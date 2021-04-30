May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Ligonier Valley Library will have a new display of books for families in the children’s wing.
A link for a free virtual workshop series called Motivational Mondays will be available at. https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Motivational-Mondays-in-May-Virtual-Workshops.html?soid=1104150308622&aid=gjcpppoilbs
Four workshops will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays: May 3 — Overcoming Adversity; May 10 — Listen Lucy; May 17 — Finding Purpose & Passion in Your Everyday Life, and May 24 — Reframing the Narrative: Creating Unity in Our Community.
For additional information, contact Heather Mclean at hmclean@mhaswpa.org.
* * *
Applications for the 2021 Farmer’s Market Vouchers are available at the Valley Center for Active Adults, located on Kalassay Drive off Carey School Road, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the table in the side parking lot entrance.
A correction to last week’s report, the correct age is 60 and older or will turn 60 by Dec. 31, and has a household income of $23,828 for one person or $32,227 for two. For additional information, call the center at 724-238-7942.
* * *
Build Your Own Burger Night will be held at the Ligonier VFW, East Main Street, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 30. Takeout orders are welcome by calling 724-238-4994.
* * *
A Rummage Sale continues from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, in Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond.
All proceeds support local and global mission projects.
* * *
Covenant Presbyterian Church deacons are sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in fellowship hall, North Market Street, Ligonier Borough.
Use the following link to sign up: redcrossblood.org. If you do not have internet access, the following deacons will be able to assist you in signing up: Brenda Haberlen 724-787-6355 or Jean Brozack 412-443-8496.
Pre-packaged snacks and meter quarters will be available for all potential donors.
* * *
The 2021 National Day of Prayer will be celebrated Thursday, May 6, with the theme “LORD pour out Your LOVE, LIFE and LIBERTY.”
All are invited to a Praise & Prayer Service on the Diamond at noon led by the Rev. Frank Hodges of Heritage United Methodist Church, with live music performed by Amy Clarke of the CCW Praise Band.
Heritage’s sanctuary, located on the Diamond, will be open to the public for prayer from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
* * *
The fourth annual merchant Penny Wars will take place the week of May 3-8 in participating Ligonier Borough businesses located in town.
As has been the case the past three times this fundraiser was held, participating merchants will have a container in their business to collects coins all week to earn points and be the winning merchant.
All money raised goes directly towards the Food2Go4Kids program, which provides food on the weekends to Ligonier Valley School District children who otherwise would struggle to get enough to eat.
Heritage United Methodist Church reports that Game Night has returned and will be held outdoors from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the Barn on Springer Road.
Geared for children in grades one through 12, activities will include 4 Square BBall, frisbee and more.
For additional information, call 724-238-2627.
* * *
There will be 19 vendors with 22 sampling tents and merchant sidewalk sales at the third annual Wine, Whiskey & Sweets Walk on Saturday, May 8. Sampling will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and sidewalk sales from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are still available until Friday, May 7. Visit eventbrite.com (processing fee applies) or the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office in Town Hall. Tickets are $25 each.
For additional information, call the chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Ligonier Valley YMCA registration has opened for the next session of swim lessons that begins the week of May 11.
Eight-week sessions will be offered Tuesday and Thursday evenings, or Saturday mornings. Call 724-238-7580 to register.
* * *
Webelos Scouts from Ligonier Pack 370 helped with the Loyalhanna Watershed’s Roadside Cleanup Project on Saturday, April 24.
This provided the Scouts the opportunity to learn a few lessons including: why you shouldn’t litter, that you shouldn’t drink and drive (plenty of half-full beer cans were recovered), that hard work pays off, and serving your community is valuable.
They appreciated all who honked, waved, and the many drivers who stopped their cars to tell them “thank you.”
* * *
Weather permitting, Delaware Street from North St. Clair to North Market Streets in Ligonier Borough will be closed on Monday, May 3, for shade tree maintenance.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Public Works picks up brush and yard bags placed curbside, not on streets, on Mondays, weather permitting.
Brush pick up consists of branches no bigger than 6 inches in diameter and no longer than 6 feet. Twigs need to be in small piles.
Loose materials like hedge trimmings, leaves, yard and garden waste need to be put in paper lawn and leaf bags available for purchase at Agway, Giant Eagle, Lowe’s, Walmart and the borough office. Only compostable materials, no garbage such as plastic planting containers, etc.
Public works will not pick up grass clippings, sod, potting soil, dirt, etc., as they are not recyclable.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Cook Township Supervisors 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the municipal office, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
