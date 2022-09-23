Kudos to the Derry Railroad Days committee for another successful weekend.
The event started with the Hobo Picnic held last Thursday at Mossback Park in Derry Borough, and continuing with the parade Saturday, and the festival Saturday and Sunday.
For the third-straight year, the weather was excellent, and the atmosphere was perfect.
Once again, there was great food, awesome entertainment and a lot of community booths.
Congratulations and we look forward to another great event next year.
***
This announcement is from Jamie Hemminger, transportation, high school secretary and senior class adviser for the Derry Area School District:
“The DAHS class officers will be holding a Pasta Drive at the Derry Area home football game Friday, Sept. 23. They are in need of uncooked boxed spaghetti noodles for the Spaghetti Dinner being held Oct. 21. All proceeds will benefit the DAHS activities fund. Donations can also be dropped off at the high school office.”
***
While on the subject of football, how about the Derry Area Middle School football team? The little Trojans are currently undefeated at 4-0, and coming off a huge 27-0 victory against visiting Greensburg Salem Wednesday. DAMS will travel to Indiana Area next Wednesday to try to keep its streak alive.
Good luck DAMS football team and keep up the great work. The future is looking pretty bright.
***
Paula Shean, secretary of the Derry Presbyterian Church, writes in to the Diary with an important message:
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Sept. 25, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
The New Alexandria Activities Committee will hold a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24, at Gray Wing Park.
There will be a craft show, food trucks, live music from the band Side Effects and more.
At 11 a.m., the Eagle Scouts will hold a dedication for the newly constructed flag monument.
For more information, visit: https://m.facebook.com/109673478221034/.
***
This message is from Thelma Kline of the Good News Club:
Good News Club is coming to Grandview Elementary School this fall.
GNC is a fun-filled after-school club for students 5-12 years old where Bible lessons, memory verses, games, songs and missionary stories are taught by specially trained Christian leaders.
GNC will meet every Thursday after school starting Oct. 6, ending with a Christmas party Dec. 1. Club time is dismissal until 5 p.m. The fall sessions will be “Jesus: God Who Cares for People.” Children attend GNC only with their parent or guardian’s permission. GNC is not an activity of the school or the school district.
Registration forms will be available in Grandview’s office.
If you have any questions, please call Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
***
Derry Area Revitalization Coporation (DARCee) will be hosting a Trunk or Treat this October. All proceeds will benefit Derry Community Pool in hopes to install a new slide for next season. More details and registration information for participants are to come, but it’ll sure be a great family evening. Like their page on Facebook and leave your email to be added to our list so you don’t miss out.
***
The Derry Area School District values the importance of school community input. As such, the district is forming a public relations committee to assist in developing a working partnership with our school community.
Participating in this committee means you will need to attend four meetings per calendar year. You will be asked to be an ambassador for the school district. Please do not sign up for the committee if you can’t make the quarterly meetings.
This is a general survey intended to collect information for planning purposes only.
If you would like to participate in the committee, please submit your completed survey by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A member of the district administration will followup with you after the survey window closes.
You can find the survey on the Derry Area School District website.
***
This announcement is from Julie Ruane, creative assistant for the Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
The Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg, will hold a Disciples’ Hands Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
A hot sausage sandwich is $4, while a quart of a variety of different soups is $5.
All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our area.
***
As you may or may not know, there are only three weeks left for the Latrobe Farmers Market, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. every Tuesday until Oct. 7.
I finally made it there last week, and I’m glad I did because I had the chance to see a longtime friend, Matt Tatone.
Matt is retired and now enjoys playing his acoustic guitar. You may have seen Matt perform different events throughout our area. I was impressed at how well he performs.
I’ve had the pleasure of playing some gigs with Matt over the years and it was always a great time.
Anyway, you have three more chances to catch him at the Farmers Market.
If you’re interested in booking “Flattop Matt,” which is the name he goes by while performing, he can be reached at 724-875-1512, or you may email him at MattTatone@gmail.com.
He offers music for all occasions, including acoustical favorites from the past.
Of course, if you know me, I had to kid around with Matt a little before I left the market. I told Matt that he plays very well and sounds terrific, but I also reminded him that he’s no John Petrarca, who also plays a lot of venues around the area.
Oh well, congratulations on your retirement Tate, and best wishes for your future, my friend.
***
This announcement is from Derry Area School District 21st CCLC program director Tom Tatone:
The Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center After School Program will continue this year with K-12 in-person offerings. If you would like your child to participate, registration packets will be available at “Meet Your School Night.” Your child may also request one from their homeroom teacher when school begins and then turn it in to their homeroom teacher when it is completed. We encourage students to participate daily, but we will be flexible with dates that fit into your schedule. The program days and times are:
- Grandview Elementary: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m., and Friday, after school until 5 p.m.
- Derry Area MS and HS: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m. (no Friday program). The start date is Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Friday, May 19, 2023.
Parents may pick up students or the school district will provide busing.
The program is planning to continue a variety of exciting enrichment opportunities in each building. New clubs and activities are being planned. Program activities typically include:
- Grandview Elementary — arts and crafts, STEAM projects, environmental education, Minecraft Club, fitness games, and a book club.
- Derry Area Middle School — Ag-Hort Club, STEM Club, Cooking Club, Karate Club, Model Railroad Club, arts and crafts, and physical fitness activities.
- Derry Area High School — STEAM Club, Arts and Crafts Club, Theater Arts Club, Ag-Hort Club, physical fitness activities, credit recovery, targeted math tutoring, and individualized research.
All three buildings offer homework time and assistance, academic enrichment, and a snack each day. Occasional presentations from experts representing Carnegie Science Center, PA DCNR, PSU Master Gardeners, and other regional science, history, and social service agencies also occur at all three program sites. Family activities and community outreach workshops will be offered as well. We hope that you and your child will consider this great opportunity and sign up. Thank you.
***
The Derry Borough Tax Office has new office hours. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition, after Labor Day, the Derry Borough Tax Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all Mondays of September.
There will be additional hours on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in September. As always, taxes can also be mailed or dropped in the drop box on my porch at 312 W. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627.
***
Please support the annual Derry Area Middle School magazine and cookie dough fundraiser being held Sept. 14-28.
All profits will be used for the students to help pay for middle school students’ field trips, assemblies at the school and much more.
Magazines may be ordered at www.underworks.com. Please enter code DERRYMS. Cookie dough can be ordered through a middle school student.
***
Lastly, a quick shoutout to a couple of events held last weekend.
First, thank you to the Kingston Veterans & Sportman’s Club in Derry Township for a wonderful family picnic.
The weather was perfect, the food was fantastic and atmosphere was amazing.
Also, thank you for having myself and sidekick Mikey Troiani for your musical entertainment.
Secondly, thank you to the Derry Area Class of 1970 for selecting me as your musical entertainment for your 50th class reunion held at the Latrobe Country Club last Saturday.
I know I said 50th reunion and that’s because the reunion was postponed two times because of COVID-19.
Regardless, it was a great time and of course the food and festivities were excellent. In addition, hats off to Lucy Byers and all the class officers and committee members who help make this a successful reunion.
Moreover, the service provided by the Latrobe Country Club was second to none.
And a big thank you to John Sarver, food and beverage director, and his staff for excellent service. The servers Cayla and Emily were spot on the whole evening as well.
***
Have a great weekend and good luck Trojans!
***
