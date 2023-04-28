The amazingly talented and entertaining ladies of the Hollow Tree Players will be performing “Cursed: A Tale of Sleeping Beauty,” written by our town’s beloved Melissa Zimmerman and directed by the born comedian Rita McKnight. Catch the performance Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Town Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door. All proceeds from the public performance go to Scarlett’s Warriors to help a local child in her fight against leukemia. You don’t want to ever miss their shows; it’s great for all ages!
***
Batter up! Saturday, April 29, is Opening Day for the Ligonier Youth Baseball and Softball Association. All the teams will gather for the opening ceremony. A birdie said some special locals will be contributing to the ceremony. The fun kicks off at 8:20 a.m. at the Donaldson Ball Field (by Friendship Park). Come cheer on the local teams and even your favorite player(s). The concession stand will be serving up your favorite ball food so bring a bank or credit card to purchase your snack, beverages and food. A big round of applause to all who make this league happen (I’ve seen a lot of the behind the scenes via my favorite coach) and those who make this ceremony so special for all the players. Games are all day from 10 a.m. until the last at 8 p.m.
***
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches invites the community to a National Day of Prayer breakfast Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 a.m. at The Barn on Springer Road in Ligonier Township. Reservations may be made at any of the local churches or by email at lvassociationofchurches@gmail.com. There is no charge for the breakfast, which is being catered by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse but a freewill offering will be taken to cover the cost. A complete lineup of speakers including Don Kramer, Pastor Jerry Neurenburg, Wayne Wahl, Von Tantlinger, Bill Brown and Bob Tewart along with Logan Johnston, the cadet captain of the local Junior ROTC unit at Ligonier Valley High School will be discussing the Seven Centers of Prayer. The deadline for reservations was Wednesday, April 26. Then join the Association of Churches on the Diamond that same day at noon for a Praise and Prayer event. Pastors, members of the community and other individuals are invited to participate in praying for our local community, the shops, the schools and the entire group of residents of the Valley. The theme for National Day of Prayer 2023 is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” – James 5:16.
***
Did you grab your flowers and enter the May Day Basket Contest that the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier are hosting? Take your entries or come admire those entered on Sunday at noon on the Diamond. There’s sure to be a beautiful display for all to enjoy.
***
Friendly PSA: While it is that time of year (seems all too often) for political signs, there are borough requirements for sign sizes and placing. Have a question, call the borough office at 724-238-9852. There should never be signs placed on the Diamond (bandstand roundabout) no matter what for and signs should never be placed in the rights of way (sidewalk area to grassy to road), they can be on your property by your home and landscape. Thank you for keeping our town what it is, after all it is so loved and cherished for what we have and get to enjoy.
***
Join us May 7 for a fun “Night at the Races” fundraising event. It will be held at the Barn in Ligonier Township (1 Springer Road). Food will be catered by Lisa Houser (Myriam’s Table), drinks, broadcast horse races called by a professional, “It Takes Two” DJ, pull tab games, passed appetizers during cocktail hour, a wine and spirits pull, prizes for the best derby hats and more.
Tickets are $35 each and include food (barbecue), soda, beer, wine and seltzers and are available through our a square account. There will be mixed drinks available for purchase that evening as well. You can purchase a table of eight in a premium location for $300 and business sponsorships are available (message the page for information). You can buy and name a horse for $10 and a jockey for $5 right now through square. If your horse or jockey wins, you win.
Organizers hope to see you for this fun event as last year was a blast. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, dinner and betting are at 4 p.m., and racing starts at 5 p.m. Any questions contact the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 at 724-238-2016.
***
Treasures, trash, white elephants, junk, whatever you want to call it, someone is looking for it. The annual Washington Street Yard Sale is happening with a twist, and the community of Ligonier is encouraged to join in. Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, people will have their goods out for purchase. Please no early birds. Bring cash and room to take your findings home. All are welcome and encouraged to take part in this fun event. The beloved Washington Street Yard Sale was something I grew up loving and participating in.
***
One of my favorite local events is approaching, Free Museum Day, Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. I remember when they first started hosting this, I have tried to never miss it. You can explore six Ligonier Valley museums including Antiochian Heritage Museum, Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience, and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art for free! Grab the family and friends for a day filled with exploring. Trust me, even if you’ve been to them all before there’s always something to learn and see. What better way to explore the local museums than for free?
***
The next school board meeting for the Ligonier Valley School District is Monday, May 8, at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The subsequent meetings are June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
***
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...sub sales resume! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
***
The Ligonier Country Market Opening Day is Saturday, May 20, at 8 a.m. until noon. Enjoy your favorite vendors and check out the new ones for the season. Grab your family or friends and tell them to “Meet me at the Market.”
***
Did you know that the Ligonier Youth Inc. nonprofit is now accepting donations as well as your support in helping them spread the word. The mission is to provide help to those who wish to participate in local extracurricular activities. This includes the arts, sports, and such that can be an added financial burden for those who may be in a situation to not allow their child to participate because of the cost. LYI will help with the financial side to make sure that child has the opportunity to play that instrument, dance, paint, play football and soccer, or whatever might arise.
***
Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk will tickle your taste buds Saturday, May 13, from 1-5 p.m. around town. Sample over 15 local wines, whiskeys and sweets. These walks are always a fun time to enjoy with a friend or two. Be sure to register and reserve your spot at https:// ligoniervalleychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/nPeqbJxP?sourceTypeId= Website&mode=Attendee or pop into the Chamber at Town Hall to have some assistance or call 724-238-4200. Happy sipping!
***
If you were part of the LVHS Class of 1983 (I was only 1) they are looking for updated email and mailing addresses. There’s a ton of graduates they don’t have. Reach out if you are one to make sure that they have the right contact information for you. Email lvhs83@gmail.com with your information.
***
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard is actively seeking new members from the Ligonier area. The honor guard provides ceremonial support during veterans and patriotic holidays as well as military honors for veteran funerals and dedications. Uniforms and equipment are provided. Member eligibility requirements: any veteran regardless of organization affiliation, Sons of the American Legion members, American Legion Riders members. Interested persons should contact Jim Tobias at 724-454-3012 or Carl Penrod at 724-771-8223.
***
Mark your calendars for Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find all the antique treasures that you could want. Make a day out of it and go check out the quaint shops, choose a restaurant to dine in, and grab a beverage to enjoy all while enjoying town. Sharpen up your bargaining/haggling skills too along with some good cold cash.
***
Our local dance studio will be performing Saturday, June 17, at the Town Hall. Ticket information will be available soon. This is an open-to-the-public performance. You’ll catch me at both shows with my dancer!
***
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and just dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
A little sprinkle of kindness can be like glitter, it will go everywhere.
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
