Once again, Derry Railroad Days was a huge success!
As predicted, the weather was absolutely amazing. The food booths were delicious and the entertainment was fantastic.
For some reason, the past few years, Derry Railroad Days have been blessed in many ways.
In addition, it was nice to see the Derry Volunteer Fire Department cooking up some burgers and hot dogs. It seemed as if everyone really enjoyed themselves. The atmosphere was perfect all weekend, and congratulations to the entire Railroad Days Committee for a great weekend!
* * *
This announcement is from New Alexandria Center for Active Adults:
“Join us for our open house, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. We will have a variety of representatives joining us from different companies coming to provide us with information and benefits of their products and services offered. We will also be offering a variety of finger foods and punch.
“If you are a current member, you already know the benefits of attending the center. If you have never been to the center and have wondered what all a senior center has to offer, this is the perfect time to come in and let us show you all the ways attending a senior center can enrich your life. We look forward to seeing all of you and hopefully meeting some new people, that will choose our center, as their new place to be!”
* * *
This message is from the Derry Township Wrestling Club via its Facebook page:
“As we prepare for the new school year, the DTWC Board and Boosters Club is hopeful for a full DTWC season this winter. We are prepping to be ready for our wrestlers to return to the mats!
“If your wrestler is interested in the 2021-22 season with DTWC, please submit a pre-registration and interest form no later than Oct. 1.
“Formal registration, additional information and safety updates will be communicated on its Facebook page, via Instagram, and via REMIND as able. Please check back frequently!”
* * *
Dolores Hitchman writes in to announce that the Derry Area High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th year reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Denunzio’s Italian Chophouse, located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Cost of the event is $35 per person. For more information, call Dee Hitchman at 724-726-0335 or Rick Allison at 412-855-4356.
* * *
Come celebrate with No Walls Ministries for its 11th Church Anniversary 4 p.m. Oct. 16 on the church lawn at 214 Church St., New Alexandria.
There will be food, music, hayrides, face painting, games and more.
The guest speaker is the Rev. Andy Mitrik Dean of Greater Works Outreach Bible School.
* * *
This announcement is from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
“Come join us for a night of glorifying God for the ‘Washed in the Blood’ Revival at 6 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Staton St., Greensburg. Admission is free.
Featured guests include: Friday, Dan Rhodes and John Knoll, and Saturday, Shelli Pringle and Vision Quartet.
* * *
These next two announcements are from Tish Rossi:
“St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society will be holding a Paint and Pastry at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in St. Joseph Parish Hall, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry. Supplies will be provided by Farmhouse Charm. Cost is $40 a person for an afternoon of painting, eating and fun. No art skills are required. For more information, call Deb Rick at 724-694-2395.”
* * *
St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society will gather to recite the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, for the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.
The gathering will be held at St. Joseph Church, 125 So. Ligonier St., at the Blessed Mother’s grotto, in the lower parking lot.
All are welcome to attend. Please bring lawn chairs in case of rain. The rosary will be said in the church. Any questions, please call Tish Rossi at 724-694-8309.
Downtown Merchants present “Shop Hop Nights — Witches Night Out” from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Dust off your hats and brooms, throw on your best “Witchy Wear” and come join us for a spell.
There will be a scarecrow and pumpkin contest.
Take a stroll through town and be sure to visit all the locations listed below to pick your favorite scarecrow or decorated pumpkin. Then make your way to the Latrobe Art Center to cast your vote.
Locations include: Latrobe Art Center, Rose Style Shoppe, Chicoras Ground Zero Pittsburgh, Graydof Comics and Toys, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, Masterspieces, Eclectique, Blended & Brewed, Neighborhood Visitor’s Center, H&S Furniture and Lampshades and Scotty G’s Pizzeria.
Don’t forget to wear your witch hat or costume to receive special savings or treats at merchant locations!
* * *
There will be a Grandview PTO meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in room C105. Nominations for board members, grade reps and others are needed for the 2021-22 school year.
* * *
Action for Animals Humane Society will hold a drive-thru Shot Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, Route 982, New Derry.
Rabies shots are $9 per pet. DHPP, Bordella, FVRCP shots are $15 per pet.
Shots are available for dogs and cats three months of age or older and in good health. Guests must have dogs leashed and cats in carriers. Cash or check only.
No appointment is needed; just drive-thru.
* * *
During the second week of September, Derry Area Spanish III, IV and AP classes competed in a salsa-making competition. After researching and choosing the best recipe, six groups of students decided on which ingredients they would add to their harvested tomatoes and peppers from the Ag/Hort’s “Giving Garden.”
They chopped, squeezed, blended and even fried up bacon to create their delicious sauces. Many of Michele Schweinberg’s Spanish classes, a French class and our new associate principal, Mike Arone, tasted and judged the salsas. The top three salsa winners were “La Mejor Salsa”, “Sr. Juan Salsa” and “Sabrosa”. All winners won a bag full of Mexican candy for their effort. Honorable mention goes to the boys that created the first ever blue colored bacon salsa without a recipe (and to all those that tried it). Congratulations to everyone!
Special thanks to Carly Rippole for helping us pick veggies and set up prep areas in her room.
* * *
The 501, at 501 Longview Court in New Derry, will host a Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. If you would like to set up a table, the cost is $10. Bring your own table.
Set-up starts a 7:30 a.m. Food and refreshments will be available.
The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 724-972-2845.
* * *
This year’s Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT), which provides a trial run for students prior to taking the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). It is considered a mini-version of the SAT and will be administered at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the high school. Students will be excused from their morning classes but will be responsible for all missed assignments. Students will be released from testing around noon and will report to their next period.
A total of 120 seats are available. Students can register for the exam by utilizing the Derry Area School District Facebook page (DAHS student access only). The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 24.
DAHS students need to signup via their Google Classrooms.
This is a great opportunity for current juniors and sophomores thinking about attending a four-year college and/or the community college. The test is free. Signup today!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be mailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.