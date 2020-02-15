Children in kindergarten through eighth grade that already know how to play chess but could use a few pointers or some practice before participating in the annual Children’s Chess Tournament in March are encouraged to attend a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Ligonier Valley Library.
Registration is not necessary for the workshop, but it is required for the tournament.
The 2020 Tournament is from 10:30 a.m. until approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, in the library’s community room.
Trophies will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each division: junior grades K-4, senior grades 5-8.
Children must bring a lunch and, if possible, a standard chess set.
Only children playing in the tournament are permitted in the tournament area. No spectators are allowed.
Registration is required by calling the library at 724-238-6451 or by stopping at the library to register at either circulation desk. The registration eeadline is March 11.
Participants do not need to live in the Ligonier Valley area, but can only register for one Westmoreland County Library’s tournament. Call your local library to see if they are holding a chess tournament.
The winners will be invited to participate in the county tournament on Saturday, March 28, in Murrysville.
* * *
The movie “1917,” about two soldiers who embark on a dangerous mission to save 1,600 men from certain doom during World War I, will again be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
* * *
“Moonlight and Snow” will be the topic for the Nature at Night program at Powdermill Nature Reserve at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
In January, there was an attempt to hike Sugar Camp Trail in the snow, but there was record-breaking warm weather. If you missed the January nighttime hike, or just want to do it again, bring your flashlight or headlamp, jacket, boots and gloves and explore the trail at night.
For additional information, call 724-593-6105. Powdermill is located along Route 381 in Rector.
* * *
Food for Thought: A Cookbook Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the the Ligonier Valley Library’s community room.
Warm up in February by sampling and discussing “Soups & Breads!”
The Cookbook Club is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. For additional information on the program, visit the Cookbook Club’s website at www.ligonierlibrary.org/events-programs/cookbook-club/ or call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
A “Winter History Happy Hour” will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, in Fort Ligonier Center for History Education. South Market Street.
Celebrate George Washington’s birthday with light bites, spirits, live music and a winter gathering with friends.
Cost is Fort Association members $15 and non-members $20. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 20. For additional information or to register, call 724-238-9701.
* * *
Join Forbes State Forest and Laurel Ridge State Park staff for a special edition “Hike to Happy Hour” on snowshoes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Participants will explore roughly three miles of Forbes State Forest’s cross-country ski trails and end the trek at the Laurel Mountain Ski Lodge for beverages and snacks.
Pre-registration is required. For additional information or to register, contact kipeck@pa.gov or call 814-352-8649.
* * *
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, in St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rector.
Pancakes, sausage, choice of syrups, applesauce and beverages will be served.
The community is invited. Proceeds go to benefit future mission trips. Suggested donations are $7 for adults and $4 for children under age 12, with a family rate available.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches will offer Lenten Services on Wednesdays with the first three held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, North Market Street, beginning at noon.
Speakers will be: Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, Rev. Christine Doren of the United Methodist Church, Stahlstown Charge; March 4, Rev. Bryan Jarrell of Epiphany Anglican Fellowship and March 11, Rev. Frank Hodges of Heritage United Methodist Church.
The final three services will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, corner of East Church and North St. Clair streets, at noon with the following speakers: March 18, Rev Josh Ricketts, of Calvary United Methodist Church; March 25, Rev. Christopher Matthewson of Covenant Presbyterian Church and April 1, Rev. Gabor Nitsch of Bethlen Communities.
Members of the congregations at both churches will serve a luncheon following the services for a nominal charge.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will be offering Lenten Fish Fry dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on the following dates: Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, limited menu; every Friday from Feb. 28 thru Good Friday, April 10, with the following menu options:
Fried fish, baked fish or shrimp, Steeler Platter (4 Perogi served over Haluski), Wilpen Whaler (fish sandwich topped with french fries and coleslaw), fried fish sandwich, baked fish and roll, perogi, haluski, mac ‘n cheese, french fries and green beans.
Eat-in includes beverages and dessert. Take-out orders are available by calling 724-238-7221.
* * *
The Mystery Book Discussion Group will meet from 11:40 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, in the Ligonier Vally Library.
Bring your lunch and delve into the intriguing world of mysteries. “Killing Trail: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery,” by Margaret Mizushima will be discussed.
There is no charge to participate, just stop by the library or call 724-238-6451. Copies of the book are available for borrowing at the library.
* * *
Ligonier Borough is looking for a Borough resident to serve on the Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
If interested, submit a letter to Ligonier Borough, Town Hall, 120 East Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658. For additional information, call 724-238-9852 or email LigonierBoro@comcast.net.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Planning Commission, workshop, 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the municipal building; Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, Feb. 18, cancelled for lack of an agenda; Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the municipal building; Ligonier Beach Park project meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Fort Ligonier, and Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in Town Hall.
* * *
