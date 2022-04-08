Thank you to everyone who donated books to the local Books2Go program for the Masonic Book Drive. You give the gift of jumping into a book and allowing children to have their own small library at home.
* * *
Support the LVHS Football Team Sub Sale on the Diamond this Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m. until sold out. They go fast, so hurry out and support our local team!
* * *
You are invited to enjoy the many Easter events at Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond in Ligonier.
There are a number of services scheduled for Holy Week beginning with the Palm Sunday services set for 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. April 10. The Rev. Frank Hodges invites you to attend all services as we celebrate the life, death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kathe Nasson is the church organist. Bob Winters will offer special piano music that he composed, “Not As I Will But You Will.”
To follow the Palm Sunday service you can take part in the self-directed Silent Communion from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14.
Good Friday service is at 7 p.m. April 15. Rev. Hodges asks that you join, as “we pause together and consider his death on the cross.”
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, a member of HUM, will offer the Easter eve message at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
One of my all-time favorite Easter celebrations that I encourage you to experience is the Easter sunrise service on the Diamond. This year the Rev. Jonathan Huddleston and the Rev. Jesse Robinson of the Christian churches of Laughlintown and Waterford will lead the service.
Easter worship at HUM Church will be held at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m April 17. Hundreds of colorful tulips will decorate the sanctuary as Rev. Hodges presents a message titled “The Four Crowds of Easter.” He expects that Easter morning will be an “uplifting God-honoring, Jesus-focused, spirit-empowered day that you will not want to miss.” Bob Winters will play his original piano composition on the baby grand, “The Rock Was Rolled Away.”
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches would like to remind you of the upcoming church services available in the area for Easter 2022. All churches welcome you to attend their services listed below:
Sunrise service on the Diamond in Ligonier – 6:30 a.m. the Rev. Jonathan Huddleston (Laughlintown) and the Rev. Jesse Robinson (Waterford) Christian churches with music by the CCW Praise Band
First Church of the Brethren – 405 Route 271 in Waterford – the Rev. John Schaffer
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 6 p.m. with Communion
Easter Sonrise service (April 17) at 6:30 a.m. with a light breakfast to follow
Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church – 200 N. Market St. – the Rev. Tim Habecker
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 6:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. (Potluck buffet at 9 a.m.)
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond – the Rev. Frank Hodges
Good Friday (April 15) – Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Pleasant Grove, Trinity and Zion United Methodist – the Rev. Christine Doren
Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the Pavilion at Pleasant Grove with a light breakfast to follow
Easter Sunday celebration worship at 9:30 a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church – 300 W. Main St. – the Rev. Jerry Nuernberger
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 7 p.m. with Communion
Good Friday (April 15) – Tenebrae worship service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. with special music presented by the choir and bells
Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church – Route 711 – Fairfield Township – the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 9:15 a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church – 342 W. Main St. — the Rev. Anthony Carbone
Easter Vigil (April 16) – 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Calvary United Methodist Church – East Church and North St. Clair streets – the Rev. Josh Ricketts
Good Friday/Seder (April 15) – Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with Easter Egg Hunt to follow
Epiphany Anglican Fellowship – Ligonier Township – the Rev. Bryan Jarrell
Maundy Thursday (April 14) – Service at 6:45 p.m. (Potluck buffet at 6 p.m.)
Good Friday (April 15) – Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
All services are held in the church sanctuary unless otherwise noted. Masks are optional.
* * *
Because who doesn’t enjoy Chick-fil-A and supporting our local LVHS junior class? April 16 grab some food and especially dinner so you don’t have to cook and tell your order taker that you’re there for the fundraiser. Tell family and friends and see how much can be raised.
* * *
Something fishy this way comes! OK, OK, but you can’t hate me because everyone’s favorite season is upon us, Fish Fry time! Plan your Friday meals accordingly and also support the local area’s organizations. It’s a win win.
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Co.’s Lenten Fish Fry this year started on the first Friday of Lent with doors opening at 4 to 7 p.m. Freezers are stocked and ready to provide you with the delicious hand-cut and breaded fried fish and baked along with the favorites of haluski, pierogi and shrimp. Call 724-238-7221 for questions and orders.
The 2022 Waterford Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department will have its to-go-only Friday Fish Fry dinners. All dinners include a choice of two sides, coleslaw, one dessert, roll/bun with sandwich. Call for prices and orders 724-238-5270.
The American Legion has its Fish Fry up and running. There’s a fish sandwich, coleslaw, choice of mac and cheese or authentic haluski, and a dessert. All buns and desserts are homemade. Dine-in or takeout available and open to the public every Friday during Lent from 4-8 p.m. To place your order ahead of time, call the Legion at 724-238-5525.
The VFW Fish Fry happens Fridays 5-8 p.m. Dine-in or takeout. Call for your takeout orders 724-238-4994. Open to the public with weekly specials. The ever-popular homemade pierogi, spaetzle-style haluski and coleslaw are always available.
* * *
Love Bingo? Edie’s Progressive Jackpot Bingo is every Tuesday starting at 1 p.m. at the Valley Center for Active Adults, 135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier Township.
Tai Chi for Arthritis returns — 10-week class starting Monday, April 11, through Monday, June 20, at 10 a.m. Fran Eddins — instructor. Call 724-238-7942 for more information. This is a free program funded by the Westmoreland Area Agency on Aging.
* * *
Are you having a problem deciding which to do, pay your utility bills or go to the grocery store to put food on your table? The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches may be able to help with your monthly Food Pantry Distribution. Each month on the Saturday after the third Friday (which is April 16 this month) eligible individuals may receive dry goods, produce, meat and cheese along with other items. To find out if you meet the requirements stop at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on April 16 to sign up at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The volunteers will be able to help you sign up on the spot. You will receive your allotment that day. For specific information on the Food Pantry contact Donna Kiser at 724-593-2437. Please do not call the Catholic church for information.
* * *
Get those Easter baskets ready! The fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt at SAMA is hopping on April 9 at 1 p.m. Kindly RSVP at https://bit.ly/35NQhZg
Speaking of our lovely local museum, have you popped in to admire the masterpieces by the school children in the surrounding schools? There’s quite the talent on display.
* * *
Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co.’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is happening Sunday, April 10, starting at 2 p.m. Come to the fire station at 516 Market St. in Bolivar to enjoy some egg hunting fun. All children up to 13 years of age are welcome. Any questions please call Heidi Speidel at 724-676-4717.
* * *
Stretch your knowledge wings at the Powdermill Nature Reserve as they host an open house for the Avian Research Center on April 9 from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is a free behind-the-scenes event for people to watch bird banding and see how the researchers capture and band birds, and learn about what kinds of data that they gather. Visit the PARC’s flight tunnel and learn about how they study avian perception of glass; if you’re like me this is useful since I get a lot of birds flying into my picture window. This will help glass manufacturers and building designers learn how to reduce bird-window collisions. Chat with scientists on staff and researchers about the projects that are happening at PARC. This is a weather-dependent event and will be canceled for several weather reasons. Drop in as there is no registration required.
* * *
It’s time to donate blood again. The Masonic blood drive is Thursday, April 14, starting at 1 to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers are always appreciated; if interested call Stephen at 443-904-5739. You can schedule an appointment to ensure a quick in and out. Walk-ins are welcome. We hope to see you at 2535 Route 381, Rector.
* * *
The Christian Church of Waterford will have crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and games along with an Easter egg hunt. Everybunny is welcome Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Located at 856 Nature Run Road. Hop your way down.
* * *
The famous local party, Tastes of the Town, is coming up this month. Thursday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. at The Barn at Ligonier Valley you can party while raising funds to support the different programs that help add such history to our area at Compass Inn Museum. Enjoy food, beverage and raffles from our cherished local establishments. Tickets are $45 for Historical Society members and $50 for non-members. Tickets are also available for purchase at Betsy’s of Ligonier, Post and Rail Men’s Shop, and Ligonier Valley Historical Society in Laughlintown. This sells out fast so be sure to call the Historical Society for information on attending, sponsorship and advertising opportunities.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. If you wish to be a vendor please email or call Marissa mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
* * *
As always looking ahead, the Free Museum Day will be back this year. If you’re like me, you are beyond excited! Sunday, May 1, 2022, mark it down.
* * *
Looking ahead toward warmer weather, the Ligonier Country Market (LCM) will kick off its weekly Saturday market May 21. LCM is excited to welcome shoppers back for the market’s 47th season. The LCM is held from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm, which is located off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township. Mark your calendars and write those lists so you’re ready to shop!
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
