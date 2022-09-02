It’s been a long time coming, but Derry Volunteer Fire Company’s new engine rescue truck has finally arrived.
The nearly $1 million truck, which was purchased from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin, arrived Aug. 26. It was made possible because of the community’s generosity, according to fire chief Josh Campbell.
Campbell mentioned that many of the funds came from gun bashes, fish fries, sub sales and donations from citizens of the community.
The new engine rescue truck is equipped with a 500-gallon water tank, which enables the water pumps on the truck to hook up to fire hydrants and push water out at a rate of 1,500 gallons a minute.
Campbell said the fire truck will participate in the upcoming Derry Railroad Days, Sept. 17-18, where members of the community will get a chance explore it.
Campbell said a more formal event will be held at a later date.
***
I couldn’t resist the chance to stop in at Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant one last time Wednesday to mingle with friends whom I have known and met throughout the years of patronizing Bradenville’s most popular restaurant.
I have been to Palombo’s many times in my life, growing up as a friend to their youngest son, Jimmy.
Jimmy and I graduated together in 1985, and have been friends forever.
I remember Jimmy bringing beef jerky from his dad’s bar to our lunch table at Grandview Elementary School. He used to toss them in the middle of the table during lunch, and we would dive toward them hoping to snatch one. It was kind of like Sea World if you know what I mean.
Of course, I was always the smallest guy at our lunch table and rarely came out with one, so I’d have to beg Jimmy to save me one for later.
One last thing about Jimmy. Did you know that he won the third-grade dog show at Cooperstown Elementary School? Yep, if you don’t believe me, ask him, and if he doesn’t laugh about it, I’ll buy you a Baccala dinner if Palombo’s ever reopens.
Nonetheless, as expected, Palombo’s was completely packed Wednesday.
I tried to order Baccala one last time, but the waiting time was over two hours without any guarantee.
I even tried to use my secret weapon, Mikey Troiani, to place an order, but even he couldn’t help me.
Oh well, I guess I’ll just have to rely on my memories of Palombo’s Baccala.
Regardless, I’m sure everyone would agree that after 62 years, Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant will be sadly missed, but remembered forever. Congratulations Fred and staff.
***
Crafters and vendors are wanted for the New Alexandria Activities Committee’s Fall Festival to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Gray Wing Park.
Cost to occupy a space for the outdoor event is $10. Some of the festivities include a craft and vendor show, food trucks, face painting, pumpkin decorating, hay rides and more.
The festival also includes live music by “Side Effects.” In addition, there will be a “Race the Pizza Slice” event held to win a free pizza. This should be a fun day for all.
You may request a registration form via the web at: activitiescommittee@newalexpa.org.
For more information, visit: newalexpa.org.
***
I was sad to hear about the passing of John J. Sabatos.
Sabatos, 81, born March 15, 1941, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Select Specialty Hospital in Latrobe.
Prior to his retirement in 1997, Sabatos had served as the assistant principal and athletic director at Derry Area Senior High School for 25 years. From 1963 to 1972, he taught geography for the Homer-Center School District.
John loved woodworking and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing and fishing. Above all, he cherished his time with his family and was the defending “cornhole” champion of the family.
***
On another sad note:
I was heartbroken to see another longtime friend step down as the head coach of Derry Area’s high school baseball team.
After 23 years of coaching – 11 as the head coach – John Flickinger has called it quits as the Trojan skipper.
A 1992 Derry Area graduate, Flickinger was a longtime assistant to former head coach Bob Slezak, starting in 1999.
Flickinger took over the program in 2012, compiling 88 wins, which included six trips to the WPIAL playoffs and one section title in 2021, which marked a second-straight postseason appearance.
Flickinger became a full-time health and physical education instructor at his alma mater in 2005, where he continues to teach.
He is married to Beth Cortazo of Marion Center and has two sons, Garrett, 7, and Hayden, 10.
I’m sure this probably had a lot to do with his decision, but if I know Flick, like I, who I coached in wrestling when he was in junior high, it won’t take long before he’s back on the diamond coaching his sons. And, who knows? I could picture him coaching at the scholastic level once again in the future.
Best wishes, Flick!
Oh, by the way, Flick, you always mopped the mat the best.
***
This announcement is from Derry Area School District 21st CCLC program director Tom Tatone:
The Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center After School Program will continue this year with K-12 in-person offerings. If you would like your child to participate, registration packets will be available at “Meet Your School Night.” Your child may also request one from their homeroom teacher when school begins and then turn it in to their homeroom teacher when it is completed. We encourage students to participate daily, but we will be flexible with dates that fit into your schedule. The program days and times are:
- Grandview Elementary: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m., and Friday, after school until 5 p.m.
- Derry Area MS and HS: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m. (no Friday program). The start date is Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Friday, May 19, 2023.
Parents may pick up students or the school district will provide busing.
The program is planning to continue a variety of exciting enrichment opportunities in each building. New clubs and activities are being planned. Program activities typically include:
- Grandview Elementary — arts and crafts, STEAM projects, environmental education, Minecraft Club, fitness games, and a book club.
- Derry Area Middle School — Ag-Hort Club, STEM Club, Cooking Club, Karate Club, Model Railroad Club, arts and crafts, and physical fitness activities.
- Derry Area High School — STEAM Club, Arts and Crafts Club, Theater Arts Club, Ag-Hort Club, physical fitness activities, credit recovery, targeted math tutoring, and individualized research.
All three buildings offer homework time and assistance, academic enrichment, and a snack each day. Occasional presentations from experts representing Carnegie Science Center, PA DCNR, PSU Master Gardeners, and other regional science, history, and social service agencies also occur at all three program sites. Family activities and community outreach workshops will be offered as well. We hope that you and your child will consider this great opportunity and sign up. Thank you.
***
The Derry Borough Tax Office has new office hours. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition, after Labor Day, the Derry Borough Tax Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all Mondays of September.
However, the tax office will be closing at noon Thursday, Sept. 8.
There will be additional hours on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in September. As always, taxes can also be mailed or dropped in the drop box on my porch at 312 W. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627. Enjoy the rest of your summer.
***
The United Presbyterian Church, located at 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is celebrating its 200th anniversary. The following is a list of scheduled activities:
A 200th-anniversary dinner and presentation Saturday, Sept. 17, (5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.) A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on its first 200 years in ministry. Dinner by reservation only.
Bicentennial worship and luncheon Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. A special bicentennial worship service will be held including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble. Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
200th-anniversary concert Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
***
Don’t forget that Derry Railroad Days is just two weeks away (Sept. 17-18). Look for more information to follow in weeks ahead.
***
Lastly, I’d like to wish my cousin Karrie (Krinock) Dolan a happy belated birthday. Karrie was my next door neighbor growing up. Her birthday was Sept. 1.
Karrie’s father was the late Albert “Bubbles” Krinock of Bradenville. Albert worked for the Latrobe Bulletin for over 30 years and was shop foreman at one point.
***
Have a great weekend and good luck Trojans!
***
