The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches is accepting reservations for the upcoming National Day of Prayer breakfast being held Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 a.m. at The Barn on Springer Road. The breakfast is being underwritten by a friend of the Association of Churches. Although there is no cost for the breakfast, reservations must be made at a local church in Ligonier or by email to janetriordan437@gmail.com. The deadline for reservations is Monday, April 25.
The theme for this year’s event is “Exalt the Lord, Who Has Established Us” based on Colossians 2:6-7. Several speakers will be discussing the center of power and prayer.
A proclamation on the event by Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas will be presented at the breakfast. Music will be provided by a musical group from Waterford Christian Church. Ligonier Valley residents are encouraged to fly American flags as a show of support for our community and nation.
There are a limited number of seats available for the breakfast so please contact your local church or the email address above for a reservation.
* * *
Want to doodle around town? Join all the doodle families for the Third Annual Doodle Date 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The fun evening with doodles happens at Ligonier Paws on Main Street. Please bring one of the following if you plan to participate: a toy item, blanket, food, cat litter, etc. for a donation to Helping Hearts and Healing Tails, the local animal rescue. All furry ones need to be up to date on their shots and on a leash.
* * *
The Tiny R.A.M. Program presents April Storytime at three different local locations. All kids ages 2 years old through entering kindergarten are invited to attend along with an adult. Tuesday, April 26, at 9:30 a.m., the Story Snack and Activity will happen at the Bolivar Little Library; Loyalhanna Watershed Barn at 11:30 a.m.; and Cook Township Community Room at 1:30 p.m. Get those little ones started enjoying reading.
* * *
A meatloaf dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 29, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271. Eat in or take out. The menu includes: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll, and dessert. Cost is a donation of $11 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10. For additional information call Donna Smithly at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show Saturday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. If you wish to be a vendor please email or call Marissa at mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
* * *
The LYBSA (Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association) would love for you to join them in their opening day ceremony at Donaldson Baseball Field, by Friendship Park. The event begins 8 a.m. Saturday, April 30, showcasing the lineup of players and ending the day with games into the night. It’s sure to be a ball.
* * *
Be a parking fairy April 25 and brighten someone’s day. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is jumping on the pay it forward celebration by offering the opportunity to grace someone with free parking – a hot topic in town – by renting a white “Pay It Forward parking meter bag” for $5 in the Chamber Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can use the bag April 28, 29, and 30 by placing it on any meter. Call the Chamber at 724-238-4200 or pop in for the details. Be that someone and bless people.
* * *
Looking ahead, the Free Museum Day will be back this year. If you’re like me, you are beyond excited. Sunday, May 1, mark it down.
* * *
The Epiphany Church of Ligonier will be hosting the Rescue Dogs Food Truck on the Diamond Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Grab a gourmet hot dog, fried chicken and french fries. The food truck is run by Light of Life Rescue Mission, a front-line Christian ministry that helps the homeless, and those affected by domestic issues and addiction. All proceeds go to this helpful organization.
* * *
Support the High Flyers jump rope team Mondays, May 2 and 9, at Gino’s Pizza of Ligonier from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Gino’s will generously donate 5% of the total purchase. Thank you from the jumpers.
* * *
Looking ahead toward warmer weather, Ligonier Country Market (LCM) will kick off its weekly Saturday Market May 21 and are excited to welcome shoppers back for the market’s 47th season. LCM is held 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm, which is located off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township. Mark your calendars and write those lists so you’re ready to shop.
* * *
Enjoy what should be a great weekend.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
