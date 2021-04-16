The Ligonier Valley Library is conducting a community survey to gather information to assist in creating a strategic plan to help define its programs and services for the future and would like to hear from you.
The main focus at the library is to serve the community in the best way possible. Filling out the survey will help them assess their strengths and weaknesses, and maintain the highest standards of service to the community.
It only takes seven minutes to complete the online survey. Your responses are confidential and go directly to The Hill Group, the organization helping the library with this planning process. Nobody at the library will see your individual responses.
Fill out the survey online at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6261377/LV-Library-General
Contact The Hill Group Inc. at 412-722-1111 or info@hillgroupinc.com with any questions or technical difficulties.
* * *
The RK Mellon Elementary School Book Fair will be held from Monday, April 19, to Sunday, May 2.
The book fair is online and helps students discover new books, favorite characters and more. Every purchase earns the school rewards for much needed resources. Shipping is free on book-only purchases over $25.
For additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MellonElementary/ or contact Sara Hillen 412-613-3538.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library’s magazine article discussion group will meet in-person at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, in a socially-distanced and responsible setting.
The objective of the event is to discuss current information found in the library’s magazine subscriptions and/or in other magazines, in a friendly environment with a diverse group of people. Articles will be chosen by individual members.
Walk-ins are welcome, but interested individuals are encouraged to register as it is helpful to know how many people plan to attend. Email is required for registration. It will only be used for a reminder the day before the group meets as well as special notices on the next meeting.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451
* * *
Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA), Springer Road and Route 30 West, Ligonier Township, will host a virtual Earth Day program, “Permanent, Perpetual Plastic,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
In this informal webinar, led by Diane Harshberger, PA Master Naturalist and Penn State Extension Master Gardener, and Patti Flowers Jacobina, Penn State Extension Master Gardener trainee, learn practical ways to reduce plastic use. Share ideas to request non-plastic products from businesses. Respond to the global plastics crisis painlessly in your own daily home routine.
This free program is offered via Zoom and interested participants can register online at http://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqd-igpjgjHdQA-XY7k5MP_EZn9B26z1ZG.
Contact JoAnn Thistlethwaite at joann@thistlethwaite.net or LWA at 724-238-7560 for additional information.
* * *
A Ligonier Valley roadside cleanup will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24.
Volunteers are needed for this annual roadside cleanup, where more than 50 miles of state and township roadsides will be cleaned up in this community-wide event.
Contact Josh Penatzer of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association at 724-238-7560, ext. 2# for additional information or to register.
* * *
The public is invited to join the Fort Ligonier Association at 6 p.m. Friday, April 23, for the first Virtual Annual Meeting featuring an exclusive virtual tour of the museum with R. Scott Stephenson, Ph.D., president and CEO.
Stephenson will lead participants through the museum’s collection of original historic artifacts, including several thousand objects that span the scope of the Revolutionary War — from General Washington’s headquarters tent and a number of his personal belongings to an assortment of period weaponry, soldiers’ and civilians’ personal accoutrements, fine art printed works and manuscripts.
To register, go to fortligonier.org. The deadline is noon Friday, April 23. The fee to participate is $25 for Fort Association members and $35 for non-members. Links for the live event will be sent prior to 6 p.m. April 23.
* * *
Ligonier Paws On Main Street will host a “Pet First Aid Workshop” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Want to learn about basic first aid for your pet? Dr. Constance Matson of Donovan Veterinary Clinic will give a public workshop about pet first aid. The workshop is open to 15 people with a $10 fee, and everyone is welcome.
Pre-registration and payment are required. For additional information, visit www.ligonierpawsonmain.com/ or call 878-238-1729
* * *
The Covenant Presbyterian Church deacons are sponsoring American Red Cross Blood Drives again this year with the first blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in fellowhip hall, North Market Street.
Sign up at redcrossblood.org. If you do not have internet access, the following deacons will be able to assist you in signing up: Brenda Haberlen at 724-787-6355 or Jean Brozack at 412-443-8496.
Pre-packaged snacks and meter quarters will be available for all potential donors.
For additional information, contact the Red Cross 1-800-733-2767.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA was recently gifted an Aquatics Program Grant from YUSA and will be closing the pool for two weeks beginning Monday, April 19, and reopening at 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 3.
The Johnstown YMCA has agreed to allow Ligonier members to use their pool. They ask that members bring a photo ID with them, and plan to sign a waiver. Their schedule can be found at https://www.johnstownpaymca.org/pool-schedule/
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library for a recorded Facebook pre-school storytime all about flowers at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28. The storytime is geared towards ages 3 to 5, but all ages are welcome. Activities include a story or two, a fun game, song or rhyme and work on a craft together.
Pick up a flower themed packet between Wednesday, April 21, and Tuesday, April 27, that will be used during the program. One packet per family. These are for children ages 3 to 5 years old only.
For additional information, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk, at 724-238-6451 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary
* * *
The 62nd annual Ligonier Highland Games will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Idlewild Park, Route 30. Gates open at 8 a.m.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the entrance gates; all major credit/debit cards are accepted.
Saturday admission is $20 for adults ages 18 to 54, $18 for seniors ages 55 and up, $5 for youths ages 11 to 17, and children ages 10 and under free. There is a $2 discount on pre-ordered tickets; visit http://www.ligonierhighlandgames.org/. Parking is free.
The event takes place rain or shine; no refunds on tickets. For additional information or order tickets, visit http://www.ligonierhighlandgames.org/ or call 814-931-4714.
* * *
State Sen. Joe Pittman is urging local residents to share their views on last year’s election with the Senate Special Committee on Election Integrity and Reform through an online form.
The committee is accepting public comments at https://pasenelectioncommittee.com/submit-comments/ through April 30.
* * *
Spring Dumpster Days, for Ligonier Borough residents only, will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the public works garage on Bunger Street.
Cost is $10 per pick-up truck load and $5 per car load; ID is required.
Items that won’t be accepted: Paint, pressurized cans, hazardous materials, items containing dirt, concrete blocks, plaster, fiberglass insulation, shingles, household garbage, broken glass and grass clippings.
Items that will be accepted: Electronics, TVs, intact computer equipment, refrigerant-containing appliances $20 per unit, and passenger/light truck tires $3 off rim and $4 on rim.
* * *
Ligonier Township will hold Spring Dumpster Day, for township residents only, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the township municipal complex.
Residents will need to pre-register by contacting Tracy Legato, administrative assistant, 724-238-2725, ext 111 or email Tlegato@ligoniertownship.com by Tuesday, April 20.
The event will be largely self-serve. Residents will need to pull up and empty their own items into the trash receptacles. Public works will be present with machinery for large items and will provide limited assistance for the disabled.
The following cannot be accepted: Plaster, concrete, rocks, dirt, large tree stumps, grass clippings, paint, pressurized paint cans, shingles, fiberglass insulation, broken glass, liquids, medical waste, or any other hazardous/flammable material.
Checks and cash will be accepted.
* * *
The Community Development Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, and the Ligonier Township Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Thursday April 22, both in the township municipal complex, Route 711, Oak Grove.
For additional information on attending each of the meetings, contact Jim Nieusma at 724-238-2725, ext 116.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.