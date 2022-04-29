As always looking ahead, the Free Museum Day will be back this year. If you’re like me, you are beyond excited. Sunday, May 1, mark it down. Enjoy the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a few or all of the six local museums for free.
Compass Inn Museum, 1382 Route 30 East, will have all the sights, sounds and smells to take you back in history. A favorite of my family’s is the 19th-century game of American cricket with a reenactor. Be sure to check out the authentic stagecoach stop.
Fort Ligonier at the intersection of Route 30 and 711 will show you the new Forbes Road powder horn and interactive media. Play colonial games and activities and even buy some of the games in the museum gift shop. Explore the British Fort and the French and Indian War collection. See if you can spot George Washington’s artifacts. It’s going to be a booming fun time.
Antiochian Heritage Museum on Route 711 takes you on a walk through their wooded Meditation Trail and a live demo of the fascinating pysanky egg decorating process.
At Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at One Boucher Lane and Route 711, you can enjoy a stroll through the gardens and the Sculpture Park. Enjoy the artwork of Rita Haldeman and Nicole Ryan on display. Children will get to enjoy a special scavenger hunt through the museum and have an opportunity to create their own masterpiece.
At the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, 3032 Idlewild Hill Lane, patrons can tour the train station and the caboose. Join Mr. Conductor as the kids take a ride on the trackless train ride.
Last, but not least, is the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, 3435 State Route 30 East. Follow the road that was traveled from New York City and ends in San Francisco. Enjoy the 1930s and 1940s vibe with music, automobiles, gas pumps, tourist spots and an authentic diner.
Dumpster Days of Ligonier Borough are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at 301 Bunger St., Public Works Garage. Bring your pickup truckload of stuff for $10 per load and $5 per carload. Ligonier Borough residents only and will be asked to show I.D. They will take electronics, TV computer equipment must be intact, refrigerant containing appliances $20 per unit, passenger/light truck tire $3 off rim and $4 on rim. Please absolutely no paint, pressurized cans, hazardous materials items containing dirt, concrete blocks, plaster, fiberglass insulation, shingles, household garbage, broken glass and grass clippings.
A meatloaf dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271. Eat-in or takeout. The menu includes: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $11 for adults and $5 for children ages three to 10 years. For additional information, call Donna Smithly at 724-238-6834.
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. For more information, please email or call Marissa at mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
The LYBSA (Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association) would love for you to join them in their opening day ceremony at Donaldson Baseball Field, by Friendship Park. The event begins 8 a.m. Saturday, April 30, showcasing the lineup of players and ending the day with games into the night. It’s sure to be a ball.
The Epiphany Church of Ligonier will be hosting the Rescue Dogs Food Truck on the Diamond Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Grab a gourmet hot dog, fried chicken and french fries. The food truck is run by Light of Life Rescue Mission, a front-line Christian ministry that helps the homeless, and those affected by domestic issues and addiction. All proceeds go to this helpful organization.
Support the High Flyers jump rope team Mondays, May 2 and 9, at Gino’s Pizza of Ligonier from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Gino’s will generously donate 5% of the total purchase. Thank you from the jumpers.
Washington Street Yard Sale Day is back from the past, scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7. No early birds please. Enjoy shopping the whole street and finding some new treasures.
It’s that time again, go kick up your heels with some square dance fun 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Enjoy the Chestnut Ridge Community Center square dance. All are welcome to join in and there’s no need to worry about skill levels.
Looking ahead toward warmer weather, Ligonier Country Market (LCM) will kick off its weekly Saturday market May 21 and is excited to welcome shoppers back for the market’s 47th season. LCM is held 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm, which is located off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township. Mark your calendars and write those lists so you’re ready to shop.
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
