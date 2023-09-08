Mark your calendar for the return of a fall favorite! The Walk For The Animals returns Saturday, Sept. 23, at Twin Lakes Park. All proceeds benefit Action For Animals Humane Society. Participants can pre-register for $20 or register for $25 the day of the walk. Your fee includes a walk T-shirt. Sign up as an individual or start or join a team. Once you register you can collect pledges. Registration for the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. with the walk set to kick off at noon (rain or shine). Our beautiful day will include a walk around the park, vendors, games, contests, basket raffles, prizes and the blessing of the animals and more!
Send your registration form and check payable to: Action For Animals Humane Society, “Walk For The Animals,, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Bring your two- and four-legged family members to Twin Lakes Park, get some exercise and enjoy a fun-filled day and raise money for the puppies and kitties at Action For Animals. We hope to see you there!
We hope to count on your participation in Action For Animals Humane Society’s 14th annual Golf Outing Friday, Sept. 29, at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club! Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters our shelter until a home is found for each one.
This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more. Whether you join us as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action For Animals. Entry fee for golfers is $175 per person and includes green fees with cart, basket raffle tickets and 50/50 ticket, putting contest ticket, cinnamon rolls from Laughlintown Pie Shoppe, coffee from Starbucks, Dairy Queen ice cream, a full turkey and ham dinner, range balls and a complimentary green tee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are also opportunities for sponsorships, basket donations and gift card donations. All proceeds go to the care of our animals! We are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit our website, www.atashelter.org, to view our golf outing pamphlet for more information.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street (108 Presby Way) in Derry, will host a Quilt Show during the Derry Railroad Days Celebration Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. The show will include quilts displayed in the church’s sanctuary and in the Fellowship Hall, a small flea market with quilting items such as quilting books, fabric, patterns, batting and quilting frames. The kitchen will be open for $3 ham BBQ sandwiches; $1 bag of chips, and $1 bottled water. For more information, call 1-878-295-3326. Free admission. All proceeds benefit the “Roof Fund.”
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Sept. 10, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
Derry Area Historical Society is in need of raffle basket donations. If you can help by putting together a raffle basket or you have items or gift cards/gift certificates DAHS can use to make baskets, call 724-717-3187.
DAHS has several basket raffle fundraisers throughout the year at its events, the next occurring Sept. 9. Your donations are always welcome and appreciated.
Got leftover clothing? You can help “Make a Difference.”
MAD is a local, Derry-based registered 501C3 charity that provides things such as free holiday meals for families in need. They also host the “Free Clothes for Kids” program that provides free clothing for school-aged children in need.
For the second year in a row, MAD will be set up at Derry’s Railroad Days.
Most of the clothing is provided by generous donations from people like you. To donate your leftover yard sale clothing, shoes (of any size), coats or backpacks, call MAD at 724-694-6945 to make arrangements.
The New Alexandria Activities Committee Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria. Come and enjoy food, music, crafts and more. Last year’s event was a huge success, and this year is shaping the same.
Don’t forget to stop at Kingston Veteran’s & Sportsman’s Club Twilight Farmers Market from 3-7 p.m. each Wednesday until Oct. 11. Come and pick up some good farm meat right at the Twilight Farmers Market to take home with you. There are hamburger, steaks and more. Also, ask about ordering beef, pork, goat or lamb for your freezer.
