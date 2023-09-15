It’s officially here! The 34th annual Derry Railroad Days will take place this weekend in Derry Borough.
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The prestigious event will include vendors, food booths, craft booths, live music, activities for kids and much more. So, if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Derry Borough is the place to be!
***
If you’re planning to attend Railroad Days, stop by the Caboose Gift Shop to order your Derry Railroad Days T-shirt.
You may pay cash at the time of your order, and T-shirts will be shipped directly to your home at no additional cost.
You may purchase additional items including different T-shirts, toys and other merchandise during the festival.
***
Looking for something to do this weekend? Head out to Derry Railroad Days where the local Girl Scout troop 81405 will be hosting a children’s booth Saturday, Sept. 16. The Troop will have two games, temporary tattoos and water bottle stickers. Everything costs only $1, and everyone is a winner!
***
The Derry Area Historical Society will hold a booth at Derry Railroad Days this weekend. DAHS welcomes everyone to stop by to join or renew a membership, to chat about local history and to buy some souvenirs.
***
The Derry Area High School class officers will be holding a Pasta Drive at the home football game Friday, Sept. 15. The officers are in need of uncooked, boxed spaghetti noodles for the Spaghetti Dinner to be held Friday, Oct. 13. Monetary donations will also be greatly appreciated.
All proceeds benefit the DAHS activities fund.
***
Mark your calendar for the return of a fall favorite! The Walk For The Animals returns Saturday, Sept. 23, at Twin Lakes Park. All proceeds benefit Action For Animals Humane Society. Participants can pre-register for $20 or register for $25 the day of the walk. Your fee includes a walk T-shirt. Sign up as an individual or start or join a team. Once you register you can collect pledges. Registration for the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. with the walk set to kick off at noon (rain or shine). Our beautiful day will include a walk around the park, vendors, games, contests, basket raffles, prizes and the blessing of the animals and more!
Send your registration form and check payable to: Action For Animals Humane Society, “Walk For The Animals,, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Bring your two- and four-legged family members to Twin Lakes Park, get some exercise and enjoy a fun-filled day and raise money for the puppies and kitties at Action For Animals. We hope to see you there!
***
We hope to count on your participation in Action For Animals Humane Society’s 14th annual Golf Outing Friday, Sept. 29, at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club! Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters our shelter until a home is found for each one.
This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more. Whether you join us as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action For Animals. Entry fee for golfers is $175 per person and includes green fees with cart, basket raffle tickets and 50/50 ticket, putting contest ticket, cinnamon rolls from Laughlintown Pie Shoppe, coffee from Starbucks, Dairy Queen ice cream, a full turkey and ham dinner, range balls and a complimentary green tee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are also opportunities for sponsorships, basket donations and gift card donations. All proceeds go to the care of our animals! We are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit our website, www.atashelter.org, to view our golf outing pamphlet for more information.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street (108 Presby Way) in Derry, will host a Quilt Show during the Derry Railroad Days celebration Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. The show will include quilts displayed in the church’s sanctuary and in the Fellowship Hall, a small flea market with quilting items such as quilting books, fabric, patterns, batting and quilting frames. The kitchen will be open for $3 ham BBQ sandwiches; $1 bag of chips, and $1 bottled water. For more information, call 1-878-295-3326. Free admission. All proceeds benefit the “Roof Fund.”
***
Got leftover clothing? You can help “Make a Difference.”
MAD is a local, Derry-based registered 501C3 charity that provides things such as free holiday meals for families in need. They also host the “Free Clothes for Kids” program that provides free clothing for school-aged children in need.
For the second year in a row, MAD will be set up at Derry’s Railroad Days.
Most of the clothing is provided by generous donations from people like you. To donate your leftover yard sale clothing, shoes (of any size), coats or backpacks, call MAD at 724-694-6945 to make arrangements.
***
Don’t forget to stop at Kingston Veteran’s & Sportsman’s Club Twilight Farmers Market from 3-7 p.m. each Wednesday until Oct. 11. Come and pick up some good farm meat right at the Twilight Farmers Market to take home with you. There are hamburger, steaks and more. Also, ask about ordering beef, pork, goat or lamb for your freezer.
***
Make A Difference (MAD) will host a Craft & Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry. The event is to help provide holiday meal for local families in need.
Vendors and crafters interested in a participating in the event may obtain an application by visiting their website on Facebook.
Price for an 8-foot table is $25. Only one vendor per direct sales company. Tables are guaranteed to those who send their paid application on a first-come basis.
***
Have a great Railroad Days weekend!
***
