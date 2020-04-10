Join seven Ligonier Valley Churches for a drive-in fellowship church service for Easter Sunday, from the safety of your cars.
Worshipers will gather for the service at 10 a.m. in the Ligonier Giant Eagle parking lot, Walnut Street, remaining in their cars and keeping windows rolled up.
There will be volunteers helping people park depending on the height of their cars, tall vehicles in back, short vehicles up front.
Once parked, parishioners will tune into AM 1610 on their radio frequency that will broadcast the audio of the service into their vehicles.
A gathering of local clergy partners will lead the automotive congregation in a service of worship, on the most important date in the Christian year, while observing best social distancing practices among themselves.
The intent is to have the service conclude in 45 minutes. There will not be restrooms available. For the safety of everyone involved, those in attendance must remain in their vehicles, keep their windows rolled up, keep sun roofs closed, leave roofs on convertibles up and un-retracted.
Participants are asked not set up chairs in Mellon Park. Park only in designated parking spots, do not park in nearby yards, along the side of Route 30, or the short road/alleyway between Giant Eagle and Mellon Park only in designated spaces.
If you are sick, have coronavirus symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with the virus, stay home and rest. The service will be live streamed so that anyone can participate from the comfort of their home.
* * *
John Shaffer of the First Church of the Brethren stated he will be ringing their church bell at noon on Easter Sunday, April 12.
“Wouldn’t it be wonderful to hear church bells ringing across the Ligonier Valley to celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection,” related Janet Riordan, president of the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches.
Other churches should consider, “joining the First Church of the Brethren in this celebration. Thank you and God Bless. Stay safe.”
* * *
Participate in the “Ligonier Valley Nightly Howl!” At 8 p.m. head outside every night to howl your heart out. Howl to thank the medical community. Howl to thank all essential workers. Howl to say “Hi” to a neighbor. Howl to remind each other how special the community truly is, or just howl because you’re about to snap.
Whatever your reason, set your phone alarm and head outside every night until this is over and give out your loudest wolf howl.
* * *
Then support what a group of people in the United States is attempting to do. At 9 p.m. daily stop what you are doing and for one minute pray for the safety of our nation, and everyone working to keep us safe, including: medical staffs, first responders, all essential workers, law enforcement, troops, citizens and all others working to keep our community safe.
* * *
A lot of hard work was done by Ligonier volunteer fire departments, township road crews, Scott Matson and Ligonier Construction Tuesday night into Wednesday morning removing fallen trees and other debris caused by the storm that raged through the Valley.
Fallen poles and transformers left some residents without electric power for up to 3-plus hours.
* * *
“The Bricks Live in Your Living Room,” a series of live performance hosted by The Bricks, will continue from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
They only ask that you show support of local business by ordering takeout for dinner from area restaurants, beer and wine makers, then join them for another night of music.
Hook your phone, tablet or computer to Bluetooth speakers and enjoy a night of music.
For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/events/641545196682699/?active_tab=about
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library continues to be closed until further notice. Visit the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary for some tips and links for children and adults.
While the library is closed, staff continues to work from home keeping the website and Facebook page up to date. Also check them out on Instagram.
Heather Oates, children’s librarian, and Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk, did a half-hour online check-in and visited with four of their storytime children and one big sister. Oates also recorded a storybook reading that is posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Socrates Café was canceled for April, but the group hopes to meet in May either in person or online. They are asking current members and anyone interested in joining to send an email to lvl.activities@ligonierlibrary.org.
The library’s Death in the Stacks group (also known as Mystery Book Club) plans to meet online in April. Details are still being worked out, but will be sent to members and posted to the Facebook group. If you are interested in joining, send an email to lvl.activities@ligonierlibrary.org.
Several of the library’s groups now have Facebook groups, visit www.facebook.com/pg/ligoniervalleylibrary/groups to see the current list. At this time, the groups are private and require those interested to submit a request to join. If you have any questions, email the library at lvl.activities@ligonierlibrary.org or send a message through Facebook messenger.
The library staff hopes their friends and patrons are all staying safe and healthy. They look forward to seeing everyone again.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley’s “Lunch a l’Art” program with artist and teacher Amy Roadman, scheduled for Thursday, April 16, and the “Fashion Show and Purse Auction” for Saturday, April 18, were canceled. They will be rescheduled at a later date.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Historical Society is committed to preserving the safety and well-being of the community, therefore, as a precaution, the 29th Annual Tastes of the Town, scheduled for April 23, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date.
Any questions regarding the change in event scheduling, call LVHS at 724-238-6818 or email Theresa at tgrohall@compassinn.org.
* * *
Dr. Christine Oldham, Ligonier Valley School District superintendent, has announced that superintendents of Pennsylvania schools have been informed all schools will not physically reopen for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
“We will continue our education through the current remote learning platform that we have had in place for several weeks,” Oldham said. “I will provide you with additional information in the future related to areas such as retrieval of personal items, graduation plans, etc.
“Do not contact building principals or secretaries at this time, as there are details that need to be developed. Thank you for all you are doing to support the continuation of learning for our kiddos.”
* * *
Ligonier Borough is advising Ligonier Borough residents of the following alert posted by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC):
MAWC has been seeing an increased number of flushable wipes and other non-flushable items entering the sewer system. The flushing of these products results in a negative effect on the sewer system because they do NOT break down the way toilet paper does. This can cause blockages in lines and even back up sewage into homes.
For a full list of DO NOT flush items, visit www.mawc.org/dont-flush-or-dump
* * *
In the interest of public safety, the Ligonier Township Supervisors meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, will be conducted remotely online via Zoom. The supervisors will post the online meeting instructions as soon as they are available.
For updates and additional information, visit www.ligoniertwp.com/meetings.php
Email any questions/comments to township manager Terry Carcella at tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com to be read aloud during the public comment section.
* * *
Dumpster Day scheduled for April in Ligonier Township has been postponed. The reschedule date is still to be determined.
* * *
Wishing everyone a safe and Happy Easter.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.