This year’s DAHS All Class Play is titled “Whole Latta Love,” and will be performed Nov. 18-19, in the Derry Area Middle School Auditorium. More info to come in the following weeks. Stay tuned.
***
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 77th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Fred M. Rogers Center at St. Vincent College, where organizations and individuals who have made an impact in the community will be honored.
You may register via the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce website.
This year’s 2022 Awardees include: Small Business of the year, The Paper Heart; Volunteer of the Year, David McCleary; Nonprofit of the Year, Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, and Community Service Award, Sarah Crispin-Thomas, a State Farm agent.
***
I was saddened to see Audrey H. Critchfield, 83, of Latrobe, Derry Township, died Tuesday, Sept. 20. She was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Somerset, the daughter of the late Louis William and Helen Marguerite Cage Lang. Audrey graduated from Somerset Joint High School, Class of 1956, and the University of Pittsburgh, Class of 1960, with a B.A. degree in secondary education. She was a member of the Latrobe United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and belonged to the United Methodist Women. She was an accomplished pianist, avid genealogist and held membership in many organizations over the years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Critchfield, in 2007. Robert served as a former superintendent of the Derry Area School District.
***
This message is from Thelma Kline of the Good News Club:
Good News Club is coming to Grandview Elementary School this fall.
GNC is a fun-filled after-school club for students 5-12 years old where Bible lessons, memory verses, games, songs and missionary stories are taught by specially trained Christian leaders.
GNC will meet every Thursday after school starting Oct. 6, ending with a Christmas party Dec. 1. Club time is dismissal until 5 p.m. The fall sessions will be “Jesus: God Who Cares for People.” Children attend GNC only with their parent or guardian’s permission. GNC is not an activity of the school or the school district.
Registration forms will be available in Grandview’s office.
If you have any questions, please call Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
***
This year’s PSAT will be Wednesday, Oct. 12. Students interested in participating should register by Friday, Sept. 30. Registration forms can be found within the counseling office or Google Classroom. This is a great opportunity for any student thinking about attending a four-year college and/or a community college. The test is free.
***
Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Derry Community Park. All proceeds will benefit Derry Community Pool in hopes to install a new slide for next season. More details and registration information for participants are to come, but it’ll sure be a great family evening. Like their page on Facebook and leave your email to be added to their list so you don’t miss out.
***
The Derry Area School District values the importance of school community input. As such, the district is forming a public relations committee to assist in developing a working partnership with our school community.
Participating in this committee means you will need to attend four meetings per calendar year. You will be asked to be an ambassador for the school district. Please do not sign up for the committee if you can’t make the quarterly meetings.
This is a general survey intended to collect information for planning purposes only.
If you would like to participate in the committee, please submit your completed survey by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A member of the district administration will followup with you after the survey window closes.
You can find the survey on the Derry Area School District website.
***
This announcement is from Julie Ruane, creative assistant for the Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
The Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg, will hold a Disciples’ Hands Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
A hot sausage sandwich is $4, while a quart of a variety of different soups is $5.
All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our area.
***
This announcement is from Derry Area School District 21st CCLC program director Tom Tatone:
The Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center After School Program will continue this year with K-12 in-person offerings. If you would like your child to participate, registration packets will be available at “Meet Your School Night.” Your child may also request one from their homeroom teacher when school begins and then turn it in to their homeroom teacher when it is completed. We encourage students to participate daily, but we will be flexible with dates that fit into your schedule. The program days and times are:
- Grandview Elementary: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m., and Friday, after school until 5 p.m.
- Derry Area MS and HS: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m. (no Friday program). The start date was Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Friday, May 19, 2023.
Parents may pick up students or the school district will provide busing.
The program is planning to continue a variety of exciting enrichment opportunities in each building. New clubs and activities are being planned. Program activities typically include:
- Grandview Elementary — arts and crafts, STEAM projects, environmental education, Minecraft Club, fitness games, and a book club.
- Derry Area Middle School — Ag-Hort Club, STEM Club, Cooking Club, Karate Club, Model Railroad Club, arts and crafts, and physical fitness activities.
- Derry Area High School — STEAM Club, Arts and Crafts Club, Theater Arts Club, Ag-Hort Club, physical fitness activities, credit recovery, targeted math tutoring, and individualized research.
All three buildings offer homework time and assistance, academic enrichment, and a snack each day. Occasional presentations from experts representing Carnegie Science Center, PA DCNR, PSU Master Gardeners, and other regional science, history, and social service agencies also occur at all three program sites. Family activities and community outreach workshops will be offered as well. We hope that you and your child will consider this great opportunity and sign up. Thank you.
***
The Derry Borough Tax Office has new office hours. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition, after Labor Day, the Derry Borough Tax Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all Mondays of September.
There will be additional hours on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in September. As always, taxes can also be mailed or dropped in the drop box on my porch at 312 W. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627.
***
Have a great weekend and good luck Trojans.
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
