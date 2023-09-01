The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Sept. 10, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
Lois Lazarchik says that quilts are needed. It’s a large church to fill.
The Derry Presbyterian Church in Derry is hosting a quilt show during the Derry Railroad Days festival Sept. 16-17. Anyone interested in having a quilt displayed, call 878-295-3326 or 724-694-5677 for further details. Deadline to register a quilt is Sept. 5. Leave a message with a call back phone number.Readers reading online can order tickets here.
***
Derry Area Historical Society is in need of raffle basket donations. If you can help by putting together a raffle basket or you have items or gift cards/gift certificates DAHS can use to make baskets, call 724-717-3187.
DAHS has several basket raffle fundraisers throughout the year at its events, the next occurring Sept. 9. Your donations are always welcome and appreciated.
***
Got leftover clothing? You can help “Make a Difference.”
MAD is a local, Derry-based registered 501C3 charity that provides things such as free holiday meals for families in need. They also host the “Free Clothes for Kids” program that provides free clothing for school-aged children in need.
For the second year in a row, MAD will be set up at Derry’s Railroad Days.
Most of the clothing is provided by generous donations from people like you. To donate your leftover yard sale clothing, shoes (of any size), coats or backpacks, call MAD at 724-694-6945 to make arrangements.
***
A free workshop on managing stormwater at home and in your community will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept., 7, at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry.
Hear from the experts and learn how to solve stormwater problems by using “best management practices.”
See how to maintain streams in your backyard using different stream stabilization techniques.
The presentation is provided by the Westmoreland Conservation District and is sponsored by Derry Borough and the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry.
***
Keystone State Park is hosting some programs over Labor Day weekend.
“Fireflies” will be held from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Do you wonder what these blinking lights are? Join the park naturalists to learn more about fireflies. Meet at the outdoor classroom, next to the Visitor Center.
“Sunrise Beach Watch” will be held from 6:30-8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Join the park naturalist for a half-mile hike on McCune Run Trail to observe the beaver ponds. Meet at the parking lot across from the trailhead.
“Sunset Paddle” will take place from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Come watch the sun set over Keystone Lake. On the paddle we will look for creatures of the evening. This is a bring-your-own-boat program.
The programs conclude with “History Walk” from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Join park staff on an easy 2-mile walk and discover how Keystone got its name. Meet at the James A. Kell Visitor Center.
For more information, or to register, contact Chloe at ckalp@pa.gov or by calling 74-668-2566.
***
The New Alexandria Activities Committee Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria. Come and enjoy food, music, crafts and more. Last year’s event was a huge success, and this year is shaping the same.
***
Don’t forget to stop at Kingston Veteran’s & Sportsman’s Club Twilight Farmers Market from 3-7 p.m. each Wednesday until Oct. 11. Come and pick up some good farm meat right at the Twilight Farmers Market to take home with you. There are hamburger, steaks and more. Also, ask about ordering beef, pork, goat or lamb for your freezer.
***
Have a great Labor Day weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.