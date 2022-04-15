You are invited to enjoy the many Easter events at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier.
There are a number of services scheduled for Holy Week, which began with Palm Sunday services 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. April 10. The Rev. Frank Hodges extended an invitation to attend all services as we celebrate the life, death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kathe Nasson is the church organist. Bob Winters offered special piano music that he composed, “Not As I Will But You Will.”
To follow the Palm Sunday service, attendees could take part in the self-directed Silent Communion from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14.
Good Friday service is 7 p.m. April 15. Rev. Hodges asks that you join as “we pause together and consider His death on the cross.”
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, a member of HUM, will offer the Easter Eve message 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
One of my all-time favorite Easter celebrations that I encourage you to experience is the Easter Sunrise Service on the Diamond. The Rev. Jonathan Huddleston and Rev. Jesse Robinson of the Christian Churches of Laughlintown and Waterford will lead the service.
Easter Worship at HUM Church will be held 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m April 17. Hundreds of colorful tulips will decorate the sanctuary as Rev. Hodges presents a message titled “The Four Crowds of Easter.” He expects that Easter morning will be an “uplifting God-honoring, Jesus-focused, Spirit-empowered day that you will not want to miss.” Bob Winters will play his original piano composition on the baby grand, “The Rock Was Rolled Away.”
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches would like to remind you of the upcoming church services available in the area for Easter 2022. All churches welcome you to attend their services listed below:
Sunrise Service on the Diamond in Ligonier – 6:30 a.m., the Rev. Jonathan Huddleston (Laughlintown) and the Rev. Jesse Robinson (Waterford) Christian Churches with music by the CCW Praise Band
First Church of the Brethren – 405 Route 271 in Waterford – the Rev. John Schaffer
Easter Sunrise service (April 17) at 6:30 a.m. with a light breakfast to follow.
Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church – 200 N. Market St. – the Rev. Tim Habecker
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. (Potluck buffet at 9 a.m.)
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond – the Rev. Frank Hodges
Good Friday service (April 15) – service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Pleasant Grove, Trinity and Zion United Methodist – the Rev. Christine Doren
Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the Pavilion at Pleasant Grove with a light breakfast to follow.
Easter Sunday celebration worship at 9:30 a.m. at Pleasant Grove UM Church.
St. James Lutheran Church – 300 W. Main St. – the Rev. Jerry Nuernberger
Good Friday service (April 15) – Tenebrae worship service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. with special music presented by the Choir and Bells
St. John’s United Church of Christ – 117 Youngstown-Ridge Rd. — the Rev. Bobbie Hineline
Good Friday service (April 15) — service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service — 9 a.m.
Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church – Route 711 – Bolivar – the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken
Easter Sunday service at 9:15 a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church – 342 W. Main St. — the Rev. Anthony Carbone
Easter Vigil (April 16) – 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Calvary United Methodist Church – E. Church and N. St. Clair – the Rev. Josh Ricketts
Good Friday/Seder (April 15) – service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with Easter egg hunt to follow
Epiphany Anglican Fellowship – Ligonier – the Rev. Bryan Jarrell
Good Friday (April 15) – service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
All services are held in the church sanctuary unless otherwise noted. Masks are optional.
* * *
Because who doesn’t enjoy Chick-fil-A and supporting our local LVHS Junior Class? Grab some food April 16 and especially dinner so you don’t have to cook and tell your order taker that you’re there for the fundraiser. Tell family and friends and see how much can be raised.
* * *
Are you having a problem deciding which to do, either pay your utility bills or go to the grocery store to put food on your table? The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches may be able to help with your monthly food pantry distribution. Each month on the Saturday after the third Friday (which is April 16 this month) eligible individuals may receive dry goods, produce, meat and cheese along with other items. To find out if you meet the requirements, stop at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 16 to sign up. The volunteers will be able to help you sign up on the spot. You will receive your allotment that day. For specific information on the food pantry, contact Donna Kiser at 724-593-2437. Please do not call the Catholic church for information.
* * *
The Christian Church of Waterford will have crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and games along with an Easter egg hunt. “Everybunny” is welcome Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at 856 Nature Run Rd. Hop your way down.
* * *
Learn about “Gardening with Caterpillar Host Plants to Enhance Biodiversity” with Andrea Kautz, member of Weeders and Seeders and entomologist with Powdermill Nature Reserve. The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club will host this presentation 6 p.m. April 19 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association barn, Nimick Family Education Center. In addition to the presentation, Kautz will demonstrate Doug Tallamy’s “Homegrown National Park” with how to “get on the map.” You can view Doug’s HNP webinar prior to the meeting at https://youtu.be/nl92SeF4rfg.
* * *
The famous local party, Tastes of the Town, is scheduled Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. You can party while raising funds to support the different programs that help add such history to our area at Compass Inn Museum. Enjoy food, beverage and raffles from our cherished local establishments. Tickets are $45 for historical society members and $50 for non-members. Tickets are also available for purchase at Betsy’s of Ligonier, Post and Rail Men’s Shop and Ligonier Valley Historical Society in Laughlintown. This sells out fast so be sure to call the historical society for information on attending, sponsorship and advertising opportunities.
* * *
Want to doodle around town? Join all the doodle families for the Third Annual Doodle Date 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The fun evening with doodles happens at Ligonier Paws on Main Street. Please bring one of the following if you plan to participate: a toy item, blanket, food, cat litter, etc. for a donation to Helping Hearts and Healing Tails, the local animal rescue. All furry ones need to be up to date on their shots and on a leash.
* * *
A meatloaf dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271. Eat in or take out. The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $11 for adults and $5 for children ages three to 10. For additional information call Donna Smithly at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show Saturday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. If you wish to be a vendor please email or call Marissa at mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
* * *
The LYBSA (Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association) would love for you to join them in their opening day ceremony at Donaldson Baseball Field, by Friendship Park. The event begins 8 a.m. Saturday, April 30, showcasing the lineup of players and ending the day with games into the night. It’s sure to be a ball.
* * *
Looking ahead, the Free Museum Day will be back this year. If you’re like me, you are beyond excited. Sunday, May 1, mark it down.
* * *
Looking ahead towards warmer weather, Ligonier Country Market (LCM) will kick off its weekly Saturday Market May 21 and are excited to welcome shoppers back for the market’s 47th season. LCM is held 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm, which is located off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township. Mark your calendars and write those lists so you’re ready to shop.
* * *
Have a Happy Easter.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
