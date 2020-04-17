The Ligonier Valley School District (LVSD) not only is providing remote learning during the closure of Pennsylvania schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, but has been able to continue the distribution of Food2go4Kids food bags.
In addition to the usual 150-plus bags that are going out weekly to pre-qualified learners, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more families have registered for food.
Food2go4Kids is fully funded by the LVSD Foundation and needs monetary donations. Typically there are several fundraisers, including the Merchant Penny War, at this time of the year that have been canceled.
Anyone wanting to donate, can send a check to the LVSD Foundation, 120 East Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Food Pantry is servicing around 110 families on a monthly basis.
Because of the local churches not being open, the Association of Churches is experiencing a decline in donations to help service those families.
Consider making a regular donation to the Food Pantry at this critical time.
Donations may be sent to Ligonier Valley Association of Churches, P.O. Box 119, Ligonier, PA 15658.
* * *
Ligonier Country Club is offering a curbside take-out BBQ Chicken dinner fundraiser for the Ligonier Food Pantry, from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18.
A $5 donation will be made for every order sold. The dinner for two includes: half a BBQ chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and apple pie at a cost of $20 (cash only).
Call 724-238-7620 ext. 2-2 to place an order. The club, located off Route 711 south on Country Club Road, will be open to the public this night only.
Janet Riordan, president of the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches, expressed “thanks to everyone at Ligonier Country Club for helping our local Food Pantry as the need to help others grows each day. Also note that they are accepting non-perishable food items during the fundraiser.”
* * *
Beginning Monday, April 20, per Gov. Tom Wolf, it will be mandatory for all team members and customers to wear a mask in all stores including Ligonier Giant Eagle.
Matt Faccenda, store leader at Ligonier Giant Eagle, posted the following information on Facebook:
“Anyone with medical conditions and children age 2 or younger are exempt. Thank you for your understanding. We will continue to offer one mask in store per shopper free at customer service. We are now selling five packs of the same masks for $7.99. All proceeds will be donated to the Ligonier Association of Churches Food Pantry.”
* * *
Currently, Forbes State Forest is having a high volumes of visitation in popular areas. To support wise dispersed recreation and to promote social distancing, forestry staff will be highlighting different areas of the forest for residents to seek recreation pursuits closer to their homes.
This week the Mount Davis area, located in southern Somerset County, is highlighted. Mount Davis is the highest point in Pennsylvania at 3,213 feet.
Several miles of trails are available for visitors to explore. The area terrain varies from rugged and rocky, to flat and flowy. There is a lot of diversity making it a great place to explore if you’re local to the area.
Restrooms and other facilities are closed, including the observation tower and the picnic area.
For a map of Mount Davis visit, http://www.docs.dcnr.pa.gov/…/do…/document/dcnr_20032858.pdf
* * *
K-4 and kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 Ligonier Valley school year is now available.
Information on completing the enrollment form can be found online at www.lvsd.k12.pa.us/apps/news/article/1210187
* * *
The seventh annual Loyalhanna Sojourn is rescheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27. The event will begin at the Cardinal Park launch in Latrobe and continue nine miles down stream to the take out launch at Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria.
Paddlers of all ages and levels of experience are welcome to attend this one-day float.
Registration cost is $20 per person and includes event insurance, shuttle transportation, refreshments and a commemorative T-shirt. Register online at www.latroberecreation.org.
* * *
Although it isn’t open right now, Graceful Aging Wellness Center (GAWC) hasn’t stopped planning for the future by using this down time as an opportunity to improve, learn and expand.
GAWC is looking for a group fitness instructor to teach approximately three to six classes per week upon re-opening. They are not looking for a specific class, or instructor type, but are welcoming all possibilities right now.
Contact Cathy Graham for additional information at cgraham@bethlen.com or call 724-238-2142.
* * *
“Scout Day” scheduled for April 25 in Fort Ligonier is postponed. When a new date is set it will be posted on the Fort’s website at http://fortligonier.org/ or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council will hold a general purposes meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, virtually on Zoom. The meeting can be accessed by visiting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76107436703?pwd=VTRjNkd1M0c4cExHSjFmWDRzVTZJZz09 Meeting ID: 761 0743 6703 Password: 068669.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
