and is recommended for children Pre-K through 5th grade.
You will receive a link to access the live event prior to the program. To register, visit https://events.wlnonline.org/eventsignup.asp?ID=21657
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold a spring chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
The meal is take out only and the menu includes biscuits, mashed potatoes, chicken and gravy, green beans, applesauce and choice of white or chocolate cake.
Price is $7 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and under. Phone orders may be placed at 724-593-2705.
* * *
A rabies clinic, sponsored by Dr. Constance D. Matson, DVM, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1 fire hall, Route 711, New Florence.
Cost is $10 per animal; cats and dogs only. All animals must be leased or crated. Proceeds benefit the Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club.
During the rabies clinic, the Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club will be selling homemade baked goods, and Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1 will be selling homemade soup and bread.
Social distancing and masks are required.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve, located along Route 381 in Rector, will host a guided Family Nature Walk starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Registered participants of all ages will meet in the center’s atrium before heading outside to explore the beauty of spring.
Pre-registration of everyone in your party is required as space is limited. Face masks are required.
For additional information, call 724-593-6105 or visit https://carnegiemnh.org/visit-powdermill
* * *
A rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond.
Lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., only on Friday.
All proceeds support local and global mission projects. Donations of good, clean, usable clothing and household items are needed; no TVs.
If you need assistance getting your donations to the church, call the Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, at 814-341-5550 or 724-593-7343.
* * *
A limited amount of spaces are still available for Fort Ligonier’s Spring Homeschool Day, to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 20.
This program was created especially for homeschool and cyberschool students in Pre-K through 12th grade.
Held on the fort’s eight-acre historic site, with authentically reconstructed British Fort and French and Indian War Museum, archaeological finds, art and rare exhibits, this program provides a place for students to learn about early American history.
Registration fee is $12 per person. Children ages 2 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-homeschool-day-tickets-145502093679
For additional information, call Fort Ligonier at 724-238-9701 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-homeschool-day-tickets-145502093679
The fort is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* * *
In order to raise funds for missions, the Outreach Committee of Heritage United Methodisr Church is selling “Acts of Random Kindness” T-shirts.
The shirts are available in navy or burgundy with white print. Each shirt costs $15. Purchase shirts through the Rev. Chuck Shaffer by calling 814-341-5550 or 724-593-7343, the church office or at the rummage sale.
* * *
Tickets for “Wine, Whiskey & Sweets Walk,” scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, are now on sale at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Office, Town Hall, or Eventbrite with a processing fee.
All ticket sales are final; no refunds. No tickets will be sold the day of event. Cost is $25 each. Registration will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on the day of the event. An ID is required.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 5 p.m. and Ligonier Township Supervisors at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in the municipal complex. A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Email before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to find availability. Masks are required.
The meetings will be available on Zoom. Comments to be read can be emailed to Terry Carcella, tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Caracella at 1 Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
To attend remotely, contact Jim Nieusma by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725, ext. 116
* * *
Ligonier Township Recreation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
