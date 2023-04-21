There’s no need to cook this weekend for dinner! Instead hit up the following Meatloaf Dinner Friday and the Chicken and Biscuits Saturday. I always have your back for not cooking!
The Waterford United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Route 271 and Fire Hall Road, will host a Meatloaf Dinner Friday, April 21, from 4-6 p.m. Menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and a dessert. Donation is adult $11, and children (10 years old and under) $5. Eat in or takeout is available. For more information call Donna at 724-238-6834.
The following day, April 22 from 4-7 p.m., the Pleasant Grove UMC has a takeout only Chicken and Biscuits Dinner at Cook Township Community Center at Route 711 Stahlstown. Biscuits, chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, chocolate/white cake. Adults are $8 and children are $5. They thank you for your support.
***
Spring has sprung and so can your trash. Spring Dumpster Days for the Ligonier Borough (please note this is only for the borough residents and ID is required) Friday, April 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at 301 Bunger St., Public Works Garage. $10 per pickup truck load, $5 per car load. Absolutely no paint, pressurized cans, hazardous materials, items containing dirt, concrete blocks, plaster, fiberglass insulation, shingles, household garbage, broken glass and grass clippings. They will take electronics, TVs, computer equipment (must be intact), refrigerant-containing appliances $20 per unit, passenger/light truck tire $3 off rim, $4 on rim.
***
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond will hold a Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Shoppers will not only find new and used clothing for the entire family but numerous household items plus a variety of furniture. Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available both days. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, Outreach Committee chair, noted that all proceeds benefit a wide variety of global missions.
***
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches invites the community to a National Day of Prayer breakfast Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 a.m. at The Barn on Springer Road in Ligonier. Reservations may be made at any of the local churches or by email at lvassociationofchurches@gmail.com. There is no charge for the breakfast, which is being catered by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse but a freewill offering will be taken to cover the cost. A complete lineup of speakers including Don Kramer, Pastor Jerry Neurenburg, Wayne Wahl, Von Tantlinger, Bill Brown and Bob Tewart along with Logan Johnston, the cadet captain of the local Junior ROTC unit at Ligonier Valley High School will be discussing the Seven Centers of Prayer. The deadline for reservations is Wednesday, April 26. Then join the Association of Churches on the Diamond that same day at noon for a Praise and Prayer event. Pastors, members of the community and other individuals are invited to participate in praying for our local community, the shops, the schools and the entire group of residents of the Valley. The theme for National Day of Prayer 2023 is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” – James 5:16.
***
Grab your maypole and flowers, there’s some big news and an exciting event happening in our little town! The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier proudly present their First Annual May Day “Basket” Contest. You’re wondering what does this exciting contest entail? They invite you to create a fresh cut flower “basket”/display to win a prize. First-place winners will receive a ribbon and gift basket donated by local businesses. Second- and third-place winners will receive a ribbon and a special surprise. The contest is open to Ligonier Borough residents: adults ages 17 and up, children ages 11-16, children ages 5-10, and Ligonier Borough businesses. There’s a limit of 24 entries per category. Entry fees are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and $20 for businesses unless they have donated gift basket items then it is free. Entries of residents will be displayed on the Ligonier Diamond at noon Sunday, April 30. Entries of businesses will be displayed in front of their establishments. Judging begins at 1 p.m. while the event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Entries will be judged on originality, whimsy, color and what makes the judges smile. All entries are welcome with none being too small. Please no entries larger than 2 square feet. All are welcome to admire the entries on display until 5 p.m. and businesses can display their entries up to five days at their establishments. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. for first, second and third places on the Diamond. Awards are presented by the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club at their May 16 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Loyalhanna Watershed Nimick Family Education Center. Winners (with permission) will be featured in the Ligonier Echo and on the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier Facebook page. To enter please send your name, address, phone, category, and a check made payable to Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier and mail to Judy Ridgway, 127 Timberlane Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658. Entries had to be postmarked by April 20; you will receive a verification. Questions, email judyridgway@gmail.com.
***
Friendly PSA: While it is that time of year (seems all too often) for political signs, there are borough requirements for sign sizes and placing. Have a question, call the borough office at 724-238-9852. There should never be signs placed on the Diamond (bandstand roundabout) no matter what for and signs should never be placed in the rights of way (sidewalk area to grassy to road), they can be on your property by your home and landscape. Thank you for keeping our town what it is, after all it is so loved and cherished for what we have and get to enjoy.
***
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard is actively seeking new members from the Ligonier area. The honor guard provides ceremonial support during veterans and patriotic holidays as well as military honors for veteran funerals and dedications. Uniforms and equipment are provided. Member eligibility requirements: any veteran regardless of organization affiliation, Sons of the American Legion members, American Legion Riders members. Interested persons should contact Jim Tobias at 724-454-3012 or Carl Penrod at 724-771-8223.
***
The next school board meeting for the Ligonier Valley School District is Monday, May 8, at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The subsequent meetings are June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
***
Baseball season is here! The LYBSA Opening Day is April 29, at the Donaldson Fields with events starting at 8:30 a.m. and games going until 8 p.m. The delicious concession stand will be busy serving up the goods. We are very excited to have two locals assisting in the celebrations with first pitch and the singing of our national anthem. See you there!
***
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...sub sales resume! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
***
The new nonprofit, Ligonier Youth Inc. is officially official! Look for fundraisers in the near future. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
Their first fundraiser is birdhouses made by a talented board member. This is the second round as the first sold out. There are currently four left. If you’re interested in purchasing, contact them at 724-259-0226. All proceeds go into the fund to provide the school district children with extracurricular activities being paid for that they otherwise would not be able to participate in. Donations are accepted as LYI is a registered nonprofit. Be sure to follow their Facebook page for the latest. Thank you for your support!
***
The amazingly talented and entertaining ladies of the Hollow Tree Players will be performing “Cursed: A Tale of Sleeping Beauty,” written by our town’s beloved Melissa Zimmerman and directed by the born comedian Rita McKnight. Catch the performance Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Town Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door. All proceeds from the public performance go to Scarlett’s Warriors to help a local child in her fight against leukemia. You don’t want to ever miss their shows; it’s great for all ages!
***
Treasures, trash, white elephants, junk, whatever you want to call it, someone is looking for it. The annual Washington Street Yard Sale is happening with a twist, and the community of Ligonier is encouraged to join in. Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, people will have their goods out for purchase. Please no early birds. Bring cash and room to take your findings home. All are welcome and encouraged to take part in this fun event. The beloved Washington Street Yard Sale was something I grew up loving and participating in.
***
One of my favorite local events is approaching, Free Museum Day, Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. I remember when they first started hosting this, I have tried to never miss it. You can explore six Ligonier Valley museums including Antiochian Heritage Museum, Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience, and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art for free! Grab the family and friends for a day filled with exploring. Trust me, even if you’ve been to them all before there’s always something to learn and see. What better way to explore the local museums than for free?
***
Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk will tickle your taste buds Saturday, May 13, from 1-5 p.m. around town. Sample over 15 local wines, whiskeys and sweets. These walks are always a fun time to enjoy with a friend or two. Be sure to register and reserve your spot at https:// ligoniervalleychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/nPeqbJxP?sourceTypeId= Website&mode=Attendee or pop into the Chamber at Town Hall to have some assistance or call 724-238-4200. Happy sipping!
***
If you were part of the LVHS Class of 1983 (I was only 1) they are looking for updated email and mailing addresses. There’s a ton of graduates they don’t have. Reach out if you are one to make sure that they have the right contact information for you. Email lvhs83@gmail.com with your information.
***
Mark your calendars for Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find all the antique treasures that you could want. Make a day out of it and go check out the quaint shops, choose a restaurant to dine in, and grab a beverage to enjoy all while enjoying town. Sharpen up your bargaining/haggling skills too along with some good cold cash.
***
Our local dance studio will be performing Saturday, June 17, at the Town Hall. Ticket information will be available soon. This is an open-to-the-public performance. You’ll catch me at both shows with my dancer!
***
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and just dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
Always thank your lucky stars for all that you have!
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.