Girl Scout Troop 90003 held two community Easter Egg hunts to earn their Bronze Award by raising money for the purchase of new books for the Ligonier Valley Library children’s department.
Heather Oates, children’s librarian, reported that $236 was raised and thanked the community for supporting the fundraiser by making donations in honor of the Scouts.
The Scouts will be making suggestions of books they would like to see in the library and the books will be dedicated to their community service project.
* * *
Applications for 2021 Farmer’s Market Vouchers are available at the Valley Center for Active Adults, located on Kalassay Drive off Carey School Road, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the table in the side parking lot entrance.
You must be age 50 or older or will turn 60 by Dec. 31, and have a household income of $23,828 for one person or $32,227 for two. For additional information, call the center at 724-238-7942.
* * *
A rabies clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1 fire hall, Route 711 North, New Florence.
Cost is $10 per animal; cats and dogs only. All animals must be leased or crated. Proceeds benefit Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club. Social distancing and masks are required.
During the rabies clinic, the 4-H club will be selling homemade baked goods, and the fire department will be selling homemade soup and bread.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, for square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller; no experience necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Help support the community center by attending this fun event.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
The Covenant Presbyterian Church deacons are sponsoring American Red Cross Blood Drives again this year with the first blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in fellowship hall, North Market Street.
Sign up at redcrossblood.org. If you do not have internet access, the following deacons will be able to assist you in signing up: Brenda Haberlen at 724-787-6355 or Jean Brozack at 412-443-8496.
Pre-packaged snacks and meter quarters will be available for all potential donors.
For additional information, contact the Red Cross 1-800-733-2767.
* * *
A rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond.
Lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., only on Friday.
All proceeds support local and global mission projects. Donations of good, clean, usable clothing and household items are needed; no TVs.
If you need assistance getting your donations to the church, call the Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, at 814-341-5550 or 724-593-7343.
* * *
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s seventh annual Loyalhanna Sojourn starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Cardinal Park launch in Latrobe and continues nine miles downstream to the take out launch at Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria.
Paddlers of all ages and levels of experience are welcome to attend this one-day float. Registration cost is $20 per person and includes event insurance, shuttle transportation, refreshments and a commemorative T-shirt.
Register online at www.latroberecreation.org. For additional information, call the association office at 724-238-7560.
* * *
A “Grownups’ Nature Walk” will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Powdermill Nature Center, Route 381 Rector.
Participants will meet in the atrium before heading outside to explore the beauty of spring.
This adult program is open to ages 18 and up. Pre-registration and masks are required. Pay what you wish.
For additional information or to register, visit https://carnegiemnh.org/event/adult-nature-walk-at-powdermill-6/ or call 724-593-6105.
* * *
The first whiskey sale of the year will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, with a limited quantity of the 1762 Whiskey made expressly for Fort Ligonier by award-winning Wigle Whiskey.
This is a one day only sale in the museum. The cost, plus tax, is $50 per 375 ml. bottle or two for $90.
Archibald Blane’s 1762 watercolor painting of the fort, that hangs in the museum’s History Gallery, inspired the new whiskey. Blane served as an ensign in the 60th Royal American Regiment during the 1758 Forbes Campaign, when Fort Ligonier was constructed. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1759 and commander of the frontier outpost in 1762.
For additional information, contact the fort office at 724-238-9701
* * *
An outdoor flea market is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahltown.
Set up will be from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. Cost of pre-paid reserved space is $10. Contact Pat at 724-238-2630
Food will be available for purchase in the center’s kitchen.
Myriam’s Table Café & Catering’s new catering kitchen is finished, inspected and will be up and running with made to order foods starting Saturday, May 8. Pickup will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Connections Café, South Market Street.
Reservation and pre-order only. No walk-ins can be taken. All COVID-19 precautions will be honored.
For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/myriamstable/ or call 724-238-4584.
* * *
Ligonier Valley YMCA’s Child Development is accepting registration for summer day camp for ages 3 years to students that completed fifth grade.
Register by Saturday, May 1, to secure your families enrollment. Contact Jessica or Kathi at 724-238-7580 or jstehley@ligonierymca.org or kbetton@ligonierymca.org
* * *
SOAR, Valley School’s summer day camps, guided by experienced and certified educators, will be held on the school’s 400-acre campus located on Lupine Lane, Rector.
Three weeks of programs will start on Monday, June 7. Kindergarten through third grade campers will participate in theme-oriented crafts, projects, games, stories and outdoor exploration.
Fourth through ninth-grade campers can choose from a list of offerings, including arts, sciences, sports, cooking, nature, technology, adventure and exploration, volunteerism, etc.
SOAR is open to all kindergarten through ninth grade children from any school or community. Financial aid is available to qualifying families.
For additional information or to apply, go to https://www.valleyschoolofligonier.org/#/ or call camp director Carole Wright at 724-238-6652.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, Route 711 South, will host a fashion show and purse auction from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Wear your favorite hat and attend the show with St. Francis University costume designer Bonnie Resinski presenting, “Silhouettes: A One-Woman Fashion Show.”
Resinski will discuss and share the shapes of modern women’s clothing from the 1890s to the 1990s. She will highlight the social, political, economic and designer influences explaining the fashion trends of the 20th century.
Watch the show while enjoying a hot cup of tea and some treats sponsored by Aurora Gilmour and Chantel Ventura. Throughout the afternoon, stroll through the museum and bid on a selection of brand-new purses from regional boutiques and specialty shops.
Enjoy games of chance including a prize given for the “Best of Show Hat” worn during the event.
Cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by Friday, May 14, and can be made online at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list or contacting the museum at 724-238-6015.
* * *
Brandywine’s Penguin Court Preserve, located on California Avenue in Laughlintown, is holding its second annual native plant sale with 45 species of perennials, shrubs and tree seedlings available.
Only pre-orders will be accepted for this fundraiser, which benefits Penguin Court. Pre-orders must be received by June 8 and pickups will be scheduled for June 12.
Download the plant sale catalog at bit.ly/3uQbSHB. Send your order and a check payable to “Brandywine Conservancy” to Penguin Court, Attn: Sale, P.O. Box 219, Laughlintown, PA 15655 so that it is received by June 8.
Learn more about the sale at: bit.ly/3tlMxVB. Questions may be directed to PenguinCourt@brandywine.org or 724-238-4991.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Spring Dumpster Days continue from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, for borough residents only, at the public works garage on Bunger Street.
Cost is $10 per pick-up truck load and $5 per car load; an ID is required.
Items that won’t be accepted include: Paint, pressurized cans, hazardous materials, items containing dirt, concrete blocks, plaster, fiberglass insulation, shingles, household garbage, broken glass and grass clippings.
Items that will be accepted include: Electronics, TVs, intact computer equipment refrigerant-containing appliances $20 per unit; passenger/light truck tire $3 off rim/ $4 on rim.
* * *
LCT Energy’s Rustic Ridge deep mine expansion is looking to expand from Donegal Township into areas of Cook Township.
The Mountain Watershed Association will host a virtual “Know Your Rights” community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. Participants will learn about what they can do in advance of this expansion.
To receive login details, contact Stacey Magda at stacey@mtwatershed.com or call 412-523-7038.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Supervisors will hold a workshop at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, in the municipal complex.
The meeting will be available on Zoom. A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Masks are required.
To attend in-person or remotely, contact Jim Nieusma before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting at jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725, ext 116.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, was canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.