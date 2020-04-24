West Penn Power is notifying residents in the vicinity of Ligonier, Laughlintown and Rector of a planned power outage from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
The outage, needed to upgrade facilities, will affect 5,026 customers. A call will be made to each customer’s phone number as listed on their electric account via the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system.
Customers needing to update their account phone number or having questions about the outage should call the contact center directly at 1-800-686-0021.
According to information provided by Savvy Citizen, several local residents have reported receiving calls for donations to a firefighter’s association. This is suspected to be a scam. Ligonier Fire Companies and Police will never call you to solicit donations.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce provided the following information:
Ligonier merchants and restaurants are closed for walk-in business due to the COVID-19 mandates, however, there are many shops conducting business online or curbside and restaurants offering take out and delivery.
Details on what type of service is available can be found on the website of individual businesses.
I can not wait for everything to be open and my children to allow me to leave the house.
However, one of the greatest concerns about rushing to open everything at once, without some strict, enforceable rules in place is dealing with irresponsible people.
For example, there are those refusing to follow directions spelled out with arrows for one-way shopping in grocery stores to keep customers 6 feet apart.
Their reasons: I only need one thing, or I don’t have time to walk all over the place.
Then there are the ones that insist no one can make them wear a mask whenever they come out of their house. They have the constitutional right to endanger other people.
We need guidelines for reopening in a way that allows business owners to keep themselves, their employees and patrons safe.
The Ligonier Valley Food Pantry distributions on Saturday morning went very smoothly, according to Janet Riordan, president of the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches.
There were 120 families given food boxes and additional items including meat, eggs, potatoes and bread when they drove up with their trunks open in the Holy Trinity Church parking lot on Vincent Street.
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No, 1, Station 43, members Peter Fitzner, Tom Freeman, Damian Hart, Matt Ferry, Sarah Hillen, Jeff Craig and Mark Sorice assisted with traffic and parking.
Ligonier Country Club pre-ordered curbside, take-out dinners — with $5 of the proceeds from the cost of each order going to the food pantry — sold out on Friday.
“They are sending a donation to the Association of Churches Food Pantry in the amount of $1,150 from the barbecue chicken dinners they served to the community on Saturday,” Riordan reported.
“Ligonier Giant Eagle owners Jim and Cheri Faccenda, along with their son Matt, donated 100 $15 vouchers to be given to the food pantry participants.
“What a great community we have that is so dedicated to helping others. Stay safe!”
BSA Troop 372 Ligonier hasn’t taken a break from community service during the stay-at-home order.
Scout Lyla has been sewing masks for local health care workers and nursing homes. Some of her masks went to New York City with a local health care worker.
“The Bricks — Live In Your Living Room” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, April 25, via their Facebook page. They suggest you consider ordering some take-out from your favorite restaurant and settle in for the evening.
For additional information, visit their website https://www.facebook.com/events/2960369160716653/
The Ligonier Valley Library children’s department is holding a storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays via the internet.
Heather Oates, children’s librarian, and Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk, offer a different topic for each meeting. The program is geared for children ages 3 to 5 years old.
In order to participate, you must first go to the group’s private Facebook to be approved. This private group is the only way to get Zoom log-in information.
The link for the Facebook group is https://www.facebook.com/groups/588751035067434/
Oates has also made storytime videos public on YouTube by visiting https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCD1EdhSqVWFBSIVjgmc3D4g
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley is displaying the “Artist of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition” for viewing on its website at www.facebook.com/pg/SAMALigonier/posts/?ref=page_internal
Matt Faccenda, store leader at Ligonier Giant Eagle, shared some concerns on Facebook:
“Just a couple things to clear up some obvious confusion. Yes, it is true you must wear a mask to enter our store, as is the case across all stores.
“While we value your business, we value the safety and well-being of our team members and customers more. Trust our judgement as we move forward, and know we are trying to create the safest shopping environment possible for everyone.”
Anyone not having a mask that needs to shop in the store will be given a free one when they enter the door.
St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rector, has canceled the 69th annual Country Fair scheduled for Saturday, June 13.
The Ligonier Borough Planing Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, has been canceled.
