Derry Lions Club and Friends of Keystone State Park will conduct a food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Keystone Farmers Market at the park.
Collected food will be delivered to Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Nonperishable food and no glass jars, please.
Suitable items for donation include cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruits or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup
* * *
This announcement is from Derry Area School District 21st CCLC program director Tom Tatone:
The Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center After School Program will continue this year with K-12 in-person offerings. If you would like your child to participate, registration packets will be available at “Meet Your School Night.” Your child may also request one from their homeroom teacher when school begins and then turn it in to their homeroom teacher when it is completed. We encourage students to participate daily, but we will be flexible with dates that fit into your schedule. The program days and times are:
- Grandview Elementary: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m., and Friday, after school until 5 p.m.
- Derry Area MS and HS: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m. (no Friday program). The start date is Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Friday, May 19, 2023.
Parents may pick up students or the school district will provide busing.
The program is planning to continue a variety of exciting enrichment opportunities in each building. New clubs and activities are being planned. Program activities typically include:
- Grandview Elementary — arts and crafts, STEAM projects, environmental education, Minecraft Club, fitness games, and a book club.
- Derry Area Middle School — Ag-Hort Club, STEM Club, Cooking Club, Karate Club, Model Railroad Club, arts and crafts, and physical fitness activities.
- Derry Area High School — STEAM Club, Arts and Crafts Club, Theater Arts Club, Ag-Hort Club, physical fitness activities, credit recovery, targeted math tutoring, and individualized research.
All three buildings offer homework time and assistance, academic enrichment, and a snack each day. Occasional presentations from experts representing Carnegie Science Center, PA DCNR, PSU Master Gardeners, and other regional science, history, and social service agencies also occur at all three program sites. Family activities and community outreach workshops will be offered as well. We hope that you and your child will consider this great opportunity and sign up. Thank you.
* * *
The Derry Borough Tax Office has new office hours. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition, after Labor Day, the Derry Borough Tax Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all Mondays of September.
However, the tax office will be closing at noon Thursday, Sept. 8.
There will be additional hours on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in September. As always, taxes can also be mailed or dropped in the drop box on my porch at 312 W. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627. Enjoy the rest of your summer.
* * *
The United Presbyterian Church, located at 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is celebrating its 200th anniversary. The following is a list of scheduled activities:
A 200th-anniversary dinner and presentation Saturday, Sept. 17, (5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.) A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on its first 200 years in ministry. Dinner by reservation only.
Bicentennial worship and luncheon Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. A special bicentennial worship service will be held including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble. Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
200th-anniversary concert Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
* * *
Don’t forget that Derry Railroad Days are just one week away (Sept. 17-18).
* * *
Derry Community Pool will be set up at the Derry Railroad Days Sept. 17-18 to sell 2023 season pool passes, taking deposits for pool parties and selling candy. The pool staff, pool committee and Derry Borough Council would like to invite everyone to come out and visit them.
* * *
Have a great weekend and good luck Trojans!
* * *
