Are you having a problem deciding which to do, pay your utility bills or go to the grocery store to put food on your table? The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches may be able to help with your monthly Food Pantry Distribution. Each month on the Saturday after the third Friday (which is April 16 this month) eligible individuals may receive dry goods, produce, meat and cheese along with other items. To find out if you meet the requirements stop at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on April 16 to sign up at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The volunteers will be able to help you sign up on the spot. You will receive your allotment that day. For specific information on the Food Pantry contact Donna Kiser at 724-593-2437. Please do not call the Catholic church for information.
* * *
Everyone’s favorite season is upon us, Fish Fry time! Plan your Friday meals accordingly and also support the local area’s organizations. It’s a win win.
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Co. will have its Lenten Fish Fry this year starting on the first Friday of Lent with doors opening at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Freezers are stocked and ready to provide you with the delicious hand-cut and breaded fried fish and baked along with the favorites of haluski, pierogi and shrimp. Call 724-238-7221 for questions and orders.
The 2022 Waterford Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department will have its to-go-only Friday Fish Fry dinners. All dinners include a choice of two sides, coleslaw, one dessert, roll/bun with sandwich. Call for prices and orders 724-238-5270.
The American Legion has its Fish Fry up and running. There’s a fish sandwich, coleslaw, choice of mac and cheese or authentic haluski, and a dessert. All buns and desserts are homemade. Dine-in or takeout available and open to the public every Friday during Lent from 4-8 p.m. To place your order ahead of time call the Legion at 724-238-5525.
The VFW Fish Fry happens Fridays 5-8 p.m. Dine-in or takeout. Call for your takeout orders 724-238-4994. Open to the public with this week’s feature a blackened ahi tuna wrap basket served with fries and coleslaw. There’s also the ever-popular homemade pierogi and spaetzle-style haluski.
* * *
Love Bingo? Edie’s Progressive Jackpot Bingo is every Tuesday starting at 1 p.m. at the Valley Center for Active Adults, 135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier Township.
Tai Chi for Arthritis returns — 10-week class starting Monday, April 11, through Monday, June 20, at 10 a.m. Fran Eddins — instructor. Call 724-238-7942 for more information. This is a free program funded by the Westmoreland Area Agency on Aging.
Dietary aide position available 2/3 days a week for the Valley Center for Active Adults. Call 724-238-7942 for more information.
* * *
Fort Ligonier’s Summer Day Camp registration is open! This is a very popular camp with campers learning so much about 18th-century living. They explore the fort, play games, craft and so much more. The highlight of the camp is “Dave’s game,” which you will just have to call and find out what it is, but I know since we have attended the camp. This camp is for kids who have completed K-six grades. Space is limited so advance registration is required with scholarships available. June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the fun happens.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Historical Society & Compass Inn Museum has an opening for a full-time marketing and communications coordinator. The candidate needs excellent writing skills, social media and graphic design experience. View the job description at www.compassinn.org/careers and submit a cover letter, salary requirements, and résumé to lvhscompassinn@gmail.com. Work right in the local history of our area.
Hands-On History-Blacksmithing Class will let you try your hand at the trade on Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s actually two sessions taking place during that time. One from 9 a.m. to noon and the other from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will work with an experienced blacksmith and learn the basics of blacksmithing and create an item to take home. To register go to the inn’s webpage and under events it is listed there. Call for information at 724-238-6818.
There’s just so much fun happening at the inn. The same day as the blacksmith class there’s a cooking class being held so you can learn how to cook in a fireplace and a beehive oven. Learn what people ate in the 18th century and enjoy a sit-down meal that you helped prepare. This class is limited to eight participants so don’t dilly dally. Call for more information and registration help 724-238-6818.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches reminds the Ligonier community of the Ligonier Food Pantry that is held monthly at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on West Main Street. The Food Pantry is held under the auspices of the Westmoreland Food Bank. On the Saturday following the third Friday of the month beginning at 8 a.m. individuals may pick up their boxed items for the month. There are varieties of canned and boxed goods along with fresh vegetables and meat products. Stop by Saturday morning where the volunteers will happily register you for the Food Pantry. If eligible you will be able to receive your items that day.
Do you know of someone that might benefit from the Food Pantry? If so, help them get to the Catholic church on Saturday, April 16. Thank you to all the volunteers who make this possible. If you’re interested in volunteering please show up before 8 a.m. and check in with the front desk volunteers. Many hands make light work.
The Spring Fling Vendor Event will have local small businesses for two days. Come to Champion Lakes to shop and eat Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and see the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m.
* * *
The locally famous Hollow Tree Players present “The Little Mermaid” written and directed by Melissa Zimmerman. Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Town Hall you can enjoy the always entertaining and hilarious acting of the Hollow Tree Players. Tickets are $5 at the door with proceeds going to a local child in need. This is a kid-friendly performance with audience participation!
* * *
Kick your heels up at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center Square Dance. Everyone is welcome April 2 at 7-10 p.m. All skill levels are welcome for a good boot scootin’ time. Don’t be a square and have some fun.
* * *
The Fairfield Community Center’s Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m. at the West Fairfield Community Center. The big bunny will make an appearance too! Egg donations are being accepted; please contact Alysha 724-420-1937.
* * *
Support the sophomore class by eating at Fox’s Pizza in Seward. April 4 be sure to place an order and support their fundraising by mentioning this.
* * *
Compass Inn will be holding a workshop to construct your own historically accurate shift that you can wear. They will walk you through the steps from beginning to end. The price for the class includes the materials for the lightweight linen which is suitable for everyday attire. This hands-on event is Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register for the event https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hands-on-history-sew-a-shift-tickets-266996663207?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb or call the Inn for assistance in registering.
* * *
Get those Easter baskets ready! The fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt at SAMA is hopping on April 9 at 1 p.m. Kindly RSVP at https://bit.ly/35NQhZg
Speaking of our lovely local museum, have you popped in to admire the masterpieces by the school children in the surrounding schools? There’s quite the talent on display.
* * *
Stretch your knowledge wings at the Powdermill Nature Reserve as they host an open house for the Avian Research Center on April 9 from 8 a.m. to noon. This is a free behind-the-scenes event for people to watch bird banding and see how the researchers capture and band birds, and learn about what kinds of data that they gather. Visit the PARC’s flight tunnel and learn about how they study avian perception of glass, which if you’re like me this is useful since I get a lot of birds flying into my picture window. This will help glass manufacturers and building designers learn how to reduce bird-window collisions. Chat with scientists on staff and researchers about the projects that are happening at PARC. This is a weather-dependent event and will be canceled for several weather reasons. Drop in as there is no registration required.
* * *
It’s time to donate blood again. The Masonic blood drive is Thursday, April 14, starting at 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers are always appreciated; if interested call Stephen at 443-904-5739. You can schedule an appointment to ensure a quick in and out. Walk-ins are welcome. We hope to see you at 2535 Route 381, Rector.
* * *
The Christian Church of Waterford will have crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and games along with an Easter egg hunt. “Everybunny” is welcome Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Located at 856 Nature Run Road. Hop your way down.
* * *
The famous local party, Tastes of the Town, is coming up this month. Thursday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. at The Barn at Ligonier Valley you can party while raising funds to support the different programs that help add such history to our area at Compass Inn Museum. Enjoy food, beverage and raffles from our cherished local establishments. Tickets are $45 for Historical Society members and $50 for non-members. Tickets are also available for purchase at Betsy’s of Ligonier, Post and Rail Men’s Shop, and Ligonier Valley Historical Society in Laughlintown. This sells out fast so be sure to call the Historical Society for information on attending, sponsorship and advertising opportunities.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. If you wish to be a vendor please email or call Marissa mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
* * *
As always looking ahead, the Free Museum Day will be back this year. If you’re like me, you are beyond excited! Sunday, May 1, mark it down.
* * *
Rabbit, rabbit, enjoy the new month!
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
